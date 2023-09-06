Eastern’s Makenna Brooks, left, heads to the goal as Western’s Alyssa Norfleet gives chase during a girls soccer game at Western on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Brooks scored a hat trick in Eastern’s 7-1 victory.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
On the attack
GIRLS SOCCER: Hot start sends Comets to decisive victory over Panthers
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — Eastern’s girls soccer team came out firing Tuesday night at Western. The Comets got a shot off in the first minute of the game. Three more followed in the next five minutes. Some were off target, one was saved.
Eight minutes in, the first goal hit the net. Then another a minute later. Midway through the first half, the Comets were up 4-0 and cruised to a 7-1 victory over Western.
“We have never beaten, in my entire coaching career, have never beaten Western,” Eastern coach Brian Hertzog said. “That’s a huge boost to the girls to know that they can play with anybody in this area. I’d never beaten Tri-Central and we beat them last week, so it is a huge confidence builder for them.”
Makenna Brooks netted the first three Comet strikes and later had an assist. Brooklyn Brooks also had a hat trick to go with two assists, Grace VanBibber netted a goal, Alia Dutton had an assist and Ruby Sheets had three saves as Eastern moved to 3-2 on the season.
“For us, it was real important, for every game, is to apply pressure early in the game, be aggressive and take it to our opponent,” Hertzog said. “For many years we’ve just kind of sat back and have not been the aggressor, but we’ve been making a lot of changes and really working on our aggressive drills and it’s really showing on the field.”
In the eighth minute, Makenna Brooks found herself open and took a rip from the top of the box for the opening goal. A minute later she scored on a counter as Eastern regained possession in midfield and quickly shifted into an attack. Then in the 19th minute, Brooklyn Brooks’ diagonal pass found Makenna Brooks into attacking position on the right side and Makenna Brooks pulled away from Western’s defense on the right side to score again.
Hertzog credited Eastern’s “feet-to-feet passing,” and composed play for the early flurry.
Brooklyn Brooks got on the board with a shot from distance in the 22nd minute and Eastern led 4-0 at the half. In the second half, Brooklyn Brooks looped a goal in from well outside the box for a 5-0 lead.
Western got a goal back when Ava Wenger beat Eastern’s defense on the near right side and moved in to score. VanBibber restored Eastern’s five-goal lead when she latched on to a blocked shot in the box and scored low to the left side. And Brooklyn Brooks closed the scoring in the final seconds after intercepting a goal kick.
Eastern’s defense has only given up four goals in five games.
“Our defense has been solid all year,” Hertzog said. “We’ve only been allowing a couple goals if that per game, and it’s a new defensive set for us. We’re only playing three back with two defensive mids and the girls are doing really well with the new set, understanding it and with a new attitude of you’re not going to shoot on my goalie.”
For the Panthers (1-7), it was a chance to see where a lot of new players can be most effective. Western coach Addy Turner said the Panthers came out flat but got better after halftime.
“We grew a ton as a team from the first half to the second half,” Turner said. “We came together, we started communicating more. We shuffled a few positions around and I think we found homes for a few girls who we’ve still been trying to locate where their best home is going to be on the field. I think we found out in the second half.”
