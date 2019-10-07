Kokomo girls golfer Kiah Parrott packed a lot of accomplishments into her high school career including three State Finals appearances, three All-State selections and a haul of school records.
But the Wildkat great saw her high school career end on a heartbreaking note.
Parrott mistakenly signed for an incorrect scorecard following the second round of the State Finals on Saturday at Prairie View G.C. As a result, she was automatically disqualified.
“It’s been a pretty tough day and it probably will be pretty tough for the next couple days just because that’s how my season ended and that’s how I’m going to remember it for forever,” Parrott said Sunday evening. “But people make mistakes and I just have to figure out a way how to get over it.”
Parrott said the disqualification was a first for her.
“And it happened at a really bad time,” she said.
The Ball State recruit continued her season-long strong play at state. She carded a 6-over 78 in the first round and followed with a 2-under 70 in the second round. Had her score counted, she would have finished sixth in the field of 100 golfers with a two-round total of 148.
But Parrott signed for a 69 after the second round. She said the mistake came on No. 10 where her scorecard showed four instead of five.
“It wasn’t intentional at all,” she said. “When I was going over the scores [before signing], I must have just missed it or didn’t see it. I don’t know what happened.”
Parrott said she didn’t realize the mistake until it was too late.
“They use BirdieFire, which is live scoring. Originally, we thought it was wrong on BirdieFire, but it never changed so we went back and looked at my scorecard and it was actually wrong on the scorecard and I had already signed it at that point,” she said. “If I had realized in the scoring tent that it was wrong and changed it then, it wouldn’t have been a problem, but since I signed the scorecard and turned it in, that’s when you’re automatically disqualified.
“Obviously everyone was upset, but there was nothing you can do about it. I did what I had to do,” she added.
Parrott she had no hesitation in self-reporting the mistake.
“I didn’t have to tell anyone and no one would have ever known, but that would have made me feel even worse, to know that I had cheated, for people to think that’s what I actually shot,” she said. “I hate when people cheat so obviously the right thing to do was to call myself out and that’s what I did.
“My parents do a really good job [stressing], ‘always be honest, don’t cheat, cheaters never win.’ They say the best thing to do is be honest. Sometimes it’s not what you want, but that’s what you have to do,” she added.
Parrott’s sportsmanship drew multiple positive reviews on social media.
The Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association, in replying to a tweet from Parrott’s father, Steve, said in part: “... the HS golf community is so proud of Kiah. You’ve raised a young lady with immense integrity. Hate to see that happen to anyone, but your daughter handled [with] such class.”
Parrott still earned a spot on the 20-player all-state team, which features the top 10 finishers at state and 10 at-large selections. It was a small consolation as the disqualification sunk in.
“I’m still happy with the season that I had. Obviously it would have been better to cap it off with a podium finish at the State Finals,” she said.
