The landscape has changed a great deal since last season. All four Howard County girls soccer squads have a new coach this season. Sam Parr is now in charge of four-time defending Class 2A sectional champion Western, Christina Kidwell has taken over at Northwestern, Brian Hertzog has the job at Eastern, and Elizabeth Rayl is the new skipper at Kokomo.
The new coaches run the gambit from an assistant moving up to take the head coach spot at Eastern, a college assistant moving to high school at Northwestern, a former college player taking the Kokomo job, and a former club coach and more recently a referee in place at Western.
Below are looks at the county squads.
WESTERN
The Panthers had an up-and-down regular season in 2020, then came together late last season to score their fourth straight sectional title. Now, an experienced club looks to keep the ball rolling with a new coach. Sam Parr takes over a team that returns 10 starters and is heavy on juniors and seniors.
“We’ve got a solid core group of girls — 10 returning starters, we only had one senior starter that’s gone,” Sam Parr said. “And we’ve got some solid subs so we’ve got a nice core group of girls.”
Western finished 9-9-2 last fall. The Panthers surged to the Mississinewa Sectional title before falling in the regional to eventual state champion Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.
“The girls coming back, the returning starters, they already know what’s expected out of them,” Sam Parr said. “They’ve been involved in the big games, so the experience is going to help out a lot.”
The core of the team is a starting unit that’s nearly intact from last fall. In the attack are junior forward Lucy Weigt, junior winger Liza Szerdy and senior winger Audrey Rassel. In the midfield are senior Maddy Parr, junior Maisy Harlow and senior Sami Devlin.
The defense includes junior Abigail Fouts and senior Ella Biggs at center back spots, and juniors Madison Cook and Kaesha Smith at outside back positions. Senior Annalise Bowlby and junior Kyndal Mellady will both see time in goal.
Sam Parr was not involved in the program previously so he wasn’t with the coaching staff of previous coach Abby Workman. He said he’ll have different ideas from his coaching background at PAL and Kokomo Soccer Club, as well as things he’s seen working as a referee. He wants to build on the winning tradition that the program built under Workman’s tenure.
“Our ultimate goal is to make it farther into the state tournament than we’ve ever made it before,” Sam Parrs said. “I’ve already told the girls that. But it’s going to take a lot of work and a lot of dedication from these girls to get that done. We’re still early in the process.”
Western opened with a win over Kokomo on Saturday and hosts Lafayette Jeff today.
NORTHWESTERN
New coach Kidwell takes over a Northwestern squad that leans young after graduating a dozen players and five of the top six scorers off an 11-3-2 team.
Kidwell is a Tri-Central product and former IU Kokomo women’s soccer team assistant coach. She said this season’s squad is young but has plenty of positives to work with. Most will have to take on new, larger roles this season.
“I know a handful of them have played together for a while, like they grew up playing together, so I think that helps them out,” Kidwell said. “These girls, there’s a lot of talent there. What I’ve seen so far over the summer and early fall, they are very talented.”
Despite the team replacing a lot of parts, she doesn’t feel like she’s starting from scratch.
“A lot of the girls, you can tell that they haven’t only played for a year or two, they’ve played for many years,” Kidwell said. “We can focus more on formation and tactics, not so much technical [work] … just because they are well-rounded in a soccer mind.”
Kidwell expects the starting lineup will change from game to game depending on what the Tigers need to go against opponents with different strengths. There’s a core of players she knows she’ll rely on.
Key Tigers include junior forward Avery Rooze (three goals last fall), junior midfielder Alex Rosales, sophomore midfielder Beth Loveless, junior midfielder/forward Becca Lagoni (four goals), junior forward/midfielder Emily Keeney, freshman forward/midfielder Morgan Kistler, junior goalie Aubrey Evilsizer, and junior defender Monica Conwell.
The Tigers want to keep rolling after racking up 11 wins last year.
