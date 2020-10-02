At one point while talking to the Tribune on Wednesday, Tipton junior golfer Lucy Quigley was concerned that she’d wandered around too long in answering a question. She suggested paraphrasing the long answer.
It was in character. You don’t shoot low by meandering around.
Quigley has been efficient all season and will cap her fall campaign with her second straight appearance at the IHSAA State Finals. The championship meet is today and Saturday at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel.
She made state for the first time last year as a sophomore. At the time, her primary goal was making it to state at all, and being in position to compete there three years in a row. She shot an 81 on the first day and 89 the second to finish with 170 at Prairie View, tying for 37th.
“Last year I was playing good until my last hole on the first day, and I know I can play that good again and have a better finish,” Quigley said. “I’ve practiced and I have the experience to know what I need to do to keep it more consistent this year.”
After her first trip to state, her approach to the meet has changed, and she’s more ambitious.
“Last year as a sophomore I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m at state. I made it. I’m done,’” Quigley said. “But this year, my goal is higher and I would love to be top 10, so that’s what I’m aiming for.”
She has good reasons to expect to take a big stride up the leaderboard. After an offseason where she felt she made progress, Quigley is showing an improved game this fall. She won the Hoosier Conference meet at Chippendale G.C. with a 1-under 72 on Sept. 11, then was second at the same course in the sectional with an 80 on Sept. 18.
She booked her ticket to the state finals this past Saturday with a medalist performance at the Lafayette Jeff Regional at Battle Ground G.C. Quigley shot a 5-over 77 in windy conditions and will enter the fray at state today as one of just five regional champions.
“I think she’s more confident,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “[Last year] she went down there and she had a great round, and the last hole kind of got us in the first round. I think I’ve seen her grow, not just as a golfer but as a teammate and a person. She is just a complete player. She’s always been able to hit the long ball, but I’ve seen improvement in her short game and putting.
“Last week she had a really tough chip on the last hole in a situation where she really needed one. She put the chip up and she put herself in a great position. I think that’s the biggest change in her game this year and it’s showing up in her scoring average.”
Improved play stems from a realization after last fall.
“Honestly, this past offseason it really hit me and my worth ethic grew tremendously,” Quigley said. “Ever since then I’ve had the drive to be better — better than the competition and better than myself.”
The Tipton squad played in the Fall State Preview at Prairie View at the beginning of the high school season on Aug. 8. The 18-team event drew 13 teams that had been at last season’s state meet and is designed to serve as a taste of the level of competition at the state meet. Quigley shot 76 and placed eighth.
The competition in this year’s field will be the best available. Three teams from each of five regionals plus 25 individuals made it to the state meet. Quigley qualified as an individual.
“I am pretty familiar with all of them. I play with them all summer,” Quigley said. “The competition is crazy, but I know I’m right there with them and I just want to prove that this weekend.
“I finished eighth [at the Fall Preview] so I know I can finish top 10.”
Quigley said improvement has come this season because she’s changed the way she’s practiced, has set higher goals, and her iron play has gotten better. Bales has seen those improvements in action.
“Her goal last year was to try to get to the regional round and reach state,” he said. “This year I think her goal has upped even more, and because of that, her drive to work on those little aspects that make or break you has improved. She just seems very much more confident this year than she was even last year.”
In addition to playing the Fall Preview on the State Finals course two months ago, Quigley played a practice round at Prairie View on Tuesday.
“I like the course,” she said. “It’s definitely challenging and one of the longest courses we play in the school season. It’ll play tough this weekend with how cold it’ll be. Cold air [lessens] distance so I’ll have to account for that. And I’m playing in the morning so everything will be wet still. Balls will not roll as far and fly as far, but I’ll have to adjust to that.”
She can be more analytical this year now that her first trip to state is an experience to draw on.
“I know what it is like now,” Quigley said. “My nerves will not be as high and I know where I stand with the other girls there, and I’m capable of reaching my goal if I play like I can.”
She said this week has gone easier than last year’s week before state.
“I know what to expect, and I know how to practice and get ready for this course. I feel more prepared,” Quigley said.
Quigley tees off at 8:48 this morning.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I’m going to play smart instead of safe. This is a time to prove what I’ve been working on, and to prove that I can achieve my goals, and I’m going to go into it with a positive attitude, and hopefully that creates a positive outcome.”
