TC races into final
GIRLS SOCCER: Stogdill’s 4-goal game helps Trojans pull away from Comets
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
TIPTON — Tri-Central was fast Tuesday night.
The TC girls soccer team got going quickly, wasting no time in threatening Eastern’s goal. The Trojans moved the ball up the field into attacking positions quickly, were fast on the ball, got on the scoreboard in a hurry, and put the Comets in a big hole before the midway point of the first half.
Fast feet, fast play and a fast start put the Trojans up 3-0 early and TC made that stick with a 5-1 victory over Eastern in the opening round of the Class A Tipton Sectional. The Trojans will play Tipton at 7 p.m. Thursday for the title of the four-team sectional.
Lily Stogdill scored three times in the opening 15 minutes and TC had plenty of cushion to withstand Eastern’s threats from there on out. Stogdill finished with four goals and Linda Jimenez-Vazquez added a strike for Tri-Central.
“I think we stuck to our game plan — good touching, good passes, senior leadership up front, senior leadership at the back, all the pieces came together,” TC coach Kyle Wyant said. He said the Trojans got “great goalkeeper play by Kaylee Beard. [Stogdill], she played fantastic as always. Just sticking to our game plan and I think it went out just fine for us.”
Speedy forward Stogdill got the Trojans on the board in the fourth minute when a good pass set her up to slice through the box and score with a lefty strike. A minute later a similar sequence from TC again put Stogdill in scoring position in the box and again her left foot found the net. In the 15th minute, another TC move put Stogdill in position to glide through Eastern’s defensive line to pick up a hat trick before the game was a quarter of the way done.
“She’s always sharp,” Wyant said of Stogdill, who reached 100 career goals in the Trojans’ regular-season finale. “She’s got a good left foot, she plays every position on the field well. We dropped her back in the second half to midfield. She’s a fantastic player.”
Eastern cut into the lead in the 16th minute when Makenna Brooks received a ball just outside the top of the box, beat two defenders with a turn and moved in to score. But that was all the headway the Comets made after TC’s blazing start.
“I think every game this year we’ve had a hard time starting games off fast,” Eastern coach Brian Hertzog said. “We have a very young team and as the game gets going, we tend to shut them down on defense more and more. We have got to fix that for next year — start off strong, start off fast, play smarter.”
Those weren’t issues for TC, which generated attacks early and often on the left, right and center.
“In previous years we had to work with the long ball or long runs,” Wyant said. “This year we’ve really worked hard, been very successful working through our middle. We’ve got Linda Jimenez-Vazquez, one of our freshman, who leads through the middle, deals through the middle. As you can see she can also go to goal, produces a lot of threats. And we’ve got Abby Hoback and Peighton Oliver on the wings there. They played fantastic.”
The Trojans held a 3-1 lead at the half, then salted the game away in the second half. Jimenez-Vazquez plucked a ball free from Eastern’s back line, moved in and banged a shot of Eastern goalie Ruby Sheets’ foot to score in the 51st minute. That put TC’s lead back up to three goals. Stogdill moved to midfield after that to help protect TC’s lead, but she got free for another goal when Jimenez-Vazquez sliced open the defense with a pass which put Stogdill through on a breakaway to score her fourth in the 79th minute.
Hertzog said TC hurt Eastern with “their team speed. There aren’t many teams in this league that have the speed that they have. It’s hard to prepare for this speed.”
Eastern goalie Sheets finished with six saves and TC goalie Beard had three.
The Comets (2-12) hope to use this game to build down the road.
“They’re young and they are willing to put in the practice from now until next season,” Hertzog said. “They’re dedicated and they want to get better and they want to change, turn this program around.”
Tri-Central (10-3) will try and upend No. 7 Tipton in Thursday’s final. The Blue Devils (9-4) thrashed Sheridan 7-0 in Tuesday’s opening game. Meghan Moses and Kaiya Money scored two goals each for the Blue Devils and Ella Wolfe, Ceah Campbell and Malia Gillam had a goal apiece.
Tipton beat Tri-Central 5-0, and 6-0 in the regular season.
“I think we’ve just to go show up early, play hard from the whistle,” Wyant said. “I know earlier in the year we struggled playing from the whistle. Here, I think we’re on a five-game win streak right now [in which] we’ve played whistle to whistle. Show up with intensity and I think if our defense steps hard and shuts them down early, I think we can get up a couple goals and have a chance.”