“I know the past few years the Northwestern girls team was very good, and with losing so many girls last year I know some of the girls have said they felt like people think we’re not going to be very good this year,” Kidwell said. “But I think the girls have all the talent they need to be successful.
“If we can put it all together this year and are only losing two [seniors] … than next year will be even better.”
Northwestern opens at West Lafayette today.
EASTERN
Brian Hertzog takes over the Comets after serving as a high school assistant the last two seasons. He was also a coach with the middle school program previously and in the Greentown Soccer League. This year’s squad features 19 players, about half of whom return from last fall’s 5-6-2 squad.
“I have a really young team,” he said. “I only had one returning senior and she actually broke her foot two weeks before school started, so she’s out at least six to eight weeks. It’s a young team, inexperienced team but it’s a team that has really pulled together and bonded well.
“We have a long way to go, especially in understanding the game, feeling comfortable in the game, but I have a lot of confidence in them and I know we’re going to make great strides this year.”
First up is to get used to a new style of play that emphasizes possession.
“We’re changing the style of play, really teaching them to play the ball out of the backfield and just slow down, trying to get out of that mentality of just kicking the ball down the field and hoping one of our girls runs after it and scores,” Brian Hertzog said. “Those days are gone. We’re trying to control the ball all the way from the defensive third, the middle third all the way to the attacking third.”
He wants the players to see the value in “just being very patient and knowing where their teammates are and knowing that they’ve always got their back. Someone is always in a supporting role.”
The Comets are going to rely on an experienced core of senior wing forward Bernice Mendoza, junior defensive midfielder Grace VanBibber, junior wing forward Lydia Hertzog and junior defensive midfielder Claire Hapner to lead the team. Mendoza is on the mend from a broken foot but expected to return this season. Additionally new senior Jacey Richmond will be in goal once she’s available to play later in the month.
“I’m just excited about this year,” Brian Hertzog said. “What we don’t have in talent, we’ll make up for in determination and hustle and grit.”
Eastern opens today at University.
KOKOMO
A Culver High School graduate who played soccer at the University of Indianapolis, Elizabeth Rayl takes over a Kokomo program that went 7-9 last season. The Kats have 32 players in the fold, enough to play some JV games in addition to the varsity schedule.
“We have a lot of solid leaders on the team,” Rayl said. “We have nine seniors returning and we also have nine freshmen so we have a lot of young talent coming in.
“They’re really open to new options and the new coaching. They’re a great group of girls, they work hard, they’re smart and they’re very coachable.”
With a lot of returning players, the Wildkats have shown good chemistry on the field so far.
“I think the strength that we have is experience. Everybody that’s starting has started in the past,” Rayl said. “The strength that I hope we have — that we’ve been seeing — is being able to move the ball and work together, so beating people with the pass, on the runs. I really think working together as a team is going to be our biggest asset.
“We have a lot of individual talent and I want it to be cohesive so we can take advantage of it, especially in the midfield.”
Key seniors include center midfielder Nicole Burdette, center midfielder Kate Mayfield, right outside midfielder Emily Riggle, central defender Rebecca Stillwell, outside defender Rilyn Wonnell and defender Molly Dowden.
The goalie is sophomore Maddie Carpenter. Senior exchange student Mariana Rodriguez de la Gala Ramos will factor in, as will sophomore left midfielder Ellen Callane. Up front, seniors Corrine Stone and Brianna Bautista, and junior Kamryn Boone will rotate at forward. Freshmen Laney Jones, Nancy Laughner and Liliana Taskey are attacking options in midfield or forward. Sophomore Darriuna Kirby will sub in on defense. And sophomore Riley Rudolph and sophomore defender Lyrik Barbouer will find time subbing in.
“[A] goal for me as a coach is to make sure we have kids get junior varsity experience because we’re going to lose so much this year,” Rayl said. The primary goals on the field are to “work together as a team, get some more Ws than we did last year and get some experience for the girls.”
Kokomo opened the season with a loss at Western on Saturday and hosts Oak Hill on Wednesday.
