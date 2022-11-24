Zach Whiteman’s ties to Kokomo High School’s swimming program run deep.
“I fell in love with swimming at a young age,” he said. “I think I was 4 years old when I took swimming lessons at Kokomo High School. From that point on, I can’t remember a time I wasn’t connected to swimming in some capacity.”
In grade school, Whiteman swam competitively for the Kokomo Aquatics Team under coaches Jay Glick and Andrea Clifford. Later, he swam for Kokomo High School under three different coaches — Mark Schelbert, Donita Walters and Glick. In 2010 and again in ‘11, he won the Katfish’s mental attitude award.
Now, Whiteman is giving back to the program as the Katfish’s new girls and boys coach. He spent the previous two seasons as the middle school coach and a high school contributor.
As for the girls team, Whiteman is excited about the mix of returning and new swimmers.
“Our team is pretty young, we graduated 10-plus seniors last season, but they are eager to learn and grow with the program,” he said. “Our girls have shown a lot of toughness in and out of the water; battling injuries, balancing schedules and simply getting back into the swing of things — they’ve proven to have the mental toughness swimming requires.”
Kokomo has six returning swimmers — senior Paige Wilson, junior Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy and sophomores Taylor Belzer, Milla Hawkins, Aubrey Simmons and Matilda Stout.
“We have girls that love to get out and race,” Whiteman said.
Simmons burst upon the scene last season as a freshman. In the North Central Conference meet, she won the 100-yard backstroke and 100 butterfly. In the postseason, she reached the State Finals in those two events and also the 200 free relay. She soared to a 10th-place finish in the backstroke and helped the relay team take 16th place.
“Aubrey Simmons is coming off a monster freshman year for the Katfish after a trip to the State Finals and setting new school records in the 50 free, 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke in addition to two relays,” Whiteman said.
Hawkins and Wilson also had big 2021-22 seasons. Hawkins won the 50 free in the NCC meet and Hawkins and Wilson joined Simmons on the 200 free relay team at state.
Kokomo’s new swimmers are seniors Kamryn Hahn and Chloe Lee, junior Gabriela Atkinson, sophomore Lili Szabo and freshmen Madison Armstrong, Grace Lake and Morgan Rakestraw.
“My primary goal this season, in addition to pushing each swimmer to their full potential, is to take the initial steps in revitalizing a swim program that has meant so much to me over the years,” Whiteman said. “Building a positive, family-centered culture is so important with a sport like swimming, given its grueling nature both physically and mentally. Having a supportive team, in an individually driven sport, only enhances the experience for our girls and strengthens our program for years to come.”
Kokomo is 1-1 after falling to Western to open the season, then beating Manchester.
EASTERN
The Comets have a new look, in more ways than one.
“We had a major pool renovation this summer, so it’s looking a lot better in that regard,” coach Sarah Nibert said. “As far as the team goes, I have a very young team and they are very eager to swim. There is a lot of growing that needs to be done, but I see a lot of potential in these girls.”
Nibert has a mix of eight returning swimmers and eight freshmen.
“The last two years, I graduated two pretty strong classes, so it’s all about growth this year. Building the foundations for this team to take off,” Nibert said.
The veterans are seniors Becky Crabtree, Lilly Shallenberger and Lydia Merritt, juniors Grace VanBibber, Johanna Hanneken, Addie Conner and Layne Shedron and sophomore Ava Kantz.
Haven Gunderson, Wrenna Deckard and Claire Wavra lead the big freshman class.
“We have lots of depth in the distance events,” Nibert said. “Ava Kantz and Addie Conner lead those two events and are very strong in it. We also have gotten more depth in our stroke events. Grace VanBibber leads the way in the individual medley and just whatever other stroke event I put her in.
“The new freshmen are helping to fill out those two areas. I used to be lacking in the strokes, but they are helping to fill out those spaces.”
Nibert loves the Comets’ all-for-one attitude.
