Western's Abigail Fouts heads the ball over Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's Avery Ledo to break up an attack by the Saints in the Class 2A Northwestern Girls Soccer Regional championship Saturday night.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
End of the road
GIRLS SOCCER: Western falls to Bishop Dwenger in regional final
BEAU WICKER
For the Kokomo Tribune
The Western girls soccer team’s senior class brought the program to new heights.
The Panthers were hoping that would lead to a regional championship on Saturday night.
But private school power Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger had other ideas. The Saints utilized a flurry of goals in the second half to defeat the Panthers 5-1 at the Class 2A Northwestern Regional championship.
Abigail Fouts stops Bishop's Callie Burns as Western girls soccer team falls to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019.
Western's Brooklyn Garber and Bishop's Evelyn Harkenrider going after a high ball.
Maddy Parr sends the ball down field defending the goal but Western girls soccer team falls to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019.
Western's Abigail Fouts heads the ball over Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's Avery Ledo to break up an attack by the Saints in the Class 2A Northwestern Girls Soccer Regional championship Saturday night.
Western's Ella Biggs is knocked off her feet while defending against Bishop's Ava Slater.
Wester's Sophia Weigt tries to get around Karley O'Leary to shoot with Cecilia Garrett stopping to ball.
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Abigail Fouts stops Bishop's Callie Burns as Western girls soccer team falls to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019.
Western's Brooklyn Garber and Bishop's Evelyn Harkenrider going after a high ball.
Maddy Parr sends the ball down field defending the goal but Western girls soccer team falls to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019.
Western's Abigail Fouts heads the ball over Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's Avery Ledo to break up an attack by the Saints in the Class 2A Northwestern Girls Soccer Regional championship Saturday night.
Western's Ella Biggs is knocked off her feet while defending against Bishop's Ava Slater.
Wester's Sophia Weigt tries to get around Karley O'Leary to shoot with Cecilia Garrett stopping to ball.
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western girls soccer team fall to Bishop Dwenger in the final game of the Regional 5-1 at Northwestern on Oct. 19, 2019. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
The Panthers scored a nice goal with 32 minutes remaining to bring it to a 1-1 tie. They were awarded a free kick from about 30 yards out and Brooklyn Garber sent a perfect ball to Audrey Rassel, who guided it in to the back post to tie the game.
“Over the course of her four-year career [Garber] has scored so many free kicks from that area,” Western coach Abby Workman said. “That’s kind of her sweet spot, right around 20 yards out. Her placement into that back corner into somebody’s run, she knows where to place it. I think one season she had nine goals that way. She’s got a lot of talent as far as sending those in. I knew if she could just get one we’d tie it up and we did.”
Callie Burns got the Saints on the board just over a minute in to the second half on a fastbreak goal from the right side. The talented sophomore connected again just two minutes after Western’s equalizer to give the Saints a 2-1 lead.
Less than two minutes later, Evelyn Harkenrider found Karley O’Leary who struck with a perfect left kick to make it a 3-1 game. Ellen Hartzog connected with her left foot with 13:30 remaining to make it 4-1. Hartzog found Kendall Gregory on a corner kick with 7:14 to go to make it 5-1.
Dwenger had outstanding skill up front and formidable size in the back. The Saints also had unusual depth for a high school girls soccer team as they were running in fresh players the entire game.
“I think the fatigue started setting in about 10 minutes in to the second half obviously because we had never allowed five goals in a game, at least not in the last four seasons,” Workman said. “The most was three that we’ve allowed in a game, and we did that once this year and once last year.
“They’re obviously a technically sound team, ranked second in the state. They’ll probably be in the state finals. For us to be well below that, for us to come in and compete with them evenly in the first half and part of the second half, and tie it up, I thought that we were elevating our play and playing at a level that we hadn’t played all season. I don’t think any of us can feel bad about that.”
The Panthers played the Saints to a 0-0 tie in the first half. Madlyn Beechy made two diving saves to keep Dwenger off the board. The Panthers nearly took a lead into halftime but Sophia Weigt was denied by a diving save by Cecilia Garrett.
Beechy finished with seven saves in the contest and had a strong game in goal for the Panthers.
“We knew that we had the keeper that can make those types of saves,” Workman said. “She’s saved PKs for us that have won sectionals. I knew if we won it’d be on the strength of our defensive line and our keeper, and us maybe getting a good chance on a set play. Breaking their backline was almost impossible for us. Beechy is one of the best keepers I’ve ever seen play at this level, technically and fundamentally sound. It’ll be big shoes to fill next year for us.
“I honestly thought one goal would win this game. Based on the first half it was looking that way. I think it was to the point that we played earlier in the day, they played earlier in the day, it was the team that could stay on their feet the longest from the fatigue.”
Workman added the senior class of Beechy, Weigt, Sammie Garber, Brooklyn Garber, Lavi Steffens, Niobe Rodewald, Andrea Reeder, Chansy Faeldin and Anna Zapata left their mark.
“Our senior class changed the course of our program and paved the way for us to be in the regional tournament. Before then, it had been 21 years since we won sectionals. They come in and we win three in a row, [their] sophomore, junior and senior years. It changed the course of our program and I think it gives the younger guys something to look forward to and hope for and build off of. They’re really well influenced by the seniors and just that win mentality,” she said.
“I think since the seniors have come in we’re at an .810 winning percentage since their freshman year. This would have marked our 12th loss in those four years. It’s been a good ride with them and I’ll miss them terribly. My ultimate goal was to coach them because I saw them coming up as little guys and my ultimate goal was to be here and coach them and see them through and try to get them as much opportunity to succeed in our program as we could. Boys too. Their senior class has been this way too. I think it’s just this class.”
WESTERN 1, BELLMONT 0
Playing against the squad that bounced them out of the regional final 3-0 two seasons ago, the current Panthers battled through a scoreless first half and drew a penalty late in the game to get the winning goal.
Western freshman attacker Lucy Weigt was fouled in the box and senior midfielder Sammie Garber converted the penalty kick for the game’s only goal in the 75th minute.
Workman said to match Bellmont’s level of play, the Panthers had to be more assertive than usually is required.
“At the beginning of the game we were in a little bit of trouble because they were giving us hell really, giving us hard pressure,” she said. “After we stepped it up, we realized ‘hey this is our one shot, let’s make it count.’ We started giving them hard pressure back. It made all the difference.
“We just had to play the ball out of our midfield and keep fighting and body up. I told the girls we don’t play a lot of super aggressive teams, or really tall teams, you’ve got to elevate your level of aggressiveness. We did that really well. We didn’t back down from stuff.”
Additionally, Western didn’t allow Bellmont to put crisp shots on goal. Bellmont’s looks were frequently off target and from mid-range.
“Our defense did a great job at shutting them down,” Workman said. “We eliminated their ability to take clean shots.”
