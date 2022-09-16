For Maconaquah’s girls golf team, the goal in today’s Western Sectional at Chippendale G.C. is simple.
“The goal is to win,” Mac coach Tait Wagner said. “Maconaquah has never won a girls golf sectional and we are hoping to end that [today].”
To accomplish the goal, the Braves will have to dethrone Western — on the Panthers’ home course. The Panthers have won seven of the last eight sectionals, including the last three.
The nine-team field also has Eastern, Kokomo, Lewis Cass, North Miami, Northwestern, Peru and Taylor.
“My assistant coach, Tim Cox, and I have been talking to the girls about taking it one hole, or even one shot, at a time,” Wagner added. “We want them to play smart and remember that no matter how it seems to be going, a shot saved through smart play could be all the difference at the end.”
Indeed, little separates Maconaquah and Western.
The Panthers tuned up for the sectional by winning the Hoosier Conference tournament Saturday at Chippendale. The Braves played the course Monday.
“They played here Monday night against Eastern and they played the front and they shot a 170. In our conference tournament [Saturday], we shot a 168 on the front,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “It’s going to be tight, I think. We’re going to have to play well and they’re going to have to play well. They’re a little deeper than we are, and we know that.
“It’s supposed to be beautiful weather and I think we’ll have fun.”
The top three teams in the sectional will advance to the Lafayette Jeff Regional on Sept. 24 at Battle Ground G.C. The top three individuals on non-advancing teams also will move on.
Western is led by junior Elizabeth Mercer, who is the two-time defending sectional medalist. So far this season, she has shot rounds of 4-under 69 and 3-under 70 at Chippendale with the latter coming in the HC tournament last Saturday. Mercer also fired a 6-under 30 in a nine-hole match on the course’s front nine.
Three Rivers Conference champion Maconaquah is led by sophomore Daisy Williams, who has emerged as a solid No. 1 player this season.
Wagner is eager to see how the No. 1 grouping goes.
“Daisy, who is a very talented golfer, thrives on playing with other talented golfers and they don’t come much more talented than Elizabeth Mercer,” he said.
At Nos. 2 and 3, Western and Maconaquah are comparable. The Panthers have seniors Ava Williamson and Natalie Nutt and the Braves have junior Miranda Stoll and senior Courtney Stoll. All four players typically shoot in the 80s. From there, Wagner hopes the Braves will have the better fourth score when it comes to the teams’ Nos. 4 and 5 players.
Wagner said his squad is playing well heading into the sectional.
“Our 18-hole scores have dropped each outing, going 366, 357 and 344,” he said.
The 344 came in the TRC tournament at Rozella Ford G.C. Western shot 355 in winning the HC tournament at Chippendale.
Northwestern is the leading contender for the third regional spot. In the HC tournament, the Tigers finished third, 14 shots back of Western.
Individually, Kokomo has North Central Conference individual champion Lizzy Lytle. The Kat senior is a two-time regional qualifier. Eastern sophomore Cora Bartrum also reached the regional last year.
• Tipton, which formerly played in the Western Sectional, was moved to the Noblesville Sectional this year. That sectional is Monday at Harbour Trees G.C.
