Western’s girls golf squad has an ace in the hole to start the season. The Panthers will need that as they’ve got some fresh challenges with which to contend. The season began this week with a heavy slate of 18-hole tourney action before school starts for most programs.
The Panther program returns three varsity regulars this season after reaching the State Finals for the second straight year, but has just five players in the program. And down the road, if the three-time defending sectional champion Panthers make it through this fall’s sectional, some state heavyweights are expected to be waiting in the regional round, making the path to state harder.
Back to the starting five are junior Elizabeth Mercer and seniors Ava Williamson and Natalie Nutt. Western was 12th at the state meet last year and Mercer led, taking 31st individually.
“Those three have played in the State Finals two years in a row,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “Those three know they can play, especially Mercer.”
Mercer is a two-time all-state player, and the two-time defending sectional medalist.
The Panther ace put together an impressive opening week to the new season. She started with a pair of 73s that yielded two top-four finishes in tournaments at Tipton and Lafayette Jeff. Next, she was the medalist in the West Lafayette and Benton Central invitationals with 75s. And she closed the week with a 77 that put her in 10th place in the prestigious State Preview at Prairie View G.C.
“She’s playing really well right now,” Hoppes said. “She did a lot of work over the summer and it has paid off.”
Rounding out the squad are juniors Jyllian Knolinski and Gracie Burns. Knolinski was in the program last season while Burns is new.
“We’ve just got to find a fourth score,” Hoppes said. “The three scores [Mercer, Williamson and Nutt] are going to be OK, especially our No. 1, she’s one of the best players in the state to be honest with you. Either Jyllian or Gracie has got to do the best we can. That’s what we’re hoping for.”
The Panthers have a goal of reaching state again, but the new alignment changes the path. There are six regionals instead of five, with the top three teams at each regional still reaching state, but now only two individuals advance from each regional instead of five. And the new regional grouping includes the north suburbs of Indianapolis, including two teams that scored top-five finishes at state last year.
“Our regional now has Carmel and Westfield in it, so 1 and 2 [at the regional] is given. That third spot, who knows?” Hoppes said. “They know how hard it’s going to be to get to state.
“Elizabeth, if we can’t go [as a team] we’re going to get her to go as an individual. She would love the team to go. The team went twice with her. But if she’s got to go by herself, I guarantee you the rest of the girls will be down there watching.”
The following are looks at the other Howard County teams.
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers have four returning regulars back from a regional squad and 10 players out for the program, but will have to make up for the graduation of Audrey Koetter, who reached state last season as a senior.
Seniors Jocelyn Smith, Audrey Leicht and Maranda Padfield and sophomore Berkley Wray return to the lineup. At the start of the season, Smith is the No. 1 player, Wray is No. 2, Audrey Leicht is No. 3, Padfield is No. 4 and sophomore Mia Shoaff is No. 5, though there’s flexibility with who slots in spots 3, 4 and 5.
Also on the squad are seniors Cadence Bergstrom and Katie Roegner, junior Breanne Applegate, and freshmen Olivia Locke and Tessa Leicht.
“Right now, we’ve got a couple of our players on vacation,” NW coach Kurt Koetter said. School starts Tuesday. “They’ll be there by Monday. One of them is a returning varsity player so she should solidify our five once she gets back. I think we’ll be competitive for our area.”
The Tigers jumped into the season with a series of tournaments and Koetter thinks the less-experienced Tigers will benefit from having jumped right into the season. He’s got hopes of contending at the end of the season.
Koetter listed the team’s goals as “compete at conference, and I’d love to make it out of the sectional and advance to regionals.
“I’m ready for the girls to get after it, I’m excited for the season. Things are looking pretty good at [home course] Green Acres right now. I’m excited about that.”
KOKOMO
The Wildkats return the bulk of their squad from last season.
“We had a big loss after losing our No. 2 player from last season, [2022 graduate] Layla Andrysiak,” coach Kylie Kern said. “We are happy to have gained a new member on our team and are working harder than ever. The team has been working together and spending time with each other on and off the course. We have created a pretty close bond. The girls have been practicing their game and have been participating in multiple summer tournaments this year. I can’t wait to see the growth we have made over the past year.”
The returning players are led by senior Lizzy Lytle, who emerged as a solid No. 1 player last season. Her highlights included winning the North Central Conference’s individual title and advancing as an individual to the regional.
“Lizzy Lytle is looking strong this year. She has competed in tournaments all over the state this summer and has placed well. I’m excited to see her finish her senior year strong,” Kern said.
The Kats also return senior Kamryn Hahn, juniors Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy and Matilda Stout and sophomore and Sam McClelland. Junior Lizzie Hunter is new to the team
“My hopes are that we come out this season with a strong mental game,” Kern said. “Over the past two years of coaching this group, we’ve fought some battles along the way. I hope and believe this year that we can have the perseverance and overcome any obstacle that comes our way.”
Kern is looking for the Kats to be competitive in the NCC and sectional meets. Last year, Kokomo was seventh in the conference and sixth in the sectional.
“Last year, we had Lizzy Lytle take home the NCC title and our girls played hard. We’re going into this year’s NCC with more confidence after becoming familiar with the course. For sectionals, our goal is to make it out [as one of the top three teams]. We’ve always had a close competition with our surrounding county schools,” she said.
EASTERN
New Eastern coach Michael Lamb has a veteran core of players from which to build his lineup.
The Comets return seniors Alexis Maurer and Macie Davidson, junior Jenna Hendricks and sophomore Cora Bartrum. They helped the Comets take sixth place in last year’s sectional. Bartrum shot an 89 and advanced as an individual to the regional. She was the first Eastern player to reach a regional since 2011.
“Our returning players are all looking pretty good, about what we expected. Our seniors are showing pretty good leadership so we’re looking forward to working with them and seeing where the season goes,” Lamb said.
Freshmen Teegan Bedwell, Alaina Schemehorn and Claire Wavra round out the roster.
“Our three freshmen are all about the same [skill-wise],” Lamb said. “They’ll be thrown into the mix with some varsity matches and then obviously some JV matches.”
Lamb, who coaches Eastern’s boys team in the spring, pointed to winning the Hoosier Heartland Conference title as a goal.
“I definitely think it’s within their potential,” he said.
Eastern opened against Madison-Grant on Wednesday. The Comets won the match against the incomplete Argylls. Maurer was medalist.
TAYLOR
New Taylor coach Kris Dill has two players — seniors Miranda Saldana and Ayden Mills.
“Miranda has the ability to be pretty good. She plays softball and volleyball. She has a really nice swing and she makes solid contact. It’s really about her playing and practicing, just logging the time on the course,” Dill said. “Ayden, this is her first time playing as well, and she had no base for her swing so she is learning.”
As Taylor’s baseball coach, Dill has worked to rebuild one program. He is taking the same approach to the girls golf program.
“We’re just trying to get the program up and running,” he said. “Our boys golf coach, Jon Binder, is coaching the middle school and he’s doing a great job. He had a bunch of kids out last spring. We’re anticipating over the next few years building up the numbers, kind of like I’ve done with baseball. We want to get kids to participate. From there, you can have a chance to develop some kids.
“We’re not looking to win any tournaments or medal quite yet. We’re looking for Miranda and Ayden to progress and get better and keep the program afloat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.