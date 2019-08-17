Western’s girls soccer team has tasted the waters of the regional each of the last two years. The Panthers are used to the taste of both victory and defeat at that level. Now, after a 16-2-1 season ended in a penalty-kick shootout in the first round of the regional in 2018, the Panthers are aiming higher.
The Panthers return a strong core of seniors that has won back-to-back Class 2A sectional titles and have an experienced group overall.
“This senior class is probably the strongest senior class I’ve had since being here as a coach,” Western coach Abby Workman said. “This senior class is all returning for us from last year and they’re ready to make strides this year and get past the regional side of it if we can. That’s our goal.
“We’re hoping to be a competitor for the state tournament.”
The senior group includes central midfielder Sammie Garber, forward Sophie Weigt, goalie Mady Beechy, center back Brooklyn Garber and left back Andrea Reeder.
Workman said the team’s cohesion has gotten better on the field and off, and that the team communicates better on the field than before.
“The level of communication is so mature,” Workman said. “I think this year more than others our senior class is really strong. They were the ones as sophomores that won sectionals for the first time [in 21 years], they know what it’s like to fall in a regional final, they know what it’s like to lose in a PK shootout, and they know how close they were.
‘The mentality to work hard and do a little bit extra each day, I think it’s going to translate well to the younger players.”
Workman thinks any of Western’s top 15 players can, and may, start at any time. Also on the squad are junior right back Mollie Smith, sophomore right back/center back Ella Biggs, sophomore right midfielder Audrey Rassel, sophomore midfielder/defender Sami Devlin, sophomore midfielder Maddy Parr, freshman midfielder/forward Lucy Weigt, freshman defender Abigail Fouts, freshman midfielder/defender Liza Szerdy, freshman defender Kaesha Smith, and freshman midfielder/defender Maisy Harlow.
“That’s what’s different about this team this year is we have so much depth that I can have more than just 11,” Workman said. “In the past we’ve been one injury away from being disadvantaged in a big game, and I don’t think that’ll be the case this year.”
The Panthers don’t lack for firepower. Sophie Weigt hit the net 42 times last season and added 13 assists. Sammie Garber scored 15 goals and had 13 assists. Rassel had four goals and nine assists. Brooklyn Garber had nine assists and Parr eight.
While Western has big goals in mind for the end of the season, Workman is preaching that the Panthers need to play well each game.
“I really just want us to start strong every game and do the simple things right,” Workman said. “We certainly want to repeat [as] sectional champion and we want to advance past the regional round.
“We know how close we were and everybody’s mind this year is ‘let’s make it to semistate.’ But before that, let’s play every game right.
“We know if we work on those simple things, we’ll reach our goals.”
Western opens the season today at Taylor.
Below are previews of the other four Howard County squads.
TAYLOR
The Titans are on the upswing after posting an 8-6-2 record. Coach Mike Shane said the attitudes are good and that the seniors’ positive mentality is contagious.
“They’re really looking forward to it,” he said of the Titans’ enthusiasm for the new season. “There’s seven seniors this year. They’re doing things that have never been done in the program and they know it. They know they can do more and they really believe that.”
Shane thinks the Titans’ defense will be stronger and is trying to generate scoring from more sources in midfield this season.
“We return three of the four from the back line,” Shane said. He noted that Taylor gave up 37 goals, but 17 of those came in two games, so the Titans gave up just 20 goals over their other 14 games. “We have a pretty decent defense for the most part and three of them are going to be seniors so I don’t expect it to get any worse, I expect it to get better.
“We haven’t had a lot of midfield scoring. That’s something we are going to look at. We’re going to switch between formations here and there and see what we can do. I think we have some firepower. Our starting two forwards from last year are back, our starting center midfielder is back. That’s where the majority of our goals came from.”
Forward Alison Pemberton led Taylor with 11 goals last season and central midfielder Fallon Shane added seven goals and four assists. They’re part of the senior group that includes goalie Mady Delgado, left back Kaitlianna Tucker, center backs Austyn Huffer and Brooke McGuire, and forward Lynzey Butzin.
“Every one of them started every game last year and I don’t see that changing,” Mike Shane said.
Also taking up key roles are junior midfielder/defender Kaya Holmes, sophomore midfielder/forward Whitney Chorrushi, and sophomore midfielder/forward Sydney Boley. The Titans have just 15 players though all but the freshmen have experience. Mike Shane expects they’ll all need to contribute.
“I think the biggest thing will be the numbers. We only have four subs every game,” Mike Shane said. “There’s still going to be inexperience on the field all the time. There’s no way around it. They’ve just to grow into it.”
The Titans open the season at home against Western today.
“Last year our goal was to win over half our games,” Mike Shane said. “This year our goal is to make that at least 10 wins this season. I think that’s do-able. That’s goal No. 1. Goal No. 2 is last year we finished second in the conference. I want to see us win the conference this year.
