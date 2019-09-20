One year ago, Kokomo’s girls golf team broke through to win the Western Sectional for the first time since 2007. The Wildkats posted a score of 352 to edge Western (357), Northwestern (358) and Tipton (360) for the hardware.
Those same four teams look like the top contenders for the title in this year’s sectional, which is today at Chippendale G.C. Play begins at 10 a.m.
“It’s going to be a fun, interesting battle,” Kokomo coach Andy Carpenter said.
Those same four teams also look like the top contenders for the three regional spots with Maconaquah also possibly in the mix. The top three teams in the 11-team sectional field will advance to the Lafayette Jeff Regional on Sept. 28 at Battle Ground G.C. The top three individuals on non-advancing teams also will move on.
Kokomo and Tipton come in with momentum after winning conference titles. The Kats won the North Central Conference tournament on Monday. The Blue Devils repeated as Hoosier Conference champs on Saturday. Tipton edged Western by six shots in the Hoosier tourney, which was held at Tippecanoe C.C.
Tipton hopes to emerge from the sectional today with its first regional berth after falling short last year.
“This season has been one that has been competitive,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “Western, Kokomo and us have been back and forth all season. Northwestern has been playing well lately. For us, it’s gonna take mental toughness to earn a spot in the regional against three teams who know what it takes and are tough at Chippendale. I certainly feel like we are ready for the challenge.”
Western heads into the sectional with the benefit of playing on its home course.
“We’re playing fine,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said after shooting 168 in a round against No. 15 Culver Academies on Wednesday at CA’s course. “We’re where we want to be and the whole thing was to prepare for sectional. We’ve prepared the whole year and I’ve said I’m very pleased with anything under 170 for nine holes. If we can do that, we’ll be right in there.
“I think Kokomo, Tipton and us are the three favorites [to advance],” Hoppes added, “but Maconaquah and Northwestern could throw something in there and have a great day and who knows? Maconaquah and Northwestern, they could throw a ringer in there and change some things up.”
Northwestern has picked up its game in recent weeks to emerge as a contender.
“I think we’re consistent right now,” Northwestern coach Kurt Koetter said Wednesday after the Tigers carded a 182. “I still don’t think we’ve played our best round. I think we’re trending in the right direction. We’re sticking around that 180 mark. Earlier in the season we were around 200. I think if we can get four scores to be where I think they’re capable of, I think we can compete in the sectional.
“I’d love to get that third [team] spot, but it’s going to be tough because in my opinion there’s five teams that’ll be battling it out for those three spots, and with Kokomo, Tipton and Western, those are three really good teams. All I can hope is we play well that day.”
The other storyline to watch today is the battle for individual medalist. Kokomo senior Kiah Parrott is the favorite with Tipton sophomore Lucy Quigley also a strong contender.
Parrott is right at home at Chippendale. In the Kokomo Invitational on Aug. 10 at the course, she fired a 7-under 66. And in past sectionals, she was medalist as a sophomore in 2017 and runner-up in 2016 and ‘18.
“Kiah is the player to beat, no doubt about it,” Bales said. “She is impressive, and obviously has been all season, and for four years. Lucy is certainly capable of competing for that title. Those have been solid all season. That said, I’m sure there are some dark horses. When we played Northwestern earlier, [Audrey] Koetter was phenomenal. There are some quality players around here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.