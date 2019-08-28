RIVALS: Kokomo’s Maya James, left, and Marion’s Taylor Kitts battle for possession of the ball in the teams’ girls soccer game Tuesday at Kokomo. James netted two goals for Kokomo and Kitts scored twice for Marion as the North Central Conference rivals tied 3-3.
Marion and Kokomo will have to wait for another chance to hash out which is better.
The Wildkats and Giants played to a 3-3 tie in a non-conference girls soccer match between North Central Conference rivals Tuesday afternoon at Kokomo, a year after the two squads tied at Marion.
Nicole Burdette scores the 2nd goal for Kokomo during girls soccer action between Kokomo HS and Marion on August 27, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Nicole Burdette, Olivia Hicks, Vicky Qiu and Maya James celebrating after Burdette scored the 2nd goal during girls soccer action between Kokomo HS and Marion on August 27, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Maya James takes the PK for the 3rd score for Kokomo during girls soccer action between Kokomo HS and Marion on August 27, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Emily Riggle shoots in the second half of girls soccer action between Kokomo HS and Marion on August 27, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Taking the ball down the side Emily Riggle gets pressure from Marion's Faith Riggs during girls soccer action between Kokomo HS and Marion on August 27, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Olivia Hicks wins out on a headball with Marion's Katelyn Wright during girls soccer action between Kokomo HS and Marion on August 27, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Nicole Burdette shoots but is blocked by keeper Adison Weaver during girls soccer action between Kokomo HS and Marion on August 27, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo's Molly Dowden stops Marion's Aliya Willhide during girls soccer action between Kokomo HS and Marion on August 27, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Nicole Burdette shoots but is blocked by keeper Adison Weaver during girls soccer action between Kokomo HS and Marion on August 27, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo led 1-0 at halftime and scored two goals a minute apart to take a 3-1 lead just four minutes after halftime, but the Giants pulled even with two goals in the last 10 minutes to end the rivalry game in a tie for the second straight season.
“That’s a character-building game. We didn’t come out of the gates very well — I was a little frustrated — but that’s what builds character,” Marion coach Jacob Boggs said. Using a Rocky boxing analogy he said “if this goes one more round, we win the game, and that’s what I want. We had the momentum, we had them against the ropes.”
Kokomo opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. Kokomo winger Emily Riggle cut into the box from the right side and was fouled. Maya James punched home the penalty for the opening goal. Kokomo held that 1-0 lead at halftime. Marion equalized just past halftime when Taylor Kitts scored on a corner kick to tie the game.
Kokomo’s answer was immediate. The Kats re-took the lead when Vicky Qiu’s feed put Nicole Burdette into space at the top of the box and Burdette finished far post in the 44th minute. Less than a minute later, the Kats doubled their advantage when Emily Rizer was fouled in the penalty area and James again scored from the penalty spot for a 3-1 Wildkat lead.
Marion’s play in midfield turned the action its way in the final minutes of the game as fatigue took a toll on the Kats. Kitts dribbled through several defenders in the middle of the attacking third and scored in the 72nd minute. Then a Kitts’ shot from outside the box banged off teammate Aliya Willhide’s back and went over Kokomo goalie Kate Mayfield to tie the game in the 74th minute.
“We were fortunate enough to go into the half feeling confident, feeling good, but we told the girls they’ve got to acknowledge that Marion’s out-possessing the ball,” Kokomo coach Kevin Duggins said. “They’re putting more numbers in the center of the field, and they’re playing better direct passes and changing the field. What we were doing really good was countering by playing our game plan, not getting off our game plan, attacking space, sending through balls and hustling on that ball, and not making a lot of touches in the transitional third.
“We told the girls you’ve got to acknowledge you’re going to get tired,” Duggins said. “I think that’s what we saw in the final 10 minutes especially is we stuck to our plan, but their possession of the ball would run us enough that [the Kats got tired]. Our conditioning was good enough that we could still be in it at the end, tied 3-3.”
Mayfield had 10 saves for Kokomo. Marion starting goalie Olivia Lindsay had three saves and second goalie Adison Weaver, who subbed in midway through the second half, made two stops. The Giants are 2-1-1 and Kokomo is 2-0-1. The NCC rivals tied 2-2 last year.
“Last year we trailed them and scored two goals with five minutes left,” Duggins said. “This year we flipped that. This year we took the lead 3-1, they scored later, so we may not possess the ball, but we’re improving our game, our strategy, and we’re getting the looks on goal. We started ahead of where we were last year.”
