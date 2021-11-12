The local girls swim coaches all like what they’re seeing in practice — and they’re all more than ready to have their team line up against another school.
“These girls train to race,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “It’s one thing to swim hard in practice and to race each other in practice, but to have meets and to have rivalries is what it’s all about. I’m excited to get the girls to the season and have them reap what they’ve sown.”
Northwestern coach Donita Walters echoed those comments, and talked about the mindset needed to have a successful season.
“Our bottom line is [giving] 100%, 100% of the time,” she said. “It’s not one athlete that wins a meet, it’s not one single event that wins a meet, it’s what all of us do together as a team.”
Western and Kokomo open with a bang as the rivals meet Tuesday at the Panthers’ place.
Also locally, Eastern opens Tuesday against Blackford at home, and Northwestern opens Nov. 30 at Oak Hill.
The following are looks at the four Howard County teams.
NORTHWESTERN
The Tigers are two-time defending Hoosier Conference champions.
“We are very excited. The girls are working very hard,” Walters said. “We had a fairly good size senior class last year so we’re rebuilding just a smidgen, but all of our underclassmen are showing great promise and I’m excited to see how they’ll add depth to the program.”
The Tigers return a pair of aces in senior Jaylyn Harrison and junior Catherine Bath. Harrison reached the 2021 State Finals in the 50 and 100 freestyles. Bath is the defending conference champion in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
“Jaylyn is looking awesome. We had time trials and she’s on point with where I’d expect her to be at this point in the season. Catherine is a top-notch swimmer. They’re both incredibly talented athletes,” Walters said.
Harrison is joined in the Tigers’ senior class by Helen Fivecoate and Kat Grube.
“This is my first class at Northwestern that I’ve had all four years,” Walters said.
Bath is part of a deep and versatile junior class that also has Lauren Martin, Ashley Ream, Aubrie Sparling, Aubrey Evilsizer, Savannah Brown and Monica Conwell. In the conference meet, Ream, Bath and Martin all swam on the Tigers’ 200 free relay team, which finished runner-up.
The sophomore class has Burgandi Purvis, Sierra Pratt, Bethany Loveless, Ella Byrum, Natalie Weber, Hannah Moore and Bri Wolfe.
Walters noted Purvis has made an early impression.
“She clocked our fourth-fastest time in the 50 free at time trials and actually beat her goal for the whole season,” she said,
The freshman class includes three divers — Iris Brehm, Lexi Closson and Addison Sparling.
“Three divers is a first for the ladies side since I’ve been at Northwestern and they’re all talented,” Walters said.
Walters also has freshmen Mia Shoaff, Ava Davis and Kelsie Heintz and foreign exchange student Lara Held.
Walters pointed to the team’s depth and versatility as strengths.
“It’s nice to have a crew this size because last year, we had quarantine after quarantine and the kids had to really quick that they couldn’t be specialists, they had to swim everything,” she said. “I’m praying the virus stays away from the team and we can have them all here because they want to compete. That’s what they practice for, to compete.”
WESTERN
Bennett is enthused about his squad.
“Our numbers aren’t quite where I’d love them to be, but I’ve got talent,” he said. “I’ve got some elite girls who are going to win some races, and I’ve also got a nice group of girls that will be able to fit in and get the points where we need them so we’re going to be able to win some meets. I just wish I had about five or six more.”
Genesis Everling, Olivia Shoemaker and Madi Connolly form the Panthers’ senior class.
“Genesis has been a rock-solid backstroker all the way through her career and has developed into a pretty decent sprinter as well. Olivia has excelled at breaststroke and she’s also turned into a pretty decent sprinter as well,” Bennett said. “Madi has been a diver all the way through, but she really lives by the motto ‘whatever I can do to help the team.’ She’s always ready to swim in a relay or swim the 50 free, just whatever the team needs to be successful.”
Bennett has a big junior class, which is led by Anna Moore and Chase Hayes. Moore excels in distance events while Hayes is a backstroker and sprinter.
Moore took second in both the 200 and 500 freestyles in the Hoosier Conference meet last season. She also teamed with Everling, Shoemaker and Gracie Burns for second in the 400 free relay.
“I’m excited to see how Anna is going to swim this year,” Bennett said. “She is always working hard, in season and out of season, but I’ve never seen her this focused and this ready to compete. She is dominating in practice. The 200 and 500 [freestyles] are what she’s been training for, but her fly is dynamite and all her freestyles are top caliber.
“Chase is just an intense competitor. She thrives on racing,” he added.
