Just 64 seconds after the opening whistle Saturday night, Western’s girls soccer team put itself on its way to a third straight sectional title.
On their second rush upfield, the Panthers got the ball to right winger Audrey Rassel, who cut inside, moved across the face of the defense and slipped a short ball to Sophie Weigt.
Weigt took a look, found a spot and scored with 38:56 left on the clock. The Panthers led 1-0 in a flash. After that they limited Northwestern’s looks on goal and went on to wrap up a 2-0 victory in the championship game of the Class 2A Northwestern Sectional.
1 of 52
Lucy Weigt, far right, celebrates with her teammates after scoring the second goal for the Panthers in Western’s 2-0 victory over Northwestern in the Class 2A NW Sectional final Saturday night.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Lucy Weigt races NW’s Emma O’Dell to the ball. Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Lucy Weigt makes a kick. Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Ella Biggs gets to the ball before NW’s Kate Miller. Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Audrey Rassel and NW’s Rebecca Lagoni go after the ball. Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Sophia Weigt and NW’s Emma O’Dell go after the ball. Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Liza Szerdy and NW’s Madyson Baxter go after the ball. Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Sophia Weigt gets in front of NW’s defense. Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Liza Szerdy, right, and NW’s Ashlyn Johnson go after the ball. Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Chansy Faeldin stays ahead of NW’s Madyson Baxter. Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western celebrates after defeating Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Western vs NW girls soccer sectional championship
1 of 52
Lucy Weigt, far right, celebrates with her teammates after scoring the second goal for the Panthers in Western’s 2-0 victory over Northwestern in the Class 2A NW Sectional final Saturday night.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Lucy Weigt races NW’s Emma O’Dell to the ball. Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Lucy Weigt makes a kick. Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Ella Biggs gets to the ball before NW’s Kate Miller. Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Audrey Rassel and NW’s Rebecca Lagoni go after the ball. Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Sophia Weigt and NW’s Emma O’Dell go after the ball. Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Liza Szerdy and NW’s Madyson Baxter go after the ball. Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Sophia Weigt gets in front of NW’s defense. Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Liza Szerdy, right, and NW’s Ashlyn Johnson go after the ball. Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western’s Chansy Faeldin stays ahead of NW’s Madyson Baxter. Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western celebrates after defeating Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western defeats Northwestern 2-0 for the girls soccer sectional championship on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“It was super exciting,” Sophie Weigt said. “We came out really pumped. We knew that Northwestern was going to be really good competition so we knew we needed to score early to kind of set the tone for the game.
“It felt so amazing. The team really came together and we came up with a really good play and it all worked out. We’d been working on finishing at practice the whole entire week so to finally capitalize is amazing.”
Western didn’t score again in the first half but forced Northwestern goalie Kaitlyn Lagoni into five saves to keep the score where it was. At the same time, Western kept Northwestern’s threats in check. Panther goalie Madlyn Beechy only had to make one play on the ball in the first half.
“I knew if we got the wind second half, if we just gave ourselves a chance to be ahead at halftime and get the wind [after halftime], we’d be able to control it and that was the difference-maker,” Western coach Abby Workman said.
Workman thought the game could get physical and she didn’t want that to change what Western was trying to do strategically.
“I told them at halftime, keep playing the way you want to play,” Workman said. “If they knock you off, just get right back up. I thought that made all the difference. We very well could have let that aggression get to us and get to our heads, but we stayed level-headed the whole game.”
The Panthers sealed the game in the 67th minute with a goal by the younger Weigt sister, Lucy. A Sammie Garber corner kick rattled around in the scrum in front of goal and Lucy Weigt steered it home with her upper body to end the scoring.
Meanwhile, Western’s defense kept threats at bay. Northwestern found avenues to get to the edge of Western’s defensive area, and that’s where Western’s defensive unit cleaned things up before Beechy had to deal with them.
“They’re a very good team, I’m not going to deny them that,” NW coach Kevin Smith said. “They seemed to be in the right spot at the right time.
“We just needed to really control the midfield a little more than we did. Midfield controls the game. We did a semi-decent job of doing that, but not like we have in the past.”
The Purple Tigers close the season 10-11-1. Smith said the team consistently got better all season and was happy to see the Tigers battle Western tight until the end. Northwestern won seven of its last 10 games.
Western takes a 15-3-1 record into the Northwestern Regional. The Panthers face Bellmont at 10 a.m. Saturday in the opening round of the regional. The Panthers and Squaws have a history. Bellmont beat Western two seasons ago in the regional final, the first season of Western’s sectional three-peat.
“It was hard to believe we could do two in a row, to do three in a row is just phenomenal,” Workman said. For years, “our goal was to just beat [former sectional foe] Marion, not even maybe win it that year, but we did, then we did the next year and this year it kept carrying over. We’ve been focusing on the end of the season because nobody wants it to end before it should. This is the culmination of what we’ve been working on.
“I think everybody is really pumped, especially for next week because we know we have a chance. Last year was close, close to advancing into that regional final, so this year we really would like to do that.”
Before that, there’s still time to savor their latest sectional title.
“It’s so awesome. I remember the first time winning it,” said Sophie Weigt, who was a sophomore on that squad. “It feels just as good as the first time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.