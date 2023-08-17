Western’s girls soccer team’s run of sectional titles continued in tense fashion last year as the Panthers beat rival Northwestern in a shootout in the Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional championship to take their sixth straight sectional title.
Maintaining that run will provide challenges as the Panthers have to find more offense following the graduation of the top three scorers and top four in assists. Several players do return from that 13-7-1 team which fell in the regional round. They’re guided by a new coach, former Kokomo and Anderson University player Addy Turner.
Turner said the new Panther team isn’t worried about its postseason run. Western entered the season ranked No. 17 in Class 2A.
“Going into the season, we are focused on the team we have now and living up to the standards, and the expectations, that we have set for ourselves,” Turner said. “We have spent time in the weight room and on the field all summer preparing for another successful season.
“People like to ask how many games I think we will win and my answer is always the same: We do not focus on winning, but rather playing the game correctly and to the best of our ability. If we do these things, winning will be a result. There is very little talk amongst the girls about who the team has been in the past, but more about who we will be this season, and in the seasons to come.”
The 20-player Panther squad returns a little more than half of last year’s team.
“I have a lot of confidence in this team,” Turner said. “We have three skilled leaders in our seniors. They show up and work hard every single day and help lead the rest of their teammates in everything that we do. Our junior class brings skill and a lot of soccer knowledge. Our sophomore class is our biggest. It includes several of our starters as well as our ’keeper. Looking forward to watching them continue to grow. Our freshman class brings a lot of positivity and hard-working players to the group.”
Seniors are wing midfielder Ava Wenger, central midfielder Shelby Conaway (four assists last season) and center back Gracie Estok. Juniors are central midfielder Carson Jones, flank defender Alyssa Norfleet and wing midfielder Maleigha Kessler. Sophomores include goalie Chloe Fye, defensive midfielder Kaelyn Maddox, flank defender Kaylee Jackson, forward Katherine DiPaola, and forward Grace Craig.
“This group has displayed a great deal of growth together over the last nine weeks,” Turner said. “In previous seasons, the bulk of the scoring came from a few individual players. This season, we are going to win games because we play as a team and as one unit. This group is going to surprise people.”
Western opened with losses to Kokomo and Harrison. The Panthers play at Hamilton Heights next Wednesday.
Below are looks at the other Howard County squads.
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers return 11 players from a 15-3-1 team that went 3-1 in the Hoosier Conference. They lead a team of 18.
“There is a lot of soccer knowledge on this team and flexibility between players,” NW coach Christina Kidwell said. “This year I am looking at a couple different formations and may change from game to game. We will look to adjust and prepare for each opponent and play to our strengths while working to exploit our opponents’ weaknesses.”
Returning Tigers include: seniors Lexi Hale, Bethany Loveless, Addy Robinson, Burgandi Purvis, and Mayli Yoder; juniors Morgan Kistler, Madelyn Gonzales and Haley Riker; and sophomores Hannah Eller and Abby Keeney. Freshmen expected to take roles include Addison Bumgardner, Izzy Arrick and Kayla Meek.
The returning players include plenty of attacking firepower. Kistler scored 16 goals, Hale 13, Loveless nine, and Robinson and Keeney scored five each. Operating in central midfield, Loveless had a team-high 19 assists. Hale had eight assists and Kistler seven.
Northwestern was in the mix of both conference and sectional tournaments last season. The Tigers were third in the Hoosier Conference, then fell in the sectional final in a shootout against Western.
“Goals don’t change: Have a great season, enjoy the ride, build a family,” Kidwell said. “Of course, everyone wants a winning record, a sectional title, and more to cap it off, but the game of soccer teaches so much more and my goal for these ladies are to learn something new about themselves and the game, love the game, be proud when they step on the field and step off the field.
“These ladies are wonderful young women and I’m proud to have the opportunity to pour into daily and I’m hopeful they take something away from that.”
Northwestern opened the season with a loss at Class 2A No. 8 West Lafayette on Monday. Next for the Tigers is a game at Class A No. 17 Argos on Saturday.
EASTERN
The Comets return a lot of experience to a squad of 22 players, lending enthusiasm to the season. Eastern returns 15 players from last season’s 8-10 squad, including seven seniors — all of whom coach Brian Hertzog says are options to start.
