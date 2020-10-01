One look at the IHSAA girls golf record book shows Western owns a spot among the state’s best programs.
There was the state championship in 2001. There were the state runner-up finishes in ‘02 and ‘04. And there were a handful of other top-10 finishes. All of that in an unclassed sport where the Panthers go against considerably larger schools.
Western will measure itself against Indiana’s best again in the 2020 State Finals on Friday and Saturday at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel.
“I’m super excited,” Western senior Mady Smith said. “I’m proud of the team. I feel we have worked hard all season and we are ready to go to Prairie View and play.”
Western is making its first state appearance since 2016.
“I’m hoping we can shoot for top 10,” said Ella Williamson, Western’s other senior. “It’s going to be hard. We’re ranked 13th so we’ll definitely have to play our best. [Coach Steve Hoppes] told me we’re the smallest team going to state.”
Williamson’s cousin Tori Gingerich played on the 2016 team.
“I remember going down and watching her,” she said. “I never really thought it would be me.”
Western reached state by taking second place in the Lafayette Jeff Regional at Battle Ground G.C. The top three teams advanced to state.
Smith and Williamson both moved into the lineup full-time as sophomores in 2018. The Panthers that year finished second in the Western Sectional and sixth in the regional. As juniors in 2019, they helped the Panthers win their sectional and finish fifth in the regional.
“My dream has always been to go to state,” Smith said. “I think about last year, when we realized who we had coming in as our freshmen and who we had [returning], we realized we probably could make it to state as long as we worked hard and played our best.”
Freshman Elizabeth Mercer joined Western’s lineup this year. She plays No. 1 with Williamson and Smith at Nos. 2 and 3. Junior Kylee Duncan plays No. 4 and sophomores Ava Williamson and Natalie Nutt have split time at No. 5. Duncan and Ava Williamson also are holdovers from last year.
“It’s very beneficial that we have a great player in Elizabeth and all the girls worked all summer,” Ella Williamson said. “We all get along. This is probably my favorite team personally — all of the other teams have been great, but this one, we just really get along.”
The Panthers have played well throughout the season. The highlights include winning the Hoosier Conference tournament for the first time since 2016 and then repeating as Western Sectional champs. Mercer was the sectional medalist. Culver Academy edged Western by a stroke for the regional title.
Now comes the state meet at Prairie View, which plays 5,864 yards. The Panthers had a chance to play it early in the season in the Fall State Preview.
“It’s a more challenging course than what we’re used to playing and a little bit longer than we’re used to,” Smith said.
It’s a fitting test for the state’s top teams and individuals.
“I’m just so excited my last round gets to be at Prairie View this year,” Williamson said.
Williamson’s golf roots run deep. Her father, Chris, played at Kokomo at IU. He helped Kokomo win team state titles in 1985 and ‘86 and he won the individual state title in ‘87.
“I feel like I probably had a golf club since I was 4 or 5,” she said.
Smith picked up golf as a sixth-grader. She began to take it seriously as an eighth-grader when her sister, Torrie, played on the varsity.
Together, the two seniors provide the leadership for a squad that’s added an 11th state appearance to Western’s rich history
“They were good to have for four years. They’ll be missed by me,” Hoppes said. “They’re both excellent students. I’m going to nominate both for academic all-state. They both have better than an A average. They’re great kids.”
