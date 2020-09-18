Western’s girls golf team enjoyed another successful Friday at Chippendale G.C.
One week after winning the Hoosier Conference tournament at the place they call home, the No. 13-ranked Panthers won the IHSAA Western Sectional on a cool, breezy day.
Western posted a score of 330 in winning the sectional for the second straight year and fifth time in six years. Tipton was second with 357 and Maconaquah was third with 379. The top three teams advance to the Lafayette Jeff Regional on Sept. 26 at Battle Ground G.C.
Logansport (387) and Northwestern (390) rounded out the top five. The rest of the field had Cass (432), Eastern (441), Peru (451), North Miami (458), Taylor (475) and Kokomo (incomplete).
Western showed its usual balance. Elizabeth Mercer was medalist with a 3-over 76, Ella Williamson finished fourth with an 83, Mady Smith tied for fifth with an 85 and Kylee Duncan followed right behind with an 86.
“I’m very pleased,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “That’s where we ought to be — 330 is a good score. Last week, we had 327 [in the HC tourney], but it was a little harder this week. The pins were set a little harder and the greens were a little faster. But we’re pleased with 330. I love having everybody’s scores all together.”
Mercer continued her superb freshman season by winning medalist.
“She was the only girl to break 80. That tells you it was a tough day,” Hoppes said. “She just played well. She’s one of the best freshmen I’ve ever had and I’ve had some good ones. She’s a very smart golfer. She doesn’t make a lot of mental errors.”
Mercer went out in 39. She had a chip-in eagle on No. 10 to highlight a 37 on the back nine.
“I kind of started off kind of bad. I four-putted No. 2 so I was a little worried that I wouldn’t play very well, but I played pretty well on the back and kind of made up for it,” she said.
“I feel like I could have hit some better shots, but I played pretty well for a 76,” she added.
Lucy Quigley finished with an 80 to lead the Blue Devils and finish second overall for the second straight year. She fired a 1-under 72 in the HC tourney, but was unable to duplicate that Friday. Also for Tipton, Lacie Logan had an 88, Emma Crawford had a 90 and Amaya Stowers had a 99.
“I’m pleased with how we played,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “The wind was very tough. We played here last week for conference and we played well [with a season-best 349]. I thought the course played a little bit tougher [Friday], but I saw some mental toughness out of us. Like Lucy, her first nine was a struggle [42], but she turned it around on the back. I know she’s not happy with second, but this is a good field.
“I’m really thrilled with all four,” Bales added, noting Stowers broke 100 for the first time at Chippendale. “We’re going the right direction. It’s nice to play another week.”
Maconaquah packed its scores together to grab third place and the final regional ticket. Ava Snyder led the Braves with a 92, Kianna Sharp had a 94, Miranda Stoll had a 96 and Courtney Stoll had a 97.
Kokomo’s Elizabeth Lytle (83) took third place and Northwestern’s Audrey Koetter (85) tied for fifth. They advance as individuals to the regional along with Logan’s Reiss Weaver (93). For Koetter, it was almost a carbon copy of last year’s sectional where she shot an 86, tied for fifth and advanced as an individual.
The regional will bring together teams and individuals from six different sectionals. The top three teams will advance to the State Finals. The top five individuals from non-advancing teams also will move on. Last year, Western was fifth and Tipton was ninth. Quigley made it out as an individual.
