NOBLESVILLE — Seven KT-area swimmers qualified for individual championship finals during the Noblesville Girls Sectional’s prelims Thursday.
Northwestern sophomore Jaylyn Harrison qualified for the championship finals in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles, Northwestern freshman Catherine Bath made it in the 100 backstroke, Western junior Jenaka Hawkins made it in the 100 breaststroke and Kokomo sophomore Macee Reckard qualified in the 200 free and 100 backstroke.
Maconaquah seniors Alaina Simmons (200 free and 100 butterfly) and Abby Shrock (backstroke) and Tipton sophomore Ashlyn Vehikite (50 free) also advanced to championship finals.
The prelims narrow the field in each event to 16 for Saturday’s finals with the top eight in the championship finals and the next eight in consolation finals. The diving program also is Saturday.
Harrison is No. 2 in the 50 free (:24.30) and No. 4 in the 100 free (:53.71). The Tiger ace made the 2019 State Finals in the 50 free.
“Jaylyn had phenomenal prelim swims, a little faster than last year. I’m excited to see what she can throw down on Saturday,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said.
Bath is No. 6 in the 100 backstroke (1:01.51).
Northwestern’s 200 medley and 400 free relay teams also made the championship finals. The Tigers are No. 3 in the medley and No. 4 in the 400. Bath, Harrison, Ann Bourff and Lauren Martin teamed for a time of 1:56.25 in the medley. Kaylynne Fernandes, Bath, Madysyn Baxter and Harrison teamed for a time of 3:53.16 in the 400 free.
The Tigers put the following in consolation finals: Fernandes in the 200 free (15th, 2:12.16) and 500 free (12th, 5:52.32); Baxter in the 200 IM (12th, 2:32.08) and 500 free (13th, 5:59.68); Bourff in the 200 IM (13th, 2:32.95) and 100 butterfly (13th, 1:09.15); Martin in the 50 free (15th, :27.51) and 100 free (15th, 1:01.12); Bath in the butterfly (10th, 1:02.57); Ashley Ream in the 100 breaststroke (15th, 1:17.94); and the 200 free relay team of Lauren Longshore, Bourff, Martin and Fernandes (ninth, 1:52.30).
“I’m pretty excited because we have someone in every event and in most of the events, we have two girls back, which is a slight improvement over last year. The girls looked really good,” Walters said.
“It was an eye-opener for the freshmen because it’s probably the loudest house as far as cheering. It’s just deafening.”
For Western, Hawkins is No. 7 in the breaststroke (1:09.15). The Panthers also are in the championship finals of all three relays — No. 5 in the medley, No. 8 in the 200 free and No. 6 in the 400 free.
Genesis Everling, Hawkins, Delaney Lupoi and Anna Moore had a time of 1:58.25 in the 200 medley relay. Chase Hayes, Emma Shoemaker, Everling and Lauren LaFever had a time of 1:52.04 in the 200 free relay. And Moore, Lupoi, Emma Shoemaker and Hawkins had a time of 3:59.89 in the 400 free relay.
In consolation finals, Western has: Moore in the 200 free (13th, 2:08.07) and 500 free (10th, 5:42.47); Hawkins in the IM (ninth, 2:21.76); Emma Shoemaker in the IM (11th, 2:27.91) and breaststroke (10th, 1:14.23); Lupoi in the 50 free (10th, :26.18) and 100 free (13th, :59.08); Hayes in the 50 free (16th, :27.71); Sophia Pate in the 500 free (16th, 6:07.04); Everling in the backstroke (14th, 1:08.80); and Olivia Shoemaker in the breaststroke (13th, 1:16.93).
“I’m happy with our girls. We had a lot of great swims,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “I’m really excited for some of those freshman girls to make it through — Moore in the 200 and 500, Chase Hayes in the 50. I’m just excited for everyone. We swam well and I think we’re set up to swim some great races on Saturday.
“Across the board, our girls did what they needed to do to survive to Saturday.”
For Kokomo, Reckard is No. 8 in both the 200 free (2:01.58) and backstroke (1:02.54). Reckard also helped the Kats advance to the finals in a pair of relays. Reckard, Emily Griggs, Shelby Wells and Emily Lucas are No. 7 in the 200 free (1:51.46) and Reckard, Paige Wilson, Griggs and Lucas are No. 7 in the 400 free (4:04.61).
In consolation finals, the Kats have: Lucas in the IM (15th, 2:34.45) and breaststroke (12th, 1:16.81); Wilson in the 500 free (15th, 6:04.54); and Griggs in the backstroke (15th, 1:09.24).
Maconaquah’s Simmons is No. 7 in the 200 free (2:01.52) and No. 7 in the butterfly (1:01.79) and teammate Shrock is No. 7 in the backstroke (1:01.78).
The Braves also advanced to championship finals in all three relays. Shrock, Janet Johnston, Kaylinn Teegardin and Anna Borden are No. 6 in the medley relay (2:01.35). Simmons, Johnston, Borden and Erika Baber are No. 3 in the 200 free (1:47.08). And Simmons, Shrock, Teegardin and Baber are No. 5 in the 400 free (3:54.02).
Tipton’s Vehikite is No. 8 in the 50 free (:25.88). The Blue Devils put two relays in championship finals with Julianna Hoover, Cassie Hoover, Abby Proffitt and Vehikite taking No. 7 in the medley (2:05.89) and Cassie Hoover, Gwyn Morgan, Proffitt and Vehikite taking No. 6 in the 200 free (1:50.61).
Eastern advanced its 400 free relay team to the championship finals. Brittney Eckart, Lauryn Shane, Ella Kantz and Cora Kendall are No. 8 in 4:15.94.
In consolation finals, the Comets have Shane in the IM and 500 free, Kendall in the butterfly, Eckart in the 100 free and Lola Williams in the backstroke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.