Western's Lucy Weigt celebrates after her first goal against Northwestern on Thursday night. Weigt scored twice in the second half to lift the Panthers to a 2-1 victory.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Panthers fight back
GIRLS SOCCER: Western rallies to beat NW with strong 2nd half
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Down a goal at halftime and facing possible defeat to a Howard County and Hoosier Conference rival, Western’s girls soccer players regrouped at halftime and turned the game their way.
The Panthers never fully turned the tide of play on the field, but they got more effective at creating chances and came back to beat Northwestern 2-1 Thursday night on the Tigers’ turf.
“[The Tigers] were far more aggressive than we were to the ball,” Western coach Sam Parr said of Northwestern in the first half. “That’s one of the things we talked about. They were more aggressive, they wanted it more, you could tell in the first half. We couldn’t possess at all.”
Western’s Lucy Weigt celebrates after her first goal against Northwestern on Thursday night. Weigt scored twice in the second half to lift the Panthers to a 2-1 victory.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt gets control of the ball over NW's Alexandra Rosales.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Abigail Fouts and NW's Emily Keeney go after the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Abigail Fouts and NW's Emily Keeney go after the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Abigail Fouts and NW's Mayli Yoder battle over the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Morgan Kistler and Western's Sami Devlin go after the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Bethany Loveless and Western's Abigail Fouts go after the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Savanah Lipinski and Western's Maisy Harlow go after the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Carmynne Ciscell gives chase to NW's Avery Rooze.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Jinell Zimbron and Western's Liza Szerdy go after the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Alexandra Hale and Western's Shelby Conaway go after the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt scores her first goal.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Emily Keeney and Western's Ella Biggs battle over the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Maddy Parr makes a kick over NW's Emily Keeney
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Audrey Rassel and NW's Alexandra Rosales go after the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
NW's Rebecca Lagoni gives chase to Western's Maddy Parr.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Audrey Rassel takes the ball down the field.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Lucy Weigt takes the ball down the field.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Audrey Rassel makes the kick over NW's Emily Keeney
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Abigail Fouts tries to get control over the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Audrey Rassel and NW's Alexandra Rosales go after the ball.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-16-21 Northwestern vs Western girls soccer Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Panthers’ halftime adjustments allowed them to counter that and find chances of their own. The Panthers forged paths to get forward Lucy Weigt the ball in position to run at or behind defenders and Weigt responded. The cutting tool of Western’s attack, Weigt struck twice in the second half to turn the game around.
“If we could just get the ball up top to Lucy, she could out run them and she was able to do that,” Parr said. In addition to her goals, “she got one off the crossbar too so she got three really good shots off in the second half.”
Northwestern struck first with a goal in the seventh minute. A slicing pass to Avery Rooze sent Rooze goal-bound on the left side of the box. Her shot went under charging Western goalie Annalise Bowlby and the Purple Tigers had a lead that stuck for more than half the game.
Western finally got on the board after halftime. An Audrey Rassel throw in on the right sideline found Weigt, who beat a defender on the right side of the box and moved in to score from close range.
Then deep in the game, in the 68th minute, Western struck for the game-winning goal. Midfielder Maddy Parr spotted space behind the Northwestern defense and put a long ball up into space for Weigt to race on to. Weigt turned on the jets, made up ground on her defender and sped past her. Northwestern goalie Aubrey Evilsizer charged out to intercept the pass but Weigt got a touch just before that to steer around Evilsizer and then scored on an empty net.
After that, Western had to close up opportunities to finish off the win. Northwestern had some chances but didn’t get a shot on frame the rest of the game.
Sam Parr said that in the second half, the Panthers “just came out more aggressive, they were going after the ball, all the 50-50 balls in the air they were going for. Then in the last 10 minutes when they knew it’s time to basically kill the game off, they know it’s time to be aggressive. They got far more aggressive then. They were able to close it out.”
Northwestern lamented a lot of missed opportunities to score more. The Tigers forced Western’s Bowlby into six saves in the first half. Kyndal Melladay took over as goalie in the second half and had three stops.
“We say ‘winning doesn’t care and it’s not always the better team that wins. You could outwork somebody and sometimes it just doesn’t fall your way,’” NW coach Christina Kidwell said. “And in this case, in my opinion, it was one of those times. The better team didn’t win. Our girls left everything on the field, played their hearts out.”
She said Northwestern needed to make more of its shots dangerous instead of allowing easy saves by “squaring hips to goal, getting it on goal, finding the spots where they’re not at.”
Northwestern goalie Evilsizer had four saves before leaving the game after the second goal due to a heavy fall.
Northwestern fell to 3-6 while Western improved to 9-2-2 with both teams opening Hoosier Conference tourney action next week.
“They’re going to be pumped now,” Sam Parr said. “Going into the tournament, this is a big help.”
