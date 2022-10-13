Exactly 365 days ago, Leo’s girls soccer team knocked Western out of the 2021 state tournament, beating Western 4-1 in a Class 2A regional semifinal at Russiaville.
Western gets another crack at Leo today.
The stakes are the same and so is the round, though this time the Panthers make the long trek up to Leo, which is located northeast of Fort Wayne in Allen County.
Western enters the 7 p.m. game with a 13-6-1 record after claiming its sixth straight sectional title this past Saturday. No. 7 Leo is 15-4. The other regional semifinal pits No. 8 Bellmont (13-5-2) vs. No. 20 Hamilton Heights (14-5-1). Today’s winners meet at 2 p.m. Saturday in the regional final.
Western and Leo have no common opponents this season. The Lions return the three players who scored on the Panthers last year — Taylor Swygart, Ella Graves and Audrey Abel — giving the Panthers a working knowledge of what they’ll have to deal with.
“We have a pretty good idea of what they’re going to bring at us,” Western coach Sam Parr said. “At least we have a little information whereas last year we were going at it blind.”
That’s not the case this season, as memories from last year remain fresh. Western scored the opener last year, Leo equalized in the first half, then took the game over by bagging two goals before five minutes had run off the clock in the second half.
“What impressed me about them was their size and speed,” Parr said. “They were very physical with us. I specifically remember one goal where one of their girls and our girl knocked into each other. Our girl fell down and their girl settled herself and took a high shot over [Western goalie] Kyndal [Mellady].
“They came out real aggressive [after halftime] and scored two quick goals to go up 3-1.”
Graves (15), Abel (15) and Swygart (10) have combined for 40 goals this season. Leading scorer Samantha Sanderlin has 19 goals and Madison Schwalm adds another 12. Graves and Abel are the top playmakers, combining for 27 assists.
Leo is allowing more goals this season, but also creating more chances to score. When Western’s Lucy Weigt scored on Leo in last year’s regional, it was only the second goal the Lions had given up to that point in the season. This year’s Leo squad has given up 15 goals, but has scored 94. Last year’s Leo squad scored 75 all season, and reached the semistate before falling.
“We’re not as good as we were last year, but there’s times we play really well together, and there’s other times we get frustrated with ourselves,” Parr said. “As long as we can limit that, we have a shot at it.”
Weigt leads this Western squad again with 40 goals and Abigail Fouts has 14. Liza Szerdy has 13 assists and Fouts 12.
The Panthers rested on Monday following their penalty shootout victory over Northwestern in the championship of the Mississinewa Sectional on Saturday. Mellady had three saves in the shootout to help the Panthers win the title.
Parr said “it took me two or three days to come down from that emotional high.” On Tuesday they got back to work getting ready for the regional and plotting how best to approach Leo.
“If they perform like they did Saturday against Northwestern, if they can execute the plan we come up with, I think we have a legitimate shot at it,” Parr said. “From here it’s progressively harder. All the teams in our regional are ranked except for us. You’re basically playing top 10 teams from here on out.”
TIPTON VS. FAITH
Tipton squares off with Faith Christian at 5 p.m. at Faith in today’s opening round of Class A regional play. The No. 16 Blue Devils (10-5) and No. 6 Eagles (15-3) have not met this season. The other semifinal features Eastbrook (6-9-3) vs. No. 11 Fort Wayne Canterbury (9-8-2). Today’s winners play at 2 p.m. Saturday in the regional final at Taylor.
Tipton beat Faith 1-0 in the opening round of regional play last season en route to a semistate appearance.
