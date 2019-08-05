WEST LAFAYETTE — Kokomo's girls golf team played in the Harrison Invitational on Monday at Coyote Crossing G.C. to open its season.
This year, the players played with their own teammates in five-somes. It was played for individual players with the team score determined by the four best scores each hole.
Kiah Parrot led the Kats with a 6-over 78. She tied for second overall. Haley Salinas (100) and Molly Mavrick (102) followed for the Kats and Layla Andrysiak shot a 121 in her varsity debut.
Kokomo finished fifth in the 11-team field with a score of 387. NorthWood won with a 312.
