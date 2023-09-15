Maconaquah repeated as team champion and Western senior Elizabeth Mercer four-peated as individual champion in the IHSAA Western Girls Golf Sectional on a beautiful Friday afternoon at Chippendale G.C.
The Braves posted a score of 349 to comfortably win the title. Western was second with 400 and Eastern was third with 409. The top three teams advance to the Lafayette Jeff Regional on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Battle Ground G.C.
Northwestern was fourth with 412 and Peru was fifth with 413. They were followed by Lewis Cass (445), North Miami (438) and Kokomo (511). Taylor and Tri-Central were incomplete.
Maconaquah showed a nice 1-2 punch in taking the title. Daisy Williams took third place with a 77 and Miranda Stoll was fourth with a 79.
"There's not a player who works harder on our team than Miranda Stoll. If there is a player who works harder, it's Daisy Williams," Mac coach Tait Wagner said. "We knew we were going to get a couple good scores out of those top two players."
The Braves also counted No. 5 player Aubrey Stoll's 96 and Finley Dobbs' 97. Wagner liked their play and he also noted the play of Haley Washburn (100).
"The girls played great," Wagner said. "We had a really good week of practice, just focused on not throwing away shots — if you hit a bad shot, hit a good recovery. Every single one of them did it. I couldn't be prouder of them."
The Braves' winning score was just one shot higher than their 2022 winning score.
Individually, the Panthers' Mercer and Peru's Piercey Dyer tied for first place with 74s. Mercer beat Dyer on the first hole of a playoff to win her fourth straight sectional title.
"It feels really good," Mercer said. "I was pretty nervous, but I'm just relieved that I've got to win all four times."
Dyer has established herself as a strong player in her freshman season. She has enjoyed several strong outings including tying Mercer for third place in the Chippendale Invitational early in the season. They shot 73s that day.
"I've played with her since we were younger. She's a really good player so I knew I'd have to play well to beat her, and then definitely play well to beat her in a playoff," Mercer said.
Mercer was mostly pleased with how she played in her final high school tournament on her home course. The Evansville recruit and three-time All-State player had nines of 36 and 38.
"I felt I hit the ball really well, but I didn't putt very well," she said. "There were a lot of holes I could birdie out here — I feel very comfortable living out here and playing here all the time. I was just trusting my game and staying patient."
Mercer's previous sectional-winning scores were 76 as a freshman, 71 as a sophomore and 68 as a junior.
Led by Mercer, the Panthers took a surprising runner-up team finish. Grace Williams and Abby Nutt shot 108s and Annalise Dixon shot 110.
"Elizabeth, of course, played well," Western coach Steve Hoppes said, "and Abby Nutt pulled it off for us. That's her best score of the year."
Cora Bartrum fired an 81 to lead Eastern to third place. She took fifth individually. Jenna Hendricks was second low for the Comets at 104 and Teagan Bedwell and Sophie Kretz shot 112s.
"We had a rough first nine, but the middle of our lineup, Teagan and Sophie, turned it around quite a bit and then Cora just played unbelievable golf. She has been playing very well the last week," Eastern coach Michael Lamb said.
The Comets celebrated a breakthrough as first-time regional qualifiers.
"Our goal this year was to compete," Lamb said. "I think we finished 15-2 and then our goal was to get here and make some noise. When we found out we were in the last pairing, that was exciting, but we knew we had to finish it and the girls did it."
The top three players on the non-advancing teams also qualified for the regional. Those spots went to Peru's Dyer, Northwestern's Berkley Wray (85) and Kokomo's Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy (98). Quillen-Popejoy defeated Cass' Kendall Hlebasko in a playoff for the final spot.
The Lafayette Jeff Regional will feature some powers such as No. 1-ranked Carmel, No. 4 Westfield and No. 6 Zionsville. The top three teams and the top three individuals on the remaining teams will advance to the State Finals.
Mercer took second place in the regional last year.
HARRISON SECTIONAL
West Lafayette shot 368 in winning the Harrison Sectional at Coyote Crossing G.C. Harrison (380) was second and Rossville (425) was third. Those three teams advance to the Lafayette Jeff Regional.
Carroll (454) finished seventh in the 10-team field. Laney Johnson led Carroll with a 101. She earned the third individual advancing spot.
