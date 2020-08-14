Western’s girls soccer team has set the pace locally the last three seasons, winning Class 2A sectional titles in 2017-19 and reaching the regional finals in two of the last three years.
The Panthers graduated an important class, but return a host of key players as they look to maintain their spot on top of the local scene. Meanwhile, Northwestern, Kokomo and Eastern all have reason to believe they’ve improved. Taylor does not have a girls squad this season as the girls team merged with the boys for a co-ed team competing on the boys side.
Below are previews of the four Howard County squads.
WESTERN
The Panthers have 24 players in camp and return several regular contributors, so they have a lot to work with, but also lean young following a 16-4-1 season that ended in a regional final at the feet of eventual state runner-up Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.
Western coach Abby Workman said that every team in Indiana is behind where it would be at this point due to the COVID-19 shutdown. Teams lost practice time and offseason scrimmages. As a result, teams will sort things out at the beginning of the season and won’t look like a finished product until later.
“I look for us to take a few games to settle into our transition as a team and figure out their new identity,” Workman said. “We graduated five starters that started all four years, so that’s a lot to replace. Their experience and leadership will be missed and felt, but our younger team is coming along nicely and filling those roles.
“In our scrimmages and practices so far, we are looking pretty good in comparison to last year and the year before, so I think it will be more seamless than I would have expected a month ago.”
Returning to key roles on defense are junior Ella Biggs and sophomore Abigail Fouts.
“They were solid players in the past and I know they will improve upon that,” Workman said. “They really give us confidence in our defense going forward.”
Back to the attack are juniors Maddy Parr and Audrey Rassel and sophomores Liza Szerdy, Maisy Harlow and Lucy Weigt.
“Their familiarity with each other and ability to communicate effectively have led to some really good offensive play so far this year in practice,” Workman said. “I look for Lucy to seamlessly take over from her sister [graduated leading scorer Sophie Weigt] at the forward position while Maddy, Maisy, Liza and Audrey continue building their incredible chemistry in the midfield.”
Lucy Weigt was the second-leading scorer with 11 goals and 11 assists, Parr added nine goals and seven assists, Szerdy had five goals and four assists, Harlow netted five goals, and Rassel scored four times and provided 14 assists.
Moving into the larger roles are senior defender Mollie Smith, sophomore defender Kaesha Smith, junior goalie Anna Bowlby, junior right winger/central midfielder Sami Devlin, and sophomore midfielders/defenders Madison Cook and Hannah Cooper.
“I’m really excited about these 13 players so far and their ability to communicate and possess the ball together as a unit,” Workman said. “I know we had a lot of question marks, but with each day the confidence in our team and each player’s ability just grows along with the excitement for the season.”
Western has strengthened its schedule this season in order to be more prepared once the postseason rolls around.
“I would say that are goals are and always will be to win — to come out and perform well and learn even more as we go so we can play even better at the end of the season,” Workman said. “We have added some tougher opponents to our schedule — Eastbrook, Lafayette Central Catholic and a tournament in Fort Wayne, as well as last year’s additions in Lafayette Jeff, Harrison and McCutcheon — so winning will be more challenging this year than what we have become accustomed to in the past. We want to do our best and come out and compete at every level against every opponent.”
Western opens Saturday at Kokomo in a girls-boys doubleheader.
NORTHWESTERN
A huge class of 14 seniors headlines the 30-member Purple Tiger squad that expects to take a big step forward after a 10-11-1 season.
“The good thing is the group as a whole, they all absolutely love learning,” said first-year coach Drew Marshall, who takes over for previous coach Kevin Smith after four years as an assistant within the program. “Last year one of the biggest issues we had was our passing. [At the start of practice] we started on focusing on passing. They’re eager and willing to learn and they instantly tried to implement what I’m showing them.
“I see it as a group that’s grown so much. They are extremely hungry. It only projects our season that much further. There’s teams we haven’t beat before that we could easily beat this year.”
Marshall said the Tigers are good at transitioning up the field and finding teammates, and are more composed on the ball under pressure.
“Their passing and movement off the ball in small-side and scrimmages has created opportunities they’ve never had,” he said, noting the Tigers have built on progress they showed toward the end of last season. “Their whole playing style has changed and it’s changed for the better. They’re adaptable; they know ‘hey I may have to play a different position.’ That drive, that understanding and maturity, I think it’s what separates us from a lot of teams we play.”
The Tigers enter the season with a settled starting 11 including nine seniors. Kaitlyn Lagoni is in goal. Ellie Boyer and Ashlyn Markley are defenders. Madyson Baxter and sophomore Becca Lagoni are at defense or midfield. Emma O’Dell can line up in defense, midfield or forward. Sarah Castillo floats between midfield and forward, with Hope Braun, sophomore Avery Rooze and Ashlyn Johnson also manning a midfield or forward spot. Joan Easter is at forward.
