...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...
The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
September 17 for the following counties
Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard,
Madison, Shelby
This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.
An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.
Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:
* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
Maconaquah’s Daisy Williams watches her tee shot on No. 2 during the IHSAA Western Sectional on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Chippendale G.C. Williams fired an 80 to lead the Braves to their first sectional title.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Elizabeth Mercer putts on No. 2 during the sectional Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Mercer carded a 5-under 68 to win medalist for the third straight year.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
GIRLS GOLF: Maconaquah wins sectional for 1st time
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
For the first time, Maconaquah’s girls golf team is an IHSAA sectional champion.
The Braves shot 348 to win the Western Sectional on Friday at Chippendale G.C. Perennial sectional power Western was second with 370 and Northwestern was third with 384. The top three teams advance to the Lafayette Jeff Regional on Sept. 24 at Battle Ground G.C.
Western came into the sectional with the best player — and junior Elizabeth Mercer delivered for the Panthers by firing a five-under 68 to win medalist for the third straight year. Maconaquah No. 1 Daisy Williams was the runner-up with an 80.
Maconaquah outshot Western at the other spots to more than make up that 12-shot difference. Miranda Stoll tied for third overall with an 81, Courtney Stoll shot 90 and Finley Dobbs had a 97 for Mac’s fourth score. Also for the Braves, Leah Wagner had a 98.
“I thought it was really going to come down to our 4 and 5 [players] and Finley Dobbs posted a personal-best 97 and Leah Wagner posted a personal-best 98,” Mac coach Tait Wagner said. “Western is a very good team, but we thought we would have the edge at the 4 and the 5 and that’s what made the difference. Miranda Stoll coming through with an 81 was big too. Daisy Williams played well too.”
Ava Williamson was second low for Western with an 87, Natalie Nutt was third with a 97 and Gracie Burns was fourth with a 119.
“Give Maconaquah all the credit in the world. A 348 is a very good score for the way the golf course was set up,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “[The Braves] are solid all the way through. They have five kids who can play.”
Maconaquah ended Howard County’s 22-year sectional reign. Western won 15 titles during that span, including the last three before this year, and Kokomo and Northwestern combined to win seven titles.
Tait Wagner saw his team develop over the course of the season into a sectional champion.
“We shot our team record for nine holes twice this year. We shot a 169, then a week later we shot a 164,” he said. “We were really playing good going into [the Three Rivers Conference tournament last week] and we shot a 344 at Rozella Ford. [Friday] wasn’t as fantastic, but you know what? They found a way to win. They found a way to scramble around this course. I couldn’t be prouder of these girls.
“It’s great for Leah Wagner and Courtney Stoll, they’re both seniors, this was their last chance. They get to go out with a sectional championship. That’s fantastic.”
Jocelyn Smith led Northwestern and took fifth overall with an 86. The Tigers also counted Maranda Padfield’s 94, Berkley Wray’s 100 and Audrey Leicht’s 104.
Kokomo’s Lizzy Lytle shot an 81 and tied for third overall. Lytle, Eastern’s Cora Bartrum (89) and Peru’s Kara Baker (93) qualified for the regional as the top three players on non-advancing teams. Lytle is a three-time regional qualifier and Bartrum is advancing for the second time.
Bartrum led Eastern (395) to a fourth-place finish. Kokomo (428) was fifth, North Miami (450) was sixth, Peru (458) was seventh and Lewis Cass (461) was eighth. Taylor had just one player.
While Maconaquah celebrated the team title, Western’s Mercer won the individual title with her latest dominant outing. Her 5-under 68 tied the school record for score and broke the 18-hole record for score relative to par.
“I felt like I played kind of up and down. I had some really good holes and some really bad holes,” Mercer said. “I just tried to focus on just staying positive throughout. I felt like I played OK overall.”
Mercer shot 35 on the front nine and closed with a 33 on the back nine.
“The front, I was kind of up and down more so than the back. I made a few dumb mistakes on the front, which I kind of cleaned up on the back,” she said.
A two-time all-state player, Mercer now turns her attention to the regional where she will shoot for a spot in the state finals. The top two players on non-advancing teams will advance.
Mercer said her goal for the regional is to shoot even par.
“I feel like I will qualify if I do that,” she said.
