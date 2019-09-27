The Hoosier Conference girls soccer tournament concludes Saturday at Northwestern with semifinal, championship and consolation games. There are eight games spread over two fields.
The semifinal matchups are Class 2A No. 15-ranked Western vs. Class 2A No. 17 Hamilton Heights at 9 a.m. followed by Class A No. 2 Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Class 2A No. 19 West Lafayette at 11 a.m. The losers will meet in the third-place game at 3 p.m. and the winners will meet in the championship at 5 p.m.
In Thursday's quarterfinal round, Western beat Northwestern 4-1; Hamilton Heights topped Tipton 3-0; LCC beat Benton Central 9-1; and West Lafayette beat Rensselaer 5-0.
In the consolation bracket, Northwestern faces Tipton at 9 a.m. and Benton Central faces Rensselaer at 11 a.m. The losers will meet at 1 p.m. in the seventh-place game and the winners will meet at 3 p.m. in the fifth-place game.
