Western’s girls golf team checked off a lot of things from its to-do list last season.
The Panthers won the Hoosier Conference title for the first time since 2016. They repeated as Western Sectional champions. And from there, they finished as runners-up in the Lafayette Jeff Regional, which accomplished their biggest goal — reaching the State Finals. It was their first state trip since 2016 and the 11th trip in program history.
Led by returning No. 1 player Elizabeth Mercer, the Panthers have the same No. 1 goal for the new season.
“We have a goal and our goal is to make it to state. Every year, that’s our goal,” longtime coach Steve Hoppes said. “If you look at the preseason rankings, there’s only one team in front of us that’s in our regional and that’s Culver Academy. The regional is the biggie. You have to get in the top three or you don’t go to state.”
Western is No. 15 in the preseason state rankings. Culver Academy is No. 9. Golf is an unclassed sport.
The Panthers graduated two of their top players in Ella Williamson and Mady Smith, but Mercer is back in the No. 1 spot after an outstanding freshman season that saw her win the sectional’s individual title. She finished second in the conference meet, earning all-conference, and tied for fifth in the regional.
“Mercer did an excellent job as a freshman last year, and she’ll just do a better job this year. She’s a golfer. That’s what she does,” Hoppes said.
Hoppes also returns senior Kylee Duncan and juniors Natalie Nutt and Ava Williamson. Duncan played No. 4 last season while Nutt and Williamson split time at No. 5. Duncan and Nutt made the all-conference team.
Senior Chloe Barker, sophomore Jillian Knolinski and freshman Abby Nutt round out the seven-player team.
Western opened Monday at Plainfield’s invitational. The Panthers finished fifth in the 12-team field, which saw No. 2 Westfield take first place and No. 13 Zionsville take second.
“We didn’t play super. But for the first tournament, we weren’t displeased,” Hoppes said.
Western plays in West Lafayette’s invitational today at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course and in Benton Central’s invitational Friday before closing the opening week with the prestigious State Preview on Saturday. The 15 teams that made state last year are automatically invited to the State Preview and other teams apply for spots. It’s held at the state course, Prairie View G.C. in Carmel.
“We’ll score high. It’ll be set up like it will be set up for state. It’s long and it’s just a hard course,” Hoppes said.
The following are looks at the other Howard County teams.
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers return four players from their sectional lineup in seniors Audrey Koetter and Makenzee Westbrook and juniors Jocelyn Smith and Audrey Leicht. Koetter was a 2020 All-Hoosier Conference player and individual regional qualifier and Smith also made all-conference.
Coach Kurt Koetter is looking to blend the holdovers with four newcomers. He has a 12-player roster.
“Right now, we’re still trying to figure out who our top five will be,” he said. “Girls golf season is tough. You only get one or maybe two practices before you start playing.”
Audrey Koetter gives the Tigers a solid No. 1 player. She has played No. 1 since her sophomore season. Smith and Leicht are Nos. 2 and 3 to open the season.
Berkley Wray, one of three freshmen on the team, played No. 4 in the Tigers’ season opener Tuesday. Kurt Koetter said he has several candidates for the No. 5 spot.
The Tigers shot 400 and finished sixth in Plymouth’s invitational Tuesday.
“We have to improve,” Kurt Koetter said. “Audrey Koetter played well; she got second place overall. Our 2 and 3 played consistent, but there’s definitely room for improvement and I think they’ll play better. And I think Berkley Wray will settle in and be a good golfer in the future.
“I think the kids will work hard and we’ll improve. I’m looking forward to the season.”
Northwestern plays in three more invites this week — at West Lafayette today, at Benton Central on Friday and at Twin Lakes on Saturday.
EASTERN
The Comets return three players from their sectional lineup in senior Rebekah Guthrie and juniors Alexa Maurer and Macie Davison. Guthrie made the 2020 All-Hoosier Heartland Conference team.
Senior Emily Giles is back with the team after not playing last year. Sophomores Hannah Giles and Jeanna Hendricks and freshman Cora Bartrum round out the roster.
“All my girls can definitely hit the ball,” coach Dave Bartrum said. “The only problem we might have is, will they be able to chip and putt and make a good score? This year will probably be the easiest year I’ve ever had coaching-wise because I don’t have to do a lot of teaching. I just have to keep them in swing.”
Guthrie opens the season as the team’s No. 1 player with Maurer at No. 2 and Cora Bartrum at No. 3.
“The first two or three weeks, I’ll have to mix and match and see who can score, and probably from that point on, I can look at the averages and play the best five,” Dave Bartrum said.
Dave Bartrum is in his second season as the Comets’ coach. He is thankful for assistant coach Ryan Zirkle’s help.
“I am way far ahead of the game [from last year],” he said. “I think I have a pretty good little team for my conference.”
Eastern opened Wednesday against Carroll. The Comets beat the Cougars 207-258. Maurer shot 47 to win medalist. Cora Bartrum (49), Guthrie (53) and Hendricks (58) rounded out the Comets’ score.
TAYLOR
Seniors Emma Good, Olivia Keith and Kayla Martin give Taylor a core of experienced players. Three newcomers — junior Carly Mills and sophomores Madelyne Ruddell and Aleen Resendez — round out the roster.
“I think my seniors are really going to step up and play like Titans this year,” coach Laura Worthington said. “This is my third year with them. I’ll be sad to see them go.
“Of the new girls, Madelyne has played a little, but Carly and Aleen are totally new, but I was really happy with what they’ve picked up. They’re quick learners,” she added. “I’m happy to have a full team this year.”
Worthington is hoping the Titans can compete better in the Hoosier Heartland Conference and against other smaller schools.
Taylor opens against Logansport and Clinton Central on Friday at Chippendale G.C., and the Titans play in Kokomo’s invite Saturday at the American Legion G.C.
KOKOMO
The Wildkats have three returning players in senior Layla Andrysiak and juniors Elizabeth Lytle and Kamryn Hahn. The newcomers are sophomores Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy and Matilda Stout and freshmen Mara Dechert and Sam McClelland.
Lytle returns to the Kats’ No. 1 position. She had a solid 2020 season highlighted by making the All-North Central Conference team and qualifying for the regional as an individual.
“She has put in hours of work this summer. I can’t wait to watch her perform this season,” coach Kylie Kern said, adding that Andrysiak are Hahn are penciled in at Nos. 2 and 3. “These girls have been working hard this summer and have also played in multiple summer tournaments to prepare for the season.”
Kern has Dechert at No. 4 and McClelland at No. 5 to open the season.
“Although these girls are new to the game, they were out on the course every day striving to get better,” she said.
Kern is excited to have a full roster. Last season saw the Kats deal with injuries and COVID absences. They went into the sectional with just three players.
“I am already pleased with how well everyone gets along and works together,” Kern said. “I am eager to see the improvement after witnessing the work ethic that I’ve seen thus far. Our big goal this year is to get out of sectionals [by finishing in the top three]. I believe that if we continue to work hard at our practices and matches, then we could have a chance of making it out.”
Kokomo hosts its invitational Saturday at the American Legion G.C. to open the season.
