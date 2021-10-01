Western girls golfers, left to right, Ava Williamson, Chloe Barker, Kylee Duncan, Elizabeth Mercer and Natalie Nutt are shown at practice Thursday at Chippendale G.C. The Panthers are making their second straight trip to the IHSAA State Finals today and the program’s 12th trip to state overall. The state meet runs today and Saturday at Carmel’s Prairie View G.C.