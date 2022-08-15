Western’s girls soccer squad is cruising. The Panthers welcomed a new coach last season in Sam Parr and didn’t miss a beat, winning their fifth sectional in a row and posting a 17-3-2 record.
They’ve established a level of play, now they have to weather graduation losses and a rough early stretch of games in order to maintain it.
“The senior core group we have is pretty decent this year, a lot of travel players coming back, so we’re going to be good basically up through the center defense, midfield, up top, and then we’ve got to figure how we fit in with the younger players outside,” Parr said.
The challenge is compounded because Western went into the weekend with only 13 of 21 players available as others were out due to injury or insufficient practices to be eligible to play. The Panthers beat Kokomo 5-0 on Saturday to open the season.
“By the end of the year, we have another decent shot of making it through sectionals,” Parr said.
Returning players make up a large contingent of the spine of the team, in the center from back to front. It’s on the flanks that Western has to get less-experienced players up to speed.
Speedy senior Lucy Weigt returns at forward. Weigt scored 30 goals and added nine assists last season. A trio of returning senior midfielders offer goals and ammunition for Weigt to shoot — Liza Szerdy (10 goals, four assists), Abigail Fouts (four goals, four assists) and Maisy Harlow (five assists).
Sophomore Carson Jones will also take a midfield role, which will give Szerdy opportunities for stints at a forward spot partnering with Weigt. Another option to play forward or midfield is junior Shelby Conaway (five goals), who will be available later after she returns from injury.
Back in goal is senior Kendal Mellady, who is expected to return from injury later this week. Defensive leaders are seniors Madison Cook and Kaesha Smith, who return to defense but move into new positions.
“If we stay healthy, we’re going to be really good through the midfield and up top,” Parr said. “Our defense, we lost both starting center backs, so our outside backs [Smith and Cook] are now becoming center backs, so they have a lot to learn there. They have a good starting foundation, but they have a lot to learn moving from the outside to the middle. Last year they were more free to move up the field. This year they’re going to have to learn to stay solid through the middle and not take as many chances.”
Western has a busy week with three more North Central Conference schools. The Panthers visit Lafayette Jeff today, then host Harrison on Wednesday and Logansport on Thursday.
“Ultimate goal is to get through sectionals again and see if we can improve upon last year,” Parr said. “I know if we get out of sectional, regional is going to be tough again because Leo was returning a bunch of good players and [Bishop] Dwenger is always going to be good.
“I think we will probably start kind of slow early due to eligibility and girls will be tired and worn out until we can get some subs available. I think we have 10 games in the first three weeks. It’s going to be rough, then we get some time off, hopefully recover, and then make adjustments based on what we learned in those games.”
Below are look at the rest of Howard County’s squads.
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers return a large contingent of players from a 6-10 team and expect growth after ending last season in a Class 2A sectional title game. Just two players graduated and just a handful of others aren’t back. The rest are.
“I think it helps a lot because they know expectations, they know each other, and how each other plays,” second-year NW coach Christina Kidwell said. “It gives a good base to start from to build.
“I’m pretty confident in our play on the field this year. We have strengths, I feel, all across the field, from goalie all the way through up to forward. Even off the bench, when the girls get tired, I feel the fresh legs will bring the same intensity when they step on the field.”
The Tigers return their top scorers and assist providers from last season.
Seniors in the attack include forward Avery Rooze (10 goals, five assists), forward/midfielder Emily Keeney (five goals) and midfielder/defender Becca Lagnoi (four assists). Classmate Madi Markley is in defense.
Juniors include Lexi Hale, a defender who can also move up to spots in the midfield and forward as needed, midfielder Bethany Loveless (six assists) and midfielder/forward Addi Robinson. A key sophomore is forward Morgan Kistler (nine goals).
The goalies are sophomore Savanah Lipinski and senior Aubrey Evilsizer.
“I’m very comfortable with the girls I put on the field that I don’t have to do a lot of coaching during the game because they know their roles,” Kidwell said. “They know how to transition when we need.”
Kidwell wants to see the program take a big step forward.
“I would say a winning record, and for me, a sectional title,” Kidwell said of her goals. Trying to win a sectional title is a priority. “They want it, they want it bad. They’re putting the work in and I have full confidence that it’s attainable this year.”
The Tigers host West Lafayette today.
KOKOMO
The Wildkats have 38 players in the program but not a lot of experience. All five seniors are international students.
“We are a very young team,” second-year coach Elizabeth Rayl said. “We graduated nine seniors last year. We have a lot of incoming freshmen. We have a few transfers and we have a large number of international students. We’re going to be able to field a full varsity and JV squad, which is exciting for the growth of the program. We just don’t have a lot of seniority coming in.