“I always say I have the best team,” she said. “They are so supportive of each other, they get along and they are great team players. They are encouraging to other swimmers from other schools, and are so very respectful. We may not be breaking records left and right, but we’re a team that gets along.
“When I tell people that I coach girls swimming, they often ask how the drama is. But, really, with our team, there isn’t any. They all get along and encourage one another. I truly do have the best girls.”
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers graduated three-time state qualifier Jaylyn Harrison, but the cupboard is far from bare.
“We lost a super-talented athlete, but the girls are working hard and showing us that they’re ready to fill some big shoes that Jaylyn left behind. Every day, they’re in practice getting the work done,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said.
The Tigers return senior Catherine Bath, who joined Harrison in reaching the state meet last season. She took 25th place in the 500 free in 5:15.3.
“We’re super excited to have Catherine back,” Walters said.
Bath is part of a strong senior class. Bath, Ashley Ream and Lauren Martin are the team’s captains and they are joined in the senior class by Aubrie Sparling, Aubrey Evilsizer, Jaden Short, Savannah Brown, Taylor Schmitt and Shealee Burns.
“We’re very heavy with seniors,” Walters said. “They all work very hard and they’re very disciplined. They’re top-notch students, top-notch athletes and their leadership is tremendous this year.
“Those seniors are pretty versatile,” she added. “Catherine will be solid in the distance events. I look for Ashley to have a great year in breaststroke.”
In the Hoosier Conference meet last season, Bath was first in the 100 butterfly and second in the 200 IM (2:15.57) and Bath, Ream and Martin were part of the winning 400 free relay team.
Walters is excited about the rest of her lineup as well. She sees junior Burgandi Purvis and freshman Morgan Binnion as potential standouts. She also noted sophomores Kelsie Heintz and Ava Davis, junior Natalie Weber and freshman Kelsey Weber as expected strong contributors.
Walters pointed to diving as a potential new strength.
“We have Taylor Schmitt and [sophomore] Addison Sparling as divers. They’re both incredibly successful gymnasts, Taylor being a Level 9 gymnast. They are amazing and so much fun to watch on the diving board right now,” she said. “That’s a lineup spot that we’ve kind of struggled to fill in the past so I’m super excited.”
Walters senses her squad is ready to chase its goals.
“We put goals outside of our pool door and we talk about what it takes to reach goals. If they’re not attainable or not something these kids want to work for, they’re just dreams. They’ve got to decide, are these goals or are these dreams? They’re showing us that they’re goals. That’s pretty cool,” she said.
“Our seniors have two conference championships [2020 and ‘21] under their belt so they know what that feels like. I don’t know what’s out there this year. We’ll see.”
WESTERN
The Panthers have only 12 swimmers.
“It’s frustrating because I don’t have the numbers, but I have talent and I have great attitudes,” veteran coach Brad Bennett said. “As far as team camaraderie, they embody what teammates do for each other right now. It’s really fun to coach. It’s fun to see our leaders stepping up and mentoring our younger swimmers and encouraging.”
The Panthers are led by their senior class of Chase Hayes, Anna Moore, Sophia Moreno, Madisyn Schorm and Mackenzie Tedder.
Moore (200 and 500 frees) and Hayes (50 and 100 frees) are the Panthers’ top swimmers.
“Anna Moore did a ton of work in the offseason. She’s begun this season as strong and healthy and eager and excited as she’s ever been,” Bennett said. “Chase Hayes is a dynamite sprinter. She’s an all-out racer.”
Bennett noted his other seniors are solid point-scorers who can swim a variety of events.
The rest of the roster shows junior Jada Sceggell, sophomores Kacey Bogue and Autumn Harsh and freshmen Emma Davis, Cami Maddox, Sophia Jay and Emily Scott.
“I’ve got somebody for everything, I just don’t have a lot to back them up. No divers yet. I’m hoping to find some,” Bennett said.
Bennett knows the Panthers’ lack of depth will make it tough to make noise in the Hoosier Conference meet and the sectional, but he is confident his girls will give it their all.
“We’re training to try to do something about it and I think the girls are buying into it,” he said.
