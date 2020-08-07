Western’s girls golf team is well-positioned to make good on its goals this season. There are some pertinent numbers that indicate that, such as 356, 359, four and 20.
The Panthers shot 356 last fall in winning the local sectional title. They tied Kokomo for the low score at the sectional at Chippendale G.C., and won on a fifth-place tiebreaker.
They went on to shoot 359 in the Lafayette Jeff Regional at Battle Ground G.C., taking fifth. Western’s road ended there. The top three teams at the regional advanced to the State Finals at Prairie View G.C.
Now, as the 2020 season gets underway, the Panthers return four of their starting five from the postseason, add a promising freshman to the lineup, and are ranked 20th in the state to start the campaign.
“With four of them coming back from the team that got fifth in the regional, we should be pretty good,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “We should be — if they practiced over the summer.”
Western opened the season taking second in the nine-team Plainfield Invitational on Monday with a 355, then won the 15-team West Lafayette Invite on Thursday with a 341.
Returning to the starting squad are seniors Ella Williamson and Mady Smith, junior Kylee Duncan and sophomore Ava Williamson. Freshman Elizabeth Mercer joins the lineup and posted Western’s low score on Monday and again on Thursday. Two other Panthers who could rotate into the lineup are sophomore Natalie Nutt and junior Chloe Barker.
“Those four [returners], they know we only lost one [senior] and they know that Elizabeth coming in is a very good golfer,” Hoppes said. “They’re very excited about the regional. I don’t want to say sectional is a given, but they’re excited about the regional because getting fifth last year, only being two spots off, they feel they can get in that top three.
“We’ve got two seniors and we know we’re going to miss them next year, and they know if there’s a year we can go to Prairie View it’s this year.”
The Panthers get an early look at what it’ll take to get to the state finals on Saturday when they participate in the Fall Preview, which includes 13 of the 15 teams that played at state last year, and five at-large teams. Hoosier Conference and sectional rival Tipton is also in the field.
Being invited to that tournament, and being ranked to start the season means that the Panthers aren’t the only ones with expectations for Western.
“I think that’s about where we are,” Hoppes said of the 20th ranking. “I’ll be honest with you, I expected that. It’s something unique because they only take 15 — 15 teams go to the state final. We’re on the bubble and our goal is to get there. We don’t have any expectations of winning the state, but just getting to the state finals is such an experience, the best experience that young golfers can have.
“Fortunately, we’ve experienced that at Western a few times and they don’t forget about it.”
The following are previews of the other Howard County teams.
KOKOMO
Following a sectional championship in 2018 and a runner-up finish last year, the Wildkats have a new look.
There’s a change at the top of the lineup — three-time state qualifier and three-time all-state player Kiah Parrott now plays for Ball State. There’s also a coaching change as longtime skipper Andy Carpenter stepped down.
Former Kat standout Kylie Kern is the new coach. She is moving up from assistant coach.
“I am incredibly excited for this year and this opportunity,” she said. “I’m grateful for the fact that I have been around for the past four years to get to know the girls and golf community. I love being involved in the game.”
A 2011 Kokomo graduate, Kern was a four-year letterwinner. As a freshman, she helped the Kats take eighth place at state. As a junior, she made state as an individual and tied for ninth place. And as a senior, she again made state, and was an all-state player. She went on to play for a time at Ohio University.
Kern has three returning players to build around in senior Molly Mavrick, junior Layla Andrysiak and sophomore Elizabeth Lytle. Mavrick played on the Kats’ 2018 sectional-winning team.
Sophomore Kamryn Hahn and freshman Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy are moving into varsity roles.
With Parrott, the Kats had a clear No. 1 the last four years. Without her, Kern sees a couple possibilities for the top spot.
“A few of our girls have been working hard all summer,” Kern said. “Elizabeth Lytle has improved an average of 10 shots from last September to now. I believe that her and Molly Mavrick will be battling it out for our top score.
“Our team is small this year with many returning players. At times, this is very beneficial because we can all practice together and the same time and place.”