“We have a lot of young talent, which is great. This season’s really going to be important for our development and growth since we are so young, learning to grow together.”
The Wildkats have a few known commodities they’ll rely on and a lot of unknowns as new players will move into roles. Kokomo graduated its entire attacking line.
At the back is junior goalie Maddie Carpenter. Junior Ellen Callane is a center midfielder and directs the offense. Junior defender Darriunna Kirby has the most experience on defense as the only player returning to the starting back line. Sophomores Iris and Layla Brehm moved in from Northwestern. Iris Brehm will take a midfield spot and Layla Brehm is taking a forward spot. Senior international student Marta Manso will factor in with her quickness and ability to read the game.
Rayl said the emphasis is to “be calm and play the simple, smart passes. We’re going to keep it to the basics and hopefully be able to play possession ball where we’re keeping it in [the opponents’] third and working together as a team.”
Kokomo was 5-11 last season. Players have a lot to adjust to as this season begins.
“I really want to grow as a team,” Rayl said. “We’re a young team, so as a coaching staff we’re really excited to have these girls for a few more years. We want to teach them how to play well together so once they read each other, they can have more confidence and command the game.”
Kokomo opened with a 5-0 loss to Western on Saturday. The Kats play at Oak Hill on Wednesday.
TAYLOR
The Titans are re-starting the girls program this season after a previous numbers crunch on the boys and girls sides forced the programs to combine into one co-ed team playing the boys schedule the last two seasons. Now, there are 14 players out for the squad.
“I think they’re excited,” said Taylor coach Mike Shane, who was co-coach of the combined program. “I know the returning players are – the seniors and juniors. The juniors, they’ve never played on a girls team in high school.
“They really went out and recruited and got some [new players] that came in and wanted to play. Most of it came from the girls going into the school, recruiting people.”
Returning players enter with some momentum. The co-ed Titans went winless in the regular season last year, then won their first two sectional games in a boys Class A sectional before falling in the final.
“I think it’s going to play a part,” Shane said of last fall’s posteason experience. “They know they helped. They know they were a part of it. Taking a co-ed team and winning two games in sectionals to reach a sectional championship, I don’t know that that happens very often. I think we started five girls and six boys.
“I think they know it and they see that’s something that’s special and I think they’ll build from that too.”
Taking over in goal for the Titans is senior Brooklyn Noe. In front of her is a four-year player, defender Aiden Mills. Junior Jessica Brockett is a midfielder/forward and is running the offense. Sophomore Sheyli Nieves lines up in defense or midfield and classmate Natalie Talbot is also in defense.
“We’re in the process of rebuilding,” Shane said. “We haven’t had a girls team in two years. The fact we have a girls team is a huge step in the right direction. Now, we’ve got 14 [players], so we’ve got some subs. My thing is to go out and try to compete, try to not get shut out.”
Taylor opens at home to Wabash on Tuesday.
EASTERN
The Comets expect to take a significant step forward with a veteran team back from a 2-12 campaign and starting their second year with coach Brian Hertzog. Eastern has six seniors and six juniors, with most of them returning from last season.
“Already it feels like a different team,” he said. “We’re really trying to take our game to the next level and all aspects of the game to the next level — everything from taking the ball from the backfield, our passing, our kicking, our formations, everything. Every aspect of the game we want to up our game, and I feel like we have the talent to do that this year.”
Hertzog said two seniors have shown the most improvement of anyone on the team — center back Jessica Shannon and flank defender Lilly Shallenberger. Taking the other flank fullback position is junior Emily Rushing. Sophomore Ruby Sheets returns to the goalkeeper spot.
“The new formation that we’re running is going to allow them [Shannon and Shallenberger] to get into the game even more than last year,” Hertzog said.
Keys in midfield are juniors Grace VanBibber, Brooklyn Brooks and Kate Hubbard.
“The formations we’re playing, it’s all centered around our midfield play and I have those three girls as our midfielders because of the talent that they bring and the leadership that they bring,” Hertzog said.
On the forward line are senior striker Claire Hapner and senior wing Lydia Hertzog.
“We have solid players at every level of the field,” Brian Hertzog said. “We’ve got girls playing in positions that they’ve never played before because they’ve shown that they have the talent to play in those positions.”
Brian Hertzog wants those players to lead Eastern into a stronger era.
“I’ve been telling the girls all year, we’ve got to change the culture for Eastern girls soccer,” he said. “It’s not about wins or losses, it’s about going out, having fun, learning the game of soccer and encouraging other girls to be a part of this special thing that is happening at Eastern this year.”
Eastern opens Tuesday when it hosts University.
