Western’s girls golf team took care of business as expected in the Hoosier Conference tournament Friday at Chippendale G.C.
Co-No. 14-ranked Western fired a 327 to beat runner-up Tipton by 22 shots and end the Blue Devils’ two-year conference reign.
Northwestern took third place with a score of 373, edging Hamilton Heights by one shot. West Lafayette (394), Cass (419), Twin Lakes (445), Benton Central (453) and Rensselaer (462) rounded out the standings.
All five of Western’s players made the all-conference team. Freshman Elizabeth Mercer led the Panthers and was second overall with a 4-over 77 and Kylee Duncan recorded a hole-in-one on her way to an 82 and a tie for fourth place. Duncan’s ace came on No. 17.
Mady Smith (83, sixth place), Ella Williamson (85, seventh) and Natalie Nutt (87, tie for eighth) rounded out the Panthers’ lineup.
“When you have five make all-conference, you don’t do too bad,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “We played well. That’s our second lowest score for 18 this year. For us, that’s where we need to be come the next two to three weeks [in the state tournament]. From first to fifth was 77 to 87, only 10 strokes within our five. I’ll take that.”
Panther seniors Smith and Williamson are three-time all-conference players and junior Duncan is a two-time honoree.
Tipton’s Lucy Quigley fired a 1-under 72 to win medalist honors for the second straight year.
“Lucy played a solid round,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “She put herself in great spots most of the day. This is a pretty good field of golfers and she was on it [Friday]. Really excited for her to repeat as champion.”
Tipton’s Emma Crawford (87, ninth place) and Lacie Logan (90, 10th) joined Quigley on the all-conference team. It’s Quigley third all-HC team and Logan’s second.
“Our team score was a good score,” Bales said. “We put three in top 10, and played a complete 18 all around. Hat’s off to Western, they played really well.”
After Quigley and Mercer, Hamilton Heights’ Sydni Zebrauskas was third with a 79.
Northwestern’s Audrey Koetter carded a 82 to grab a share of fourth place. She made the all-conference team for the second straight year and is joined this year by teammate Jocelyn Smith, who shot a 92 and tied for 12th place. Also for the Tigers, Mollie Habig shot a 95 and made honorable mention.
“I thought we had three really good scores for us,” Tigers coach Kurt Koetter said. “Audrey Koetter played really well and had her lowest 18-hole score. Jocelyn Smith also had a career best and Mollie Habig put in a nice, consistent number. We were able to get third place. I was pleased.”
Jordan Henry led Cass with a 94. She made honorable mention.
For Western, Tipton Northwestern and Cass, the tournament served as a warmup for the Western Sectional next Friday. It’s also at Chippendale. Western is the defending champion.