Kokomo played in Harrison’s invitational earlier this week at Coyote Crossing to open the season. Lytle carded a team-best 84 and took sixth place. Mavrick had a 95.
The Kats host their annual invitational Saturday at Chippendale.
“I can’t wait for the turnout and for the hard work to show off from this week of practices,” Kern said.
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers return four of the five players from their sectional lineup.
“Our team this year should be competitive,” coach Kurt Koetter said. “We have some work to do between now and tournament time, but we seem to have a great group of girls that are willing to put in the work. I am very excited for this season. After missing out on the boys season [in the spring], it will be nice to get back out there and work with the kids.”
Junior Audrey Koetter and senior Mollie Habig anchor the lineup. The other returning players are senior Leah Parrott and junior Makenzee Westbrook.
Sophomores Jocelyn Smith and Maranda Padfield are candidates for varsity spots. Seniors Ellie Armstrong and Emma Barnett and sophomore Audrey Liecht also are in the mix.
“As it sits right now, our top four seem to be set,” Kurt Koetter said. “Audrey Koetter and Mollie Habig will be competing for the [Nos.] 1 and 2 spots and Leah Parrott and Jocelyn Smith will be competing for the 3 and 4 spots. The 5 spot is still up for grabs.”
Junior Hannah Ryan, sophomores Sophia Keppner and Kate Graves and freshmen Rhegan Ingle and Breanna Applegate round out the lineup.
Northwestern is hoping to improve on last year’s fifth-place sectional finish.
“As far as conference and sectional are concerned, it is always our goal to win. With that being said, we have areas that we will need to improve upon to reach our goal. I think our primary goal this year is to be able to stay healthy and safe while competing on the golf course,” Kurt Koetter said.
After opening with the Plymouth Invitational on Tuesday, the Tigers played in the West Lafayette Invite on Thursday and will play in the Benton Central Invite on Friday and the Twin Lakes Invite on Saturday.
EASTERN
Dave Bartrum is the Comets’ new coach. He is a longtime contributor to the school’s golf programs.
“They could not find anyone to teach girls golf this year so I guess they just went to an old fart like me,” he quipped. “I’m 70 years old and all I’m doing is doing my best.”
Bartrum said the Comets are playing catchup following the COVID restrictions, which took away time on the mats in the gym.
“Give us a week to see what we can do. I’ll feel better once we get going,” he said.
The Comets have three players back from their sectional lineup — senior Marra Shook, junior Rebekah Guthrie and sophomore Alexa Mauer.
Senior Kierstin Helton and sophomore Macie Davidson also are returning players and freshmen Jenna Hendricks and Hanna Giles round out the roster.
Bartrum is looking for Shook and Guthrie to anchor the lineup.
“They’ve been shooting right around 50 to below,” he said. “If I can get two girls to do that consistently and if I can get my other girls between 55 and 50, then in our [Hoosier Heartland] conference, we’d be very competitive.”
The Comers opened Thursday against Cass. They’ll play in Kokomo’s invitational on Saturday at Chippendale.
TAYLOR
The Titans have a lineup of four juniors — returning players Emma Good, Kayla Martin and Olivia Keith and newcomer Chloe McKay.
“I’m optimistic as always,” coach Laura Worthington said. “I have a team of four. I wish I could get over the four hump and have five or six, but I am extremely thankful for the four great girls that I have.
“I hope that maybe I might be able to recruit a freshman or sophomore when school starts,” she added. “With school on virtual learning during the spring semester, I was not able to get a call out meeting going.”
Worthington said Good, Martin and Keith look ready to build on what they learned last year.
“After going out with them twice, to play nine holes, I see more confidence and also a little more hunger to get the pars,” she said.
Good likely will play in the No. 1 position.
As for the season in general and the Hoosier Heartland Conference tourney and Western Sectional in particular, Worthington said her biggest hope is the schedule goes on without any interruptions.
“I hope for the best and more than anything, I want the ladies to have fun and to take the lessons they have learned from golf into their everyday life,” she said.
Taylor opens Friday with a three-way against Logansport and Clinton Central.
