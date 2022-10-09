Western goalie Kyndal Mellady, second from left, picks up Abigail Fouts as the Panthers celebrate beating Northwestern in the Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional championship on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. After the match went to a PK shootout, the Panthers defeated the Tigers 3-2 in the shootout.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
GIRLS SOCCER: Western beats NW on penalties for sectional title
GAS CITY — Kyndal Mellady told herself the weight of the game wasn’t resting solely on her. She even tried to believe it but it was impossible to ignore the pressure of the moment as she stood in goal.
Western’s goalie was one-on-one with Northwestern’s shooters in a five-shot penalty shootout to decide the championship of the Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional Girls Soccer final.
“Just feel like the whole game’s on you but it’s not. You’ve just got to rely on your teammates to make their shots,” Mellady said. If you stop one yourself, all the better. “Just have a positive attitude and don’t get down on yourself.”
Western celebrates with the sectional hardware. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western celebrates after their win. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Maleigha Kessler, right, hugs goalie Kyndal Mellady after the game. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western goalie Kyndal Mellady and Abigail Fouts run toward each other as they celebrate after the Panther win. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Lexi Hale and Western's Shelby Conaway go after the ball. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Emily Keeney goes after the ball. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Lexi Hale and Western's Shelby Conaway go after the ball. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Emily Keeney and Western's Marie DiPaola go after the ball. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Monica Conwell and Western's Shelby Conaway get tripped up as he goes after the ball. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Rebecca Lagoni makes a kick. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Avery Rooze and Western's Alyssa Norfleet go after the ball. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Katrin Saulamaa and Western's Kaesha Smith go after the ball. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Emily Keeney celebrates after scoring. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Avery Rooze and Western's Madison Cook go after the ball. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Monica Conwell and Western's Shelby Conaway get tripped up as he goes after the ball. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western goalie Kyndal Mellady makes a save. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Morgan Kistler makes a kick. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Abigail Fouts and NW's Bethany Loveless try to ground the ball. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Abigail Fouts and NW's Bethany Loveless go after the ball. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Bethany Loveless kicks. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt and NW's Bethany Loveless battle over the ball. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Rebecca Lagoni and Western's Carson Jones go after the ball. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Ava Wenger and NW's Morgan Kistler go after the ball. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western goalie Kyndal Mellady makes a save during the penalty shootout. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western goalie Kyndal Mellady, second from left, picks up Abigail Fouts as the Panthers celebrate beating Northwestern in the Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional championship on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. After the match went to a PK shootout, the Panthers defeated the Tigers 3-2 in the shootout.
Western celebrates with the sectional hardware. After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
After the score was tied 1-1 through regulation and overtime, Western defeats Northwestern 3-2 in a penalty kick shootout for the sectional championship on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western and Northwestern were in lockstep for four rounds. Mellady and Northwestern goalie Aubrey Evilsizer each saw the first two shots sail past them, and the third and fourth shots didn’t score with Mellady saving two and Evilsizer saving one and one Panther shot went wide. Western’s Kaesha Smith tucked the fifth penalty into the right corner for Western and Mellady took her spot in goal again with a chance to win.
Mellady stood firm and stopped Emily Keeney’s penalty to give Western the championship. The Panthers raced out to mob her and celebrate their six title in a row, won 3-2 in penalties after the game finished 1-1.
“I was ecstatic,” she said. “I was tired before and I wasn’t anymore. The energy in my body just went up.”
Regulation ended 1-1 and neither team scored in overtime. The Panthers played a defensive game to try to get past a rival that had beaten them by three goals twice in the regular season. Western lined up defensively with 100-goal striker Lucy Weigt back in a defensive role shadowing Northwestern central midfielder Bethany Loveless.
“Here’s what I told the girls: ‘Today we’re playing chess. We’re going to sacrifice the queen to see what happens,'” Western coach Sam Parr said. “We’re going to sacrifice our queen to take out their queen and it worked to perfection.”
No. 19-ranked Northwestern had almost all the possession and the chances for the bulk of the game. The Tigers drew first blood in the 25th minute when a Lexi Hale corner kick banged around on the left side of the goal area as both teams fought for possession. Northwestern’s Emily Keeney got a handle on the ball and scored from close range.
The game stayed 1-0 Northwestern through halftime until Western had to take risks. With less than 20 minutes left in the game, Weigt was moved out of her defensive assignment to guard Loveless and took a spot up front. A long ball from Western’s defensive half gave Weigt a chance to battle for the ball. She won possession, beat a defender and her speed kept a second defender at bay as Weigt moved into score on a breakaway in the 69th minute.
“We had to really shut down Bethany because she’s their main person in there, really strong passing it and being a central portion of their team,” Mellady said of the defensive strategy. “We had to shut her down and that’s how we did it.”
Weigt went right back to shadowing Loveless after scoring. There were no goals the rest of the way.
“Our goal was basically to get to PKs,” Parr said. “I was surprised we missed two, but Kyndal had an awesome round of PKs — three saves, almost four, she just missed the one. I’m so proud of her. She was nervous at the end of the game. She was like, ‘You’re going to make me cry’ and I was like, ‘Nope, you’ve got this. If we can get there, I trust you over their team.'
“I was excited to get to that point once we got there. Then once she made the last save, fantastic, and the place erupted.”
Mellady was nervous. She hadn’t faced a shootout all season but drew from a past experience of beating Hamilton Heights on penalties for the Hoosier Conference title. This season, she’d faced some penalties “but not anything to this magnitude.”
She saved the third, fourth and fifth penalties she faced Saturday, with the fourth being the toughest — a left-handed punch.
“It was difficult, but just kept having to power through for my team,” Mellady said.
That was her role Saturday, and nerves or not, it’s what she had to do.
“We love each other and we’ll do anything for each other,” she said.
The Tigers’ heartbreaking finish ended a season of high expectations.
“We played a beautiful game and they played to their strengths,” NW coach Christina Kidwell said. “They did everything they were supposed to, we just couldn’t find the net.”
“It’s what they worked all year for so it hit home. It hurts deep for all of them, including me. It was my job to get them there. I got them there, we just couldn’t finish it.”
The Tigers graduate nine seniors and wrap up with a 15-3-1 record.
“I’m just super proud of them,” Kidwell said. “They rose to every occasion, put everything they had into it. As a coach, you couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Western plays Thursday at No. 7 Leo. The Lions beat the Panthers in the regional round last season.