“Two years ago was the first time the girls won a sectional game. This year I want to see us playing on a Saturday [the day of sectional finals]. They just re-did sectionals. It’s going to be tough.”
After previously playing in the Blackford Sectional, the Titans and Eastern are moving to a sectional that includes Sheridan, Tipton, Tri-Central and University.
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers lost six starters off a 10-8-1 team but have a core of experienced players to work with as they take on the new season, and new challenge of being moved to Class 2A for the postseason.
Despite graduating key pieces up front and in goal, Northwestern expects to be strong in those areas even after the graduation of 31-goal-scorer Livi Hale. Seven returners lead the way.
“They gel well together,” NW coach Kevin Smith said. “The front three have played varsity for three years. With Livi being gone, they’re now able to play together and they’re doing well. Kate Miller … she’s going to be our playmaker more than likely and all four of them play well together.”
Without a dominant force up front to rely on, the Tigers will have to get scoring from more positions.
“I think we’re going to have more diversity in our scoring this year with Sarah Castillo and A.J. [Ashlyn Johnson] up front along with Hope [Braun], it’s not going to be focused on one person,” Smith said. “Teams were able to shut us down last year focusing on one person.
“We’ll be strong on defense and the front line.”
The Tigers are working to get individual components to work as a cohesive whole.
“Individually we have a strong defense and a strong offense, but the biggest challenge will be getting the midfield to get the ball to flow from defense to offense and control the middle,” Smith said.
The Tigers are built around a core of junior forward Castillo, who scored seven goals and had a team-high nine assists last season, junior forward Braun (five goals, seven assists), junior defensive midfielder/center back Emma O’Dell, senior center back or outside back Sarah Smith, and senior midfielder Miller.
Also playing key roles are junior left back Madyson Baxter, junior defensive midfielder/center back Joan Easter, who works in tandem with O’Dell to cover those positions, junior central defender Ashlyn Markley, junior forward Johnson, and junior goalie Kaitlyn Lagoni.
With a new sectional grouping, the Tigers’ goal is to win the sectional, and come out on top against rival Western.
Northwestern opens the season Monday at West Lafayette.
EASTERN
The Comets will spend the first few games of the season evaluating the best positions for their players after losing some key members of a 5-8-1 squad .
“We have a great group of girls but we did lose two of our top three goal-scorers and assist-makers from last year [Mallorie Williams and Cassie Bryan] and the third one [Heidi Williams] is injured,” Eastern coach Phil Williams said. “Those shoes will be hard to fill. I’m not certain where the goals will come from, but I’m certain we can find them.
“I am not certain of the positioning yet — we really need to see how all the pieces of the puzzle fit together after the first few games.”
Seniors on the squad are Amaya Eagle, Cieara Anderson, Carolina Trankman and Kaiya Allen. Juniors are McKenzie Patterson, Ellie Moore, Heidi Williams, Addison Budde, Olivia Ellis and Cecilia Roswog. Sophomores are Berenice Mendoza, Shaye Welcher, Alexa Hyman and Jacey Richmond. The freshmen are Mackenzie Monroe, Jessie Shannon, Claire Hapner and Lydia Hertzog.
“Our plan is to take it one game at a time and keep improving,” Phil Williams said. “We will have fun, be competitive, and hopefully be in a position to win games down the stretch.
“As always injuries are a concern with so many games in a short span. Hopefully we can work through them and be healthy as possible late in the season.”
The Comets open the season Tuesday at University.
KOKOMO
The Wildkats return a host of players following a 3-9-1 team that coach Kevin Duggins hopes can “bridge the gap” between themselves and strong programs they run into on their schedule.
“The last two years we’ve been starting a lot of freshmen and sophomores, so the players coming back to the varsity are very varsity experienced. They know what to expect,” Duggins said.
Duggins hopes that experience starts paying off.
“These girls know the schedule that we’re going to play, they’ve faced adversity the last two years, playing very experienced programs, programs that have been having very successful seasons,” he said. “They’ve had the adversity of being younger players thrust into that atmosphere. They’ve faced that adversity, so they come in confident, knowing what to expect.”
The Wildkats build around a core of experienced players: senior central midfielder Maya James; junior defender Whitney Pierce; sophomore wing midfielder Emily Riggle; sophomore forward Nicole Burdette; junior central midfielder/forward Makaila Carpenter; senior defender Cora Hawley; senior midfielder/wingback Vicky Qui; junior defender Katherine Lay; and sophomore goalie/outfield player Kate Mayfield. James, Hawley and Qui are four-year contributors to the varsity
A strength of this year’s team is the amount of players who can line up at different spots, allowing Kokomo to adjust defensively and offensively to the strengths of each opponent.
“Last year we were really trying players in new positions, trying to make our girls more diverse, trying to have more girls interchangeable and trying to have those options when we have those harder games where girls get tired sooner,” Duggins said. “I think that’s going to be our strength is having girls that are interchangeable.”
Kokomo opens the season Wednesday at home against Oak Hill.
