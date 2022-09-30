Western’s Elizabeth Mercer is teeing off at 10:45 this morning in the opening round of the IHSAA Girls Golf State Championships at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel.
It’s a moment she’s been thinking about for months.
“It’s been on my mind the whole season pretty much, but after Saturday, it’s been all I’ve been thinking about recently, so just practicing and preparing for [today] and Saturday.”
Last Saturday was the regional at Battle Ground G.C., where Mercer fired a 1-under 71 to take second overall and take the first individual advancing spot at state. The state meet runs today and Saturday. All competitors play both rounds.
She’s played the course all week in preparation for the state meet and knows what she needs to focus on.
“I think mainly it’s just going to be hitting the fairway off the tee, and then hitting the greens in regulation, and not trying to force a low score, just letting it happen,” the two-time All-State player said. Another key is “remembering it’s a two-day tournament … and letting it all happen and fall into place.”
Mercer’s scores at Prairie View are coming down. She shot rounds of 83 and 80 for a two-day total of 163 in last year’s state finals there, tying for 31st. As a freshman she shot 176 and tied for 158th. She shot a 77 at Prairie View this season when Western competed in the Fall Preview. She’s more confident about tackling the course than in previous seasons.
“I think as you play any course more, you’re going to be more comfortable and familiar with it, but I think the main thing is learning the greens a lot better and the tee shots,” Mercer said. “I feel a lot more comfortable than before so I feel a lot more confident going into these next two days.”
The state course features opportunities, but is also exacting.
“I’d say my favorite thing is how open it is and I feel like a lot of the holes are very birdieable,” Mercer said. “I think the hardest part though is that some of the holes out here, they’re some of the hardest holes I’ve ever played. Some of them are pretty challenging and you have to hit pretty much four good golf shots, so that’s what makes it hard out here.”
This morning, Mercer tees off along with Columbus North freshman Ava Bunker and Crown Point senior Kenzie Wilson.
Her teammates will be there to watch Mercer today, which is a different experience for the state veteran. The junior reached state as a freshman and sophomore with the full Western team. This is the first time she’s playing state on her own.
“Normally I go into this having teammates here with me obviously, and practicing with them,” Mercer said. “It’s been different already, just playing by myself and not having team practice. It’s definitely a different mindset playing only for yourself as opposed to trying to play well for your team.
“I think in some ways it makes it more difficult, just focusing by myself, but in some ways it’s easier, only worrying about myself so there’s good and bad to the whole thing.”
With a comfort and confidence about the course, and playing state for the third time, Mercer is ambitious about this year’s state meet.
“I think my goal is top 10 — of course to win — but I would be very happy if I got top 10, top seven, anywhere around there,” Mercer said.