Hertzog said the team will rely heavily on seniors Grace VanBibber, Kate Hubbard and Brooklyn Brooks in midfield, as well as senior Emily Rushing in defense and junior Ruby Sheets in goal.
“This core group gives us leadership in each third of the pitch,” Hertzog said. “We are also expecting a breakout year from junior Alia Dutton, who is the grittiest and most aggressive player I have ever coached.”
Other key players include sophomores Emma Budde, Julia Salkie and Alanna Justice, and juniors Emma Early and Elle Hamilton.
Hertzog said this season’s team “will rely heavily on the midfield and strong defense. The core of our team centers around the ability of the midfield to control the ball in transition and set up our forwards and wingers in scoring positions.
“We are focusing on and expect each player to learn and understand situational play and outcomes. This in return slows the game down and allows each player to make decisions, make mistakes, and improve.”
The Comets were 3-2 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference play last season.
“We want to have a fun season as we strive toward our goal to win our first ever conference championship and more,” Hertzog said.
Eastern opens today at home against North Miami.
KOKOMO
With 27 players in the program and a lot of experience, the Wildkats expect a boost from newcomers and already are showing improvement from a 2-11-1 season. Kokomo opened Saturday by thumping six-time defending Class 2A sectional champion Western 9-0. The Kats had lost that game 5-0 last season.
“Our biggest strength this season is the confidence and experience of our returning players,” third-year coach Elizabeth Rayl said. “We will have the majority of our starters back and stronger than ever. Our goal is to play simple, play hard, and play together. One player can not do it alone and it is more fun to do it as a complete team unit.”
The Kats are counting on a lot of experienced seniors. Goalie Maddie Carpenter leads the defense as a four-year starter. Other seniors back to the defensive unit are starters Darriuna Kirby, Lyrik Barbour and Riley Rudolph.
“They play skilled and controlled and will lead potential scoring opportunities away from our net,” Rayl said.
“Analis Fuentes and Indiria Faison are seniors who are going to use their speed and tenacity on the outside to impact the play that will create opportunities for scoring. [Senior] Ellen Callane is ready to shine this season. We are looking to her to lead our offense and get that ball in the net.”
Juniors include Nancy Laughner, Layla Brehm, Iris Brehm and Lillian Taskey. Freshmen who are expected to be involved include Gisella Herrera and Elaina Gibson.
“We have a strong junior class that will be huge contributors this season and will help in all aspects of the field,” Rayl said. “The future is bright for our team as we have seven freshmen who will very likely see varsity minutes.”
Rayl is enthused about the program taking shape.
“We continue to be passionate about building a program that is forever growing and creating good leaders who take care of each other,” Rayl said of the coaching staff. “This includes the starters all the way to the managers. I hope we will play for each other. We continue to work on being good teammates and having strong team unity. If we can achieve this, it will be a winning season.”
TAYLOR
When the Titans take the field Tuesday at Rossville, it’ll be a new experience for several players. The Titans don’t have a lot of returning experience.
“We only have one senior, that’s it. She’s played for me since she was in middle school,” Taylor coach Mike Shane said. “It’s going to be another learning year, rebuilding. That’s all there is to it.
“We’ve got some returning players, but a lot are going to be very inexperienced. Some have never stepped on a field before.”
That inexperience changes the priorities. Only a few experienced players return from a 0-13-1 squad.
“Some of our girls are good, they know what I expect and what I demand and what I want from them,” Shane said. “A big thing is — I always try to teach it and make sure they get it — is it’s not all about wins and losses. It’s about making your memories and friendships. This group of girls are tighter than any I’ve coached.”
Taylor has a core of players they can rely on. The senior is midfielder/forward Jessica Brockett. Juniors are defender/midfielder Sheyli Nieves, defender Natalie Talbot, and Mia Espinoza, who is moving to goal this season. Freshman defender/midfielder Jade McCarty will also play a big role.
“We’re trying to rebuild, we’re trying to get more girls involved. That’s gotta be our biggest goal at this point — just keep the program sustainable and keep it going,” Shane said.
“We have a bunch of girls that haven’t played. I think we’re going to be focused on the games that we stand a chance to win. We had one tie last year, we lost the rest. But I think we had other games where we stood a chance to be there. I think there are games on our schedule that feasibly, we can be in them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.