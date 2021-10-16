Tipton's Meghan Moses, leaping with her arm raised, is mobbed by teammates after scoring with less than two minutes left in overtime of the Class A Taylor Girls Soccer Regional championship Saturday afternoon. Moses' goal lifted Tipton to a 1-0 victory the regional title.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
GIRLS SOCCER: Tipton beats FW Blackhawk Christian in OT to win regional
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
For Tipton’s girls soccer team it was hard to endure the last 103 seconds of overtime its regional game Saturday afternoon.
“I just wanted to boot it out as far as I could,” Blue Devil midfielder Meghan Moses said. “I just wanted to get it out. I wanted the clock to go down. It was the slowest-moving clock ever.”
Moses scored with 1:43 left on the clock in the final overtime and penalty kicks looming in Tipton’s Class A Taylor Regional final Saturday. For the No. 7-ranked Blue Devils, it’d taken all game and into overtime to break down defensive-minded Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, and after more than 90 minutes they just wanted to celebrate.
Finally, the final seconds ticked down. A couple Blue Devils started hugging in midfield just before the siren, which finally blew to signal Tipton’s 1-0 victory. It was Tipton’s first-ever regional championship.
10-16-21 - Ella Wolfe tries to head a corner kick in with the Blackhawk keeper deflecting it allowing Meghen MOses to score in the girls Soccer Regional finals between Tipton HS and Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
10-16-21 - Ceah Campbell going down still engages the ball during the girls Soccer Regional finals between Tipton HS and Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
10-16-21 - Sofia Carter backing up Roxie Foerg while defending during the girls Soccer Regional finals between Tipton HS and Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
10-16-21 - Blackhawk's Elly Plant defending Ella Wolfe near the corner during the girls Soccer Regional finals between Tipton HS and Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
10-16-21 - Keeping the ball on the offensive is Ella Wolfe heading over the Blackhawls during the girls Soccer Regional finals between Tipton HS and Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
10-16-21 - Meghan Moses and Lily Helmuth at midfield going after a keepers kick during the girls Soccer Regional finals between Tipton HS and Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
10-16-21 - Abbi Parker's shot is not allowed because she plowed into the keeper who was reaching up for the ball during the girls Soccer Regional finals between Tipton HS and Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon sending them into overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
10-16-21 - Ella Wolfe tries to kick a ball over her head for a shot but is deflected by with a header by Sydney Seabeck(far right) during the girls Soccer Regional finals between Tipton HS and Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
10-16-21 - Meghan Moses scoring the game winning goal during extra time in the girls Soccer Regional finals between Tipton HS and Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon. The corner kick was deflected as Ella Wolfe tried to head it in giving Moses the opportunity to score. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
10-16-21 - Tipton girls celebrate after winning the Soccer Regional finals against Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
10-16-21 - Ella Wolfe tries to head a corner kick in with the Blackhawk keeper deflecting it allowing Meghen MOses to score in the girls Soccer Regional finals between Tipton HS and Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
10-16-21 - Ceah Campbell going down still engages the ball during the girls Soccer Regional finals between Tipton HS and Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
10-16-21 - Sofia Carter backing up Roxie Foerg while defending during the girls Soccer Regional finals between Tipton HS and Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
10-16-21 - Blackhawk's Elly Plant defending Ella Wolfe near the corner during the girls Soccer Regional finals between Tipton HS and Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
10-16-21 - Keeping the ball on the offensive is Ella Wolfe heading over the Blackhawls during the girls Soccer Regional finals between Tipton HS and Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
10-16-21 - Meghan Moses and Lily Helmuth at midfield going after a keepers kick during the girls Soccer Regional finals between Tipton HS and Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
10-16-21 - Abbi Parker's shot is not allowed because she plowed into the keeper who was reaching up for the ball during the girls Soccer Regional finals between Tipton HS and Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon sending them into overtime. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
10-16-21 - Ella Wolfe tries to kick a ball over her head for a shot but is deflected by with a header by Sydney Seabeck(far right) during the girls Soccer Regional finals between Tipton HS and Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
10-16-21 - Meghan Moses scoring the game winning goal during extra time in the girls Soccer Regional finals between Tipton HS and Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon. The corner kick was deflected as Ella Wolfe tried to head it in giving Moses the opportunity to score. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
10-16-21 - Tipton girls celebrate after winning the Soccer Regional finals against Fr. Wayne Blackhawk on Saturday afternoon. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Blackhawk goalie Aubrie Swain and the Blackhawk defense had been tough to pierce. Swain had 10 saves amid heavy Tipton pressure on the Blackhawk defense. The Braves didn’t have the speed and attack to hang with Tipton straight up, so the Braves committed bodies to defense and didn’t stretch the field often. Getting through regulation then overtime scoreless and hoping to prevail in a penalty shootout was the Braves’ best bet.
“That’s the game they should have played against us,” Moses said. “They did what they needed to do. It was smart on their part, but we’re used playing teams that don’t do that to us, so it was one of the most frustrating games I’ve ever played in my life.”
Until it wasn’t.
Tipton broke the deadlock in the second of two seven-minute overtime periods. Ella Wolfe attacked down the near left side and won a corner for the Blue Devils to set the stage for the winning goal. Abbi Parker took the corner kick and placed it into the middle of the box. Blackhawk goalie Swain got to it but couldn’t secure the ball and it fell right to Moses, who one-timed a lefty shot into the net.
Moses was stunned at first to have scored.
“It was crazy. It was a corner kick, I was exhausted, I think everyone was exhausted,” she said. Tipton did not use a substitute in the game. “I wasn’t ready for it to come to me at all, and then it was in front of me and I kicked it and it went in.”
The goal was reward for Tipton banging on Blackhawk's defense all game long. Tipton goalie Hallie Wolfe didn’t see much action as Blackhawk played defensively, recording just one save from a long free kick on goal in overtime.
When the game started, Tipton had Ella Wolfe as the last defender positioned behind the defensive line and in front of the goal. After getting a feel for the game and how defensively Blackhawk was playing, Tipton coach Taylor Heard opted to switch alignments and put Ella Wolfe up front to attack. It took all game, but it paid off.
“We’ve been in situations where the opposing team knows we’re offensive threats, so we’ve been there before and we know if you don’t keep it down there, there’s not going to be an opportunity,” Heard said. “We had one of our strongest lineups both on the offensive end and defensive end and we kept giving as many opportunities as possible, whether that be free kicks, whether that be corners, and the corner ended up getting us our only goal.
“We knew eventually if we kept down there and kept trying, we’d execute.”
Blackhawk ends its season 8-9-2. Three-time sectional champion Tipton takes a 12-4 record into its first semistate. The Blue Devils face No. 6 Andrean (14-3-3) at 11 a.m. Saturday at South Bend St. Joseph.
