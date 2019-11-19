Northwestern’s girls swimming and diving team looks ready to go.
“We had time trials and we were about 90 percent faster across the board than where we started last year,” coach Donita Walters said.
Walters is entering her second season with the Tigers.
“It’s been a beautiful, seamless start,” she said. “Last year, these kids had to learn my methodologies and my philosophy and how they needed to work. Now, the veterans are pulling the freshmen under their wing. They’re training extremely well.”
The Tigers’ roster shows a nice blend of returning swimmers from the 2019 Hoosier Conference runner-up squad and a promising freshman class.
Sophomore Jaylyn Harrison and seniors Kaylynne Fernandes, Camber Fillenwarth and Lauren Longshore highlight the returning group.
Harrison put together one of the best freshman seasons in Howard County history. She finished 20th at the State Finals in the 50-yard freestyle. In addition, she set school records in the 50 and 100 freestyles and 100 breaststroke and was a triple winner in the conference meet.
“We have some pretty high hopes and expectations for what this season will bring for Jaylyn because we have that [state] experience under our belt,” Walters said.
Fernandes, Fillenwarth and Longshore form the Tigers’ senior class.
“Those girls are doing a great job of leading,” Walters said.
The Tigers’ roster also shows nine juniors, three sophomores (including Harrison) and 11 freshmen.
“The girls have set some pretty high and lofty goals for this season and they’re all showing they want a spot on that roster toward helping those goals being accomplished,” Walters said. “Right now, it’s hard to say who fits where because I don’t know. We have so many ladies who are versatile. That’s so much fun for me as a coach.”
Harrison, Longshore and junior Ann Bourff return from a 200 medley team that finished fifth in the Carmel Sectional.
Junior Kayleigh Wiley and Fillenwarth are the divers. They finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the sectional.
Walters likes how the program is trending upward.
“We want to get an athlete or two down to state, that’s always my personal goal, and I know we have a few ladies who are thinking in that direction. Bringing in some of these stronger younger girls, we can start having that conversation of, in a year, could we get a relay to state? To even think of that possibility is pretty cool,” she said.
Northwestern opens tonight at Carroll.
The following are looks at the other Howard County teams.
WESTERN
At Western, coach Brad Bennett is looking to a strong senior class to lead the charge.
“These girls have been the driving force behind this team since they came in as freshmen,” he said. “Not only are they great swimmers, they’re great leaders and great people, the kind of people you build a program around.”
Lauren LaFever, Delaney Lupoi, Sophia Pate and Emma Shoemaker form the core of Bennett’s seven-senior group.
“I’ve been talking with those girls about what things are going to look like as far as lineups,” Bennett said. “They’re all versatile and they’re willing to do whatever it takes to win meets. They have bought into the team mentality of high school swimming and they set a great example of doing whatever it takes every meet.”
Bennett said junior Jenaka Hawkins “fits in with that senior group” in terms of what she brings to the team.
“She’s a tremendous breaststroker, she holds our school record, but she’s also tremendous in the IM. She’s great in distance, she’s fast. If a swim coach were to order a swimmer, that’s what he’d pick. And she’s a great kid and a great leader,” he said.
Sophomore Genesis Everling is another strong swimmer. Senior Grace Knolinski and junior Olivia Green are divers.
In the 2019 sectional, Hawkins was fifth in the breaststroke, the relay team of Everling, Hawkins, Lupoi and LaFever was sixth in the 200 medley and the relay team of Lupoi, LaFever, Hawkins and Shoemaker was seventh in the 400 free.
Bennett also is excited about his freshman class.
“One of the standouts is Anna Moore. She’s got a pretty good club legacy,” he said. “Chase Hayes is another standout and so is Sophia Moreno — just the entire class. I’m excited to have this group.
“This freshman class reminds me of what the senior class was like when they came in. They have the skills and they’re developing a work ethic to back it up.”
All told, Bennett sees a lot to like with his mix of proven veterans and promising freshmen.
“It’s going to be an exciting season,” he said. “It’s one of those years you look forward to as a coach.”
Western opens Thursday with a home meet against Kokomo.
KOKOMO
Defending North Central Conference champion Kokomo has to rebuild following the graduation losses of Madison Cleaver, Addison Reckard and others. Cleaver was a quadruple winner in the NCC meet.
“I think we have a good, quality team out,” second-year coach Jeremy Fewell said. “We lost several to graduation last year, some big point scorers from conference and sectional, so losing them is tough. But we have some younger swimmers on the team and as we develop and move forward, I think it’s looking good. I’m excited to see what they’re capable of doing.”
Senior Shelby Wells and sophomore Macee Reckard are Kokomo’s top returning swimmers.
“Shelby is going to provide great leadership and I think she’ll bring points every night and Macee is going to score night in and night out,” Fewell said. “The rest is all up in the air to see how hard they want to work to put themselves in position to score those points.”
Fewell pointed to junior Emily Griggs and sophomore Emily Lucas as swimmers who have showed nice improvement.
“I look for them to do some damage this year compared to last year,” he said.
Fewell is focused on building a strong foundation for the program.
“For me, I want to see a great student-athlete. I want them to crush their academics first. When we talk about in the water, I want to them to learn to work hard,” he said.
Kokomo opens Thursday at Western.
EASTERN
Eastern coach Sarah Klemmensen is building her third Comet squad around a solid core of returning athletes.
The returnees include seniors Brittney Eckart, McKenLee Morgan and Ruth Dutton, juniors Lauryn Shane, Ella Kantz, Ella Flanary and Erin Matheny and sophomores Cora Kendall, Lola Williams and Arabelle Ewing. Eckart anchors the Comets’ sprints, Morgan is the Comets’ lone diver and the defending Hoosier Heartland Conference champion, Kantz leads the breaststrokers and Kendall is the top butterflier.
“I’m hoping to get senior Sariya Bonesteel back in the pool this season,” Klemmensen added. “She was injured during the last two seasons so we’re easing her back in. Her goal is to able to swim the 50 fly in the first relay by the end of the season.”
Newcomers to the lineup include Carolina Trankman, a foreign-exchange student from Germany, and freshmen Becky Crabtree, Lilly Shallenberger and Jessica Shannon.
“I think the strongest events I have this season are definitely the sprint freestyle races. I have so many girls who are pushing themselves that it’s going to make for some hard decisions when putting girls into events,” Klemmensen said. “Putting together relay teams has also been tricky because I want to be able to utilize everyone in the best place, but it’s hard to figure out who exactly would be the right fit for each relay team.”
The Comets are hoping to regain the Hoosier Heartland Conference title after finishing second last year.
“Some thing I’ve wanted to utilize with the girls the season is really being intentional about the goals they are setting. We’ve talked about their own individual goals as well as a goal for the team. The goal we’re always aiming for is winning HHC, and with the way the girls have pushed so far at the start of the season, I think we can do it,” Klemmensen said.
Eastern opens today with a home meet against Blackford.
