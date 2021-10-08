Western’s Liza Szerdy, left, keeps her eye on the ball during the Panthers match against Mississinewa in the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional’s semifinal round Thursday. Szerdy had a goal in the Panthers’ 2-0 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern’s Emily Keeney reacts as she watches her header go into the net for a goal in the Tigers’ 5-0 victory over Maconaquah in the Class 2A Mac Sectional’s semifinal round Thursday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Collision course
GIRLS SOCCER: Rivals Western, NW to clash for sectional title
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
BUNKER HILL — The rematch is on.
The girls soccer teams from Western and Northwestern are frequently in each other’s way and that will be the case again at 7 p.m. Saturday when the Panthers and Purple Tigers square off in the championship game of the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional.
The Howard County and Hoosier Conference rivals always have bragging rights on the line when they meet, this time hardware will be up for grabs too as Northwestern attempts to wrestle the sectional away from four-time defending champion and 13th-ranked Western.
Western booked its spot in the final with a 2-0 victory over Mississinewa in Thursday’s first semifinal. Northwestern followed with a 5-0 victory over host Maconaquah to set up the second Panther-Tiger clash of the season.
Western edged Northwestern 2-1 in the regular season with a comeback win in a game the Tigers felt they let slip away.
“It’s huge,” Northwestern coach Christina Kidwell when asked what it meant to the Tiger players to reach the final. “They want to see Western again, so it’s huge.”
WESTERN 2, OLE MISS 0
The Panthers (15-2-2) put their foot on the gas early and got two goals in the opening 20 minutes to take control. Liza Szerdy got the Panthers on the board in the ninth minute when she got on her own rebound and scored from close range, deep in the Ole Miss box.
The Panthers gave themselves a cushion in the 20th minute when Abigail Fouts drove up the middle on a counter and laid a smart ball off to Lucy Weigt at the edge of the box for Weigt to bang off the left post and in. Western had most of the action after that and was rarely threatened.
Western beat Oak Hill on Tuesday to start the sectional, then watched Mississinewa top Peru and got a grasp of how to attack Ole Miss.
“I watched them the other night and I thought Mississinewa plays far more spread out than Oak Hill did. Oak Hill packed everything in,” Western coach Sam Parr said. “I told the girls that we should have far more room to work, which helps with our possession, and they did very well with that.”
The Panthers didn’t score again after the 20-minute mark, but created plenty of chances.
“They were aggressive I thought early,” Parr said. “We had trouble finishing that last pass in the final third — either the first touch or just finishing wasn’t good enough so we’ve got to fix that before we move on to the championship.”
Kyndal Mellady had three saves for the Panthers.
The Panthers will play the final without defender Anahi Kesseli, who drew a red card in the second half while trying to stop a Mississinewa breakaway.
“Anahi’s gone, so that’s gonna hurt,” Parr said. “She’s one of our rocks in the center D. We’re going to have to change things up a little bit for Saturday.”
NW 5, MACONAQUAH 0
The Purple Tigers (6-8) found their footing with three goals in the first half and were in control throughout.
“It was a whole team win,” Kidwell said. “Everybody played, everybody did their part, everybody stepped up.”
Avery Rooze had a big game for the team in purple. She created the first goal when she slid a pass to Antonia Pujado on the near right side of the box for Pujado to score to the far post in the 15th minute. Emily Keeney scored on a header five minutes later. And Rooze closed the half with a goal in the 38th minute when a good diagonal ball found her closing in on the left side to score from close range.
Rooze scored on a counterattack in the 56th minute right up the middle of the Mac box for Northwestern’s fourth, and Monica Conwell ended the scoring with a long-range looper for a five-goal lead and a running clock for the final 17 minutes of the game.
Tiger goalie Savannah Lipinski made three saves.
Strong combination play in possession led to Northwestern’s big win. Kidwell said the Tigers’ good offensive flow was because of “extra work in practice focusing on our communication and finishing. It all clicked.”
She hopes to see the same when the Tigers take on Western in Saturday’s final. Her emphasis will be on “teamwork, team communication and just leaving everything on the field.”