Castillo was the leading scorer last season, notching 15 goals and 13 assists. Johnson scored 11 goals, Easter six, and O’Dell four. Rooze had three goals and three assists and Becca Lagoni four assists.
Freshman midfielder Bethany Loveless will also factor in.
“I want them to be a well-rounded team,” Marshall said. “They have so many aspects down and they’re so close in other aspects. I want them to be able to move the ball up and control the pace of the game. If they sit back and try to adapt, that’s where we will come into issue.
“This is a team where I think if we have anything short of a regional title, this will be a season gone a little shy of where it should be. Don’t live in the past, don’t live on what we did yesterday. Remember that and keep building on it. I honestly think they can make it out of regionals, easily, as long as they stay dedicated, passionate about the game and not forgetting what they’ve worked on what they’ve worked for.”
Northwestern hosts West Lafayette on Monday.
KOKOMO
The Wildkats have a couple big classes and are ahead of the pace coach Kevin Duggins expected when they started working together in July.
“We have a big freshman and a big junior class,” Kokomo coach Kevin Duggins said. “The junior group brought in a lot of talent when they were freshmen — same thing with this freshman group. With losing such a big class last year we’re happy to have these two big classes together, and we have six seniors. We feel really confident with this season.
“The girls are already picking up on different formations within little pockets on the field. They’re picking up on give and goes and movements with each other. Foundation-wise we’re a little further ahead than we typically are with such a big freshman group.”
Duggins said the Kats are more dynamic than last season’s 4-8-1 squad, and are already getting an extra player into areas of the field to win or retain the ball without having to be instructed to go there.
“We lost some key seniors last year,” he said. “I think we’re going to be able to fill their positions on the field pretty comfortably, but we’re going to have to get those players up to the level that those seniors were at who left.”
The Kats build around a core of upperclassmen. Among the seniors are wing defender Makaila Carpenter, wing midfielder/central midfielder Olivia Hicks, defender Katherine Lay, holding midfielder/defender Whitney Pierce and wing midfielder Emily Rizer.
Juniors include forward Nicole Burdette, attacking midfielder/forward Kate Mayfield, wing midfielder Emily Riggle, defender Rebecca Stillwell, defender Molly Dowden, and goalie Rilyn Wonnell. Also mixing in are sophomore wing defender/wing midfielder Annabeth Cameron and freshman goalie Madison Carpenter.
“Every year I talk about making our teams more dynamic, teaching our kids more than one way of stopping a play, more than two ways,” Duggins said. “This year I think our group has a good basis of doing that and working give-and-goes … making our team more fluent. We’re probably in some of the better shape we’ve been in [than in] the past, so that allows us to push them and get them a little more dynamic in those places on the field.”
Kokomo opens Saturday at home with a girls-boys doubleheader against Western.
EASTERN
The Comets are eager to get started. The challenges of a 2020 which saw spring sports canceled and a gradual return to the field for sports have left the Comets hungry to play.
“It sounds weird but it might be a blessing in disguise for us because we don’t have a ton of girls who play travel ball,” Eastern coach Phil Williams said. “We come in every year and we feel we’re behind.
“When they came out to practice, first practice, it was like holy moly, these girls are serious. I think it was like cabin fever in the winter — I think it’s a little pent-up demand of wanting to go out and do something athletic. They seem to all want to come out and play and they seem to all get along.”
Williams said for the first time since he’s been in charge he feels like the 18-member squad is stocked with players who can contribute throughout the lineup and bench. As a result, there may be changes in the starting lineup throughout the year as different players emerge as effective options.
Among the key players are senior forward Olivia Ellis, senior forward/midfielder Heidi Williams, senior defender Addison Budde, senior goalie Cecelia Roswog, junior midfielder Bernice Guillen-Mendoza, senior midfielder Tara Wagoner, a move-in from Maconaquah, junior center back Alexa Hyman, sophomore Alesia Rummel and freshman Brooklyn Brooks.
“They’re definitely in shape,” Phil Williams said. “They’ve put the work in. They seem to have a little more strength in their kicks.”
The Comets have five freshmen and Phil Williams thinks they’re a talented bunch who could make an impact. There are some spots on the field where he said the squad “may have a little inexperience. But I think their quality level is good enough we should make up for it after they get a few games under their belts.”
Phil Williams said the goals are short term. He wants the Comets to focus on the next game, and focus on getting the season in during the difficult 2020 conditions. The Comets have fought injury problems in recent campaigns and last year’s squad struggled to a 2-12-1 record. This year’s team seems fitter and more complete.
“This might be one of those strange years where — we’ve always missed a couple of pieces to take it to the next level — we might have good luck and take it to the next level,” Phil Williams said. “We’re pleasantly optimistic right now, as long as we can stay healthy and the girls not get sick.”
Eastern opens Thursday at North Miami.
