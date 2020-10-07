GAS CITY — The old rivals will butt heads again on Thursday. Northwestern and Western won their opening-round matchups in the Class 2A Mississinewa Girls Soccer Sectional on Tuesday evening to set up a third matchup with a lot more at stake than in the first two meetings.

Northwestern thumped host school Ole Miss 5-1 to open Tuesday’s play, and Western powered through Oak Hill 5-3 in the nightcap. Northwestern improved to 11-2-2 with the win. Two of Northwestern’s wins in the regular season came against Western, a 4-3 victory on Sept. 17, then a 2-0 victory nine days later.

Game No. 3 will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Mississinewa. Miami County rivals Maconaquah and Peru follow in the bye game.

“I told the girls it’s hard to beat a team three times so don’t believe that it’s just going to end the same way,” Western coach Abby Workman said. The Panthers are three-time defending sectional champions. “You’ve got to have confidence and play confidently. I know they’ve been itching for that rematch too.”

NW 5, OLE MISS 1

The Purple Tigers were up 2-0 before 10 minutes on goals from Ashlyn Johnson and Hope Braun and never let Mississinewa in the game. By halftime the Tigers were up 4-0 with additional goals from Becca Lagoni and Alivia Leeman.

“We played as a team,” NW coach Drew Marshall said. “For the most part we moved the ball extremely well back and forth and controlled the entire game. It’s nice to see them playing team soccer and distributing the wealth and encouraging each other.

“Their decision making, their patience on the ball, their movement on and off the ball [Tuesday] is probably one of the better games that they’ve played and it allowed me to get all 22 girls out there to play.”

Northwestern made it 5-0 less than 90 seconds into the second half when Johnson scored on a well-worked counter attack. She finished with two goals, Braun added two assists and Joan Easter had an assist. Kaitlyn Lagoni had three saves.

“If that’s how they’re going to start [the sectional], I’m only looking forward to how are we going to continue to build,” Marshall said. “As a team they’ve gotten better throughout the entire year, which shows the hard work they’re putting in.”

WESTERN 5, OAK HILL 3

Western endured a back-and-forth opening half that saw the Panthers take 1-0 and 2-1 leads only to have Oak Hill tie it both times. The Panthers took the lead for good in the 37th minute on the second of Maddy Parr’s three goals to go into halftime up 3-2.

Western netted the first two goals after halftime. Abigail Fouts scored from the left side after a feed from Hannah Isaac, and Parr made the score 5-2 with 11:38 left to play when she crashed the far post to score on a Liza Szerdy corner kick to the open back post.

“We just talked [at halftime] about how sloppy we were playing first half,” Workman said. “Second half we started pushing up and kept it on their half for I don’t know how long. It was back-and-forth first half and I just thought we’ve got to come out, play less sloppy, eliminate the fouls. It was just about cleaning up some things that we were being real sloppy at.”

Parr opened the scoring in the second minute, again scoring off a Szerdy corner kick. Western (7-8-2) also scored on an Oak Hill own goal in the second half.

“We just noticed that probably midway through the first half that they were just running diagonals with their midfield and we weren’t following that very well,” Workman said. “Once we saw that they were running diagonals, we talked about it at halftime and we concentrated on following and I think [Western’s defenders] did that better the second half.”

Western goalie Anna Bowlby had six saves.

