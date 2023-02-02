Unlike last year, there have been no speedbumps this week as teams prepare for the preliminary round of the Carmel Girls Swimming and Diving Sectional. No snowstorms, no missed practices, no problems. Swimmers should be as fast as possible.
Tonight, local swimmers hit the water to see what the postseason brings.
“They’re so excited,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said of the Tigers. “It’s kind of a somber thing because for some of them, they’re like, ‘I don’t want that to be my last race’ so I’m like, ‘Then don’t let it be your last race.’”
The swim sectional begins at 6 p.m. tonight with the preliminary round. The top eight swimmers from tonight advance to Saturday’s championship finals, and the next eight advance to the consolation finals. Saturday’s action begins at 9 a.m. with the finals at 1 p.m. Saturday’s races determine who heads to the state meet.
Kokomo, Northwestern, Western, Eastern, Tipton and Maconaquah are in the 10-team sectional along with Noblesville, Westfield and Guerin Catholic, and host Carmel, which has won 36 straight state titles.
Two state veterans, Kokomo sophomore Aubrey Simmons and Northwestern senior Catherine Bath, lead the local contingent.
Kokomo has four individual swims seeded in the top eight. Simmons is seeded third in the 100-yard backstroke, the only swimmer from any school to break up Carmel’s 1-2-3 sweep of top seeds in other events. (Diving is not seeded.) Simmons is also the fourth seed in the 100 butterfly. She was 10th in the backstroke as a freshman at state last season and helped Kokomo’s 200 free relay team take 16th. Milla Hawkins, another member of that state relay squad, is seeded fifth in the 50 freestyle and fifth in the 100 free.
Kokomo coach Zach Whiteman said the Katfish are “very, very excited, just ready to get back down there. Aubrey wants to repeat [a trip to state] and have good swims.” He noted that Paige Wilson, another returning member of that relay team, wants to script a good ending to her Katfish career.
“I feel pretty confident,” Whiteman said of Kokomo’s sectional contingent. “They’re looking good in the water. I feel that they’re, after hammering things real hard in the month of January, really buying into the taper, getting some rest, feeling comfortable and confident heading into [today].”
Getting Simmons, and perhaps more, to state again is a priority.
“I’d like to get Aubrey Simmons seeded well to get her set up for success so Saturday she’s in a good spot to compete against Carmel in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke as well,” Whiteman said. Simmons already swam the state-cut time in the 100 backstroke. “She has to qualify in a good time so that on Saturday she’s in a good spot lane-wise to make sure she gets that qualifying time again.
“We’ve got Milla Hawkins, she’s looking to do some good things too in the 100 free and 50 free. Hoping that she can continue to drop times and any given day, something crazy might happen.”
Walters said the Tigers can’t hold anything in reserve tonight as they shoot for top 16 spots to advance to Saturday.
“For us, as a small school in Howard County, we have to lay everything on the line [tonight] in order to have a shot at swimming on Saturday,” she said. “All our girls looked fabulous [Wednesday] in the water.”
Tiger stalwart Bath is seeded eighth in the 500 free and eighth in the 200 free.
“Catherine Bath, Ashley Ream, Aubrie Sparling and freshman Morgan Binnion have awesome opportunities to come back [Saturday],” Walters said. “Burgandi Purvis should get a repeat swim. We’ve got a few of those girls that are hovering at 18th or 20th seed but I’ll tell you, it’s who wants it the most.”
Bath was 25th at state in the 500 last season.
“I don’t want to put any pressure on her,” Walters said. “She looks great. She’s right where she needs to be at the right time. Now we’ve just got to get out there and do it.”
Tipton has seven individual swims seeded in the top eight. Sophia Walker is seeded fourth in the 200 IM and fifth in the 100 breaststroke. Ella Hare is seeded fourth in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 butterfly. Abigail Hoover is seeded fourth in the 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 100 free. And Alyssa Hoover is seeded eighth in the 100 backstroke.
Western’s Anna Moore is seeded sixth in the 200 freestyle.
Ava Kantz has Eastern’s best seed, 12th in the 500 free. Zoie Laber has Maconaquah’s best seed, 11th in the 100 free.
In team swims, Tipton is seeded third in the 200 medley relay and third in the 200 free relay, Kokomo is seeded fifth in the 200 medley relay and fifth in the 200 free relay. Northwestern is seeded fourth in the 400 free relay, sixth in the 200 free relay, and eighth in the 200 medley relay. Western is seeded fifth in the 400 free relay, sixth in the 200 medley relay, and seventh in the 200 free relay. Mac is seeded seventh in the 200 medley and 400 free relays, and eighth in the 200 free. Eastern has the eighth spot in the 400 free.
