In girls golf sectionals, the team and individual titles are the top prizes. But the runner-up and third-place teams also advance to regional play and the top three individuals on non-advancing teams move on as well.
In the Western Sectional on Friday at Chippendale, the roles are clearly defined for the most part.
Hoosier Conference champion Western is the favorite to win the team title for the second straight year. Three Rivers Conference champion Maconaquah and Hoosier runner-up Northwestern are good bets to take the other advancing spots.
“Maconaquah is pretty solid,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “They have four girls who can all shoot in the 80s and that’s pretty good so they’re going to challenge us, but hopefully being on our home course and with the experience that we have, and we have a pretty good No. 1 [sophomore Elizabeth Mercer], we’ll be OK.
“Our plan is to win sectional, but we have to play well and hopefully get over to regional. That’s what we shoot for every year.”
As for the individual title, Western’s Mercer and Tipton senior Lucy Quigley are the co-favorites. Mercer is the defending sectional champion and Quigley is the defending Lafayette Jeff Regional champion and a two-time state qualifier.
Mercer and Quigley finished 1-2 in the Hoosier tourney on Saturday at Rensselaer’s Curtis Creek G.C. Mercer shot 3-under 69 and Quigley fired a 1-under 71.
Northwestern senior Audrey Koetter is another player capable of challenging for medalist. She took third place in the Hoosier tourney with a personal-best 73.
“Those three are the three that can win it,” Hoppes said, noting Kokomo junior Lizzy Lytle has an outside shot. “But those three, they’re going to be close no matter what. They went 1-2-3 in conference. They could repeat 1-2-3.”
Kokomo’s Lytle won the North Central Conference tourney at the Players Club in Yorktown with an 88.
Maconaquah’s balance showed in the TRC tourney at Huntington’s Maple Grove G.C. Freshman Daisy Williams, the Braves’ No. 5 player, won the TRC title with an 80 and seniors Ava Snyder (82) and Kianna Sharp (85) took second and fifth, respectively.
Eastern freshman Cora Bartrum is another conference champion. She won the Hoosier Heartland Conference title with an 89 in the league tourney at Rossville’s Angel Hill G.C.
If Western, Maconaquah and Northwestern advance as teams as expected, and Quigley and Lytle take two of the individual advancing spots as expected, Bartrum, Tipton senior Lacie Logan and Taylor senior Emma Good could be in the mix for the third individual spot.
The sectional has 10 teams, down one from previous years as the IHSAA moved Logansport to the Twin Lakes Sectional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.