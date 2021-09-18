Western sophomore Elizabeth Mercer plays in the Western Sectional on Friday at Chippendale G.C. Mercer carded a 2-under 71, highlighted by a hole-in-one on No. 3, to win medalist for the second straight year.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western senior Kylee Duncan chips a shot during the sectional. She carded a season-best 82 to help the Panthers take the team title.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
GIRLS GOLF: Western wins sectional; Mercer wins medalist
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
1 of 2
Western sophomore Elizabeth Mercer plays in the Western Sectional on Friday at Chippendale G.C. Mercer carded a 2-under 71, highlighted by a hole-in-one on No. 3, to win medalist for the second straight year.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western senior Kylee Duncan chips a shot during the sectional. She carded a season-best 82 to help the Panthers take the team title.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls golf standout Elizabeth Mercer had a shaky start in the Western Sectional on Friday at Chippendale G.C.
“I had a bogey on the first hole and I hit a terrible drive on the second hole. I was starting to get pretty nervous,” she said.
The Panther sophomore quickly settled in.
Mercer birdied No. 2 — and then drilled a hole-in-one on No. 3. She went on to shoot a 2-under 71 to repeat as medalist and lead the Panthers to another team title.
9-17-21 Girls golf sectional Maconaquah 1 Ava Snyder Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Girls golf sectional Maconaquah 1 Ava Snyder Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Girls golf sectional Maconaquah 1 Ava Snyder Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western sophomore Elizabeth Mercer plays in the Western Sectional on Friday at Chippendale G.C. Mercer carded a 2-under 71, highlighted by a hole-in-one on No. 3, to win medalist for the second straight year.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Girls golf sectional Western 1 Elizabeth Mercer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Girls golf sectional Western 1 Elizabeth Mercer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Girls golf sectional Western 1 Elizabeth Mercer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Girls golf sectional Maconaquah 1 Ava Snyder Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Girls golf sectional Maconaquah 1 Ava Snyder Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Girls golf sectional Maconaquah 1 Ava Snyder Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western sophomore Elizabeth Mercer plays in the Western Sectional on Friday at Chippendale G.C. Mercer carded a 2-under 71, highlighted by a hole-in-one on No. 3, to win medalist for the second straight year.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Girls golf sectional Western 1 Elizabeth Mercer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Girls golf sectional Western 1 Elizabeth Mercer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-17-21 Girls golf sectional Western 1 Elizabeth Mercer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“I hit my shot and it was right over the flag — I thought I had too much club. It went in. I was kind of shocked more than excited,” she said.
Western posted a score of 331 to win its third straight sectional title and 15th all-time. Kylee Duncan backed Mercer with a season-best 82, Ava Williamson shot 85 and Natalie Nutt shot 93.
“Elizabeth played great, like she has all year, and kudos to my 2 [Duncan] and my 3 [Williamson] — they came to play. They knew they had to be in the 80s and they absolutely did it for us,” Western coach Steve Hoppes said. “I think 331 is our best score this year.”
Maconaquah (348) took second place and Northwestern (373) took third place. The top three teams advance to the Lafayette Jeff Regional at Battle Ground G.C.
Individually, Northwestern senior Audrey Koetter (77) finished runner-up and Tipton senior Lucy Quigley (78) was third.
Quigley, Kokomo junior Lizzy Lytle (85) and Eastern freshman Cora Bartrum (89) earned regional spots as the top three individuals on non-advancing teams. Bartrum beat Peru’s Clair Prior in a one-hole playoff for the final spot. She is the first Eastern player to advance since Kaylee Kingseed in 2011.
Western seized control with a strong front nine. Mercer shot 34, Williamson 39 and Duncan 40 to lead the way.
“We had a 157 on the front and I know 157 is our best nine holes this year. I think it was 160 or 161 or something like that. Anytime you shoot under 160, you’re playing golf,” Hoppes said.
“Elizabeth’s hole-in-one definitely helped,” he added with a laugh. “One bounce, boom, it went in.”
Maconaquah rode its usual balance to second place and its second straight regional trip. Ava Snyder led the Braves with an 85, Daisy Williams shot 86, Courtney Stoll 87 and Kianna Sharp 90.
Koetter’s 77 carried Northwestern to third place as the Purple Tigers fended off Peru’s bid for the final regional spot. Northwestern also counted Jocelyn Smith’s 90, Maranda Padfield’s 102 and Berkley Wray’s 104.
Peru (387) settled for fourth place. The rest of the team standings showed Kokomo (415) in fifth and followed by Eastern (419), Tipton (422), Taylor (437), North Miami (440) and Cass (478).
Emma Good led Taylor with a 94. Kokomo’s Layla Andrysiak and Tipton’s Lacie Logan had 95s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.