The junior class also has Sophia Moreno, Cami Caldwell, Kendall Rhees, Madisyn Schorm, Mackenzie Tedder and foreign-exchange students Ida Becker and Maria Teruel. Bennett describes the group as versatile and hard working.
Gracie Burns leads the sophomore class. She broke the school’s freshman record in the 100 backstroke last season. In the HC meet, she was third in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the backstroke.
“She’s one of the fastest we have in anything she swims. Backstroke is her fastest, but not far behind are her 50 and 100 freestyle and she’s a good IMer and good butterflier. Just a huge competitor,” Bennett said.
The sophomore class also has diver Ava Wenger and Jada Sceggell. Freshmen Autumn Harsh, Kacey Bogue and Lauren Dunham round out the roster.
Bennett is hoping the Panthers can move up in the Hoosier Conference after finishing fourth in last season’s meet.
“We’re practicing and training with the big meets in mind. That’s our focus,” he said. “We have our dual meets, but we really engineer the season around conference right now, trying to build up to that, and once we hit conference, we start looking at sectional. It’s going to be a really fun year.”
KOKOMO
The Katfish’s roster shows a nice mix of veterans and new swimmers.
“We are looking solid in practice, several of the girls swam over the summer and early fall so they are in shape and have been practicing hard,” coach Trevor Trimpe said. “We have a few working through injuries and others who are just being introduced to competitive swimming.”
Kokomo’s returnees include senior Macee Reckard, who led the Katfish to a runner-up finish in the North Central Conference meet last season. She won the 100 freestyle and helped the Katfish win the 200 medley relay.
“Macee had a fantastic club season over the summer and has been training well throughout the first two weeks so she is poised to have a great senior campaign,” Trimpe said. “She will hopefully be able to compete for NCC titles as well as potentially advance [to the state meet] out of the toughest sectional in the state.”
The returnees also include senior Emily Lucas and junior Paige Wilson. They also swam on the NCC-winning 200 medley relay team.
Reckard and Lucas are the team’s captains.
Also back for the Red and Blue are seniors Rilyn Wonnell, Lily Johnson, Arianna Fox, Kylie Lewis and Julynne Spidell. New to the team are senior Maite Pena, sophomores Lea Boog, Adele Ildiko and Brileigh Quillen-Popejoy and freshmen Milla Hawkins, Aubrey Simmons, Matilda Stout, Oriana Wendt and Taylor Berzer.
Trimpe said the Katfish are ready to chase their goals.
“We hope to compete at a high level at every regular-season meet and set ourselves up well so we are ready to race when we get to NCCs and sectionals,” Trimpe said. “I know the girls would be thrilled with breaking some school records and getting their name up on our record board.
“We have the capability of winning several events at NCCs including a relay or two. When we get to sectionals, with 35-time state champion and recent national champion Carmel as well as [the rest of the field], we hope to make some noise and advance someone and/or a relay to state,” he said.
EASTERN
Coach Sarah Nibert loves the commitment and camaraderie she is seeing develop in practice.
“My numbers are smaller this year, but what we lack in quantity we make up for in quality,” she said. “The girls have really been working hard in practices and have all been very encouraging to each other. The feel of this year is just a lot of fun. The girls all get along and they have been really supportive of each other this year.”
The Comets are led by their seniors, Cora Kendall (sprints and fly), Lola Williams (backstroke) and Arabelle Ewing (sprints).
In last season’s Hoosier Heartland Conference meet, Kendall won the 100 fly and also contributed to the winning 400 free relay team. The Comets finished second as a team in the meet.
Nibert also returns juniors Becky Crabtree, Lilly Shallenberger and diver Leah Jordan and sophomores Johanna Hanneken, Grace VanBibber, Addie Conner and Laye Shedron.
The Comets have added freshmen Ava Kantz and Abby Vawter. Nibert said Kantz has the potential to excel “in the breaststroke and sprint and middle distance.”
Nibert said the Comets look good in sprints but have questions in the distance events after graduating their top two distance swimmers.
“I also have no shortage of backstrokers with Lola, Lilly, Grace and sometimes Addie. Leah Jordan has also been working really hard in the offseason to improve on her diving and I’m looking forward to what she will do this year,” she said.
Nibert is ready to take the season as it comes.
“My hope is just for the girls to improve every meet,” she said. “With the team being smaller, I’m not sure how we’ll do at conference simply because our numbers are down, but I know the girls have it in them to push themselves to put up a good fight for that title.
“Individually, I hope to see Leah make it out of sectionals this year. She has been working so hard in the offseason, and with this being [boys diver and state finalist Porter Brovont’s] last year, she’s really got someone to help push and encourage her to do her best.”
