WEST LAFAYETTE — Tipton’s girls golf team won West Lafayette’s invitational Thursday at Purdue’s Ackerman-Allen Course.
The Blue Devils posted a score of 174 to edge Western by two shots for the title in the the 12-team invite, which was played on the front nine. The Blue Devils’ Lucy Quigley was medalist with a 1-over 37. Ava Clouser (45), Lacie Logan (46) and Emma Crawford (47) rounded out Tipton’s team score.
Western’s Ella Williamson (39) and Mady Smith (40) finished third and fourth. Kylee Duncan (47) and Megan Hill (52) followed for the Panthers.
Northwestern had a team score of 192.
