Tipton golfer Lucy Quigley has packed a lot of accomplishments into her high school career. The highlights include winning the 2020 Lafayette Jeff Regional, qualifying for the State Finals in 2019 and ‘20 and making the All-State team both years.
Fittingly, Quigley will cap her Blue Devil career with another State Finals appearance.
“I’m excited for her,” Tipton coach Jason Bales said. “I know this was one of her individual goals, and to see her accomplish that is good for the soul. She has put a lot of work in over all four years, and honestly longer than that. I personally remember coaching her as a sixth grader — and it’s hard to believe that we are already here.”
The State Finals are Friday and Saturday at Prairie View G.C. in Carmel. All 100 players will play both rounds. Quigley has an 8:39 a.m. tee time Friday. Her threesome includes Lapel junior Macy Beeson, the defending state champion.
“She’s really focused on the weekend, but she is enjoying the moment,” Bales added. “It was pretty awesome [Tuesday] to spend time with her at her practice round, playing with her dad. I really feel she is looking to finish her high school career the right way. Tipton is certainly well represented, no question about it.”
Quigley tied for 37th place at state as a sophomore in 2019 and tied for 17th place as a junior last year. She is looking to climb higher again this year, with goals of finishing in the top five and making the All-State team again.
“After years of playing summer golf tournaments, practice rounds and the state tournaments at Prairie View, I know it very well, which gives me confidence,” she said.
The course also suits her game.
“I finished the summer season very strong, however it took some time to adjust to the shorter yardages high school season brings. I am excited for Prairie View’s length,” she said.
Quigley is coming off a strong runner-up finish in the Lafayette Jeff Regional on Saturday at Battle Ground G.C. She fired a 2-over 74, finishing one shot back of winner Yilang Zhang of Culver Academies. Prior to that, she took third place in the Western Sectional at Chippendale G.C.
“She has really had a solid senior season,” Bales said. “Her scores have been consistent all season, and in the last few weeks she started to really play well. Her ball striking the last few weeks has been as good as I have seen from her, and she has always hit the ball well.
“The way she is playing in all aspects of the game, Lucy has a great chance to do something special at Prairie View.”
Bales pointed to Quigley’s sharpened mental toughness as an important aspect to her game. He said it showed in the regional.
“After a bogey and double early in her round, she finished the last 14 holes at 1-under. She hit shots when she had to. She just finds a way to get it done. She is a competitor, and her work ethic — in all things — is contagious,” he said.
After 12 years, Quigley’s competitive golf career is coming to an end. She plans to attend Indiana University where she will study marketing.
“I am satisfied to end my golf career here at the State Finals. I am excited for what I am capable of,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.