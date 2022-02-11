Some are fueled by the moment. Others fuel the moment.
Both the fuel and the flame will be in action tonight in Indianapolis when the fastest swimmers in the state gather at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis as the IHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving State Finals open with the preliminary round at 6 p.m. The finals are Saturday.
For Northwestern junior Catherine Bath, the fuel that lit the flame was teammate Jaylyn Harrison. Harrison made her first appearance at state three seasons ago and inspired Bath to set her goal on reaching the state meet.
“My eighth grade year, when Jaylyn got to state her freshman year, I went and I watched and I was amazed at how crazy fast everyone was,” Bath said. “It’s been planted in my mind. Coach Donita [Walters] kept me looking at that goal of going to state. I never knew how in reach that was until recently when I realized it could happen.”
Bath makes her state debut tonight when she lines up in the 500-yard freestyle. Harrison, now a senior, swims in her final state meet tonight, swimming the sprints — the 50 free and 100 free.
Kokomo freshman Aubrey Simmons is another debutante, reaching state in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. She’s also got teammates with her as part of the 200 free relay team with Paige Wilson, Milla Hawkins and Macee Reckard. Simmons was an elementary student watching older sister Alina, a 2020 Maconaquah grad, compete at the sectional when the spark caught fire.
“I was in maybe fourth or fifth grade, my sister was in high school and I was watching at sectionals, and I was seeing all these Carmel girls getting first and second and third and saying, ‘They were going to state,’ and I thought this would be very hard to achieve.” Simmons said.
The goal was planted right then. The sectional is a parade of Carmel swimmers taking first, second and third. The 36-time defending state champs swept every individual swimming event in the sectional, except one, where Simmons broke up the sweep by snagging third place in the backstroke.
“I felt like I was on top of the world,” Simmons said of breaking the Carmel hegemony on the top three spots. “I didn’t think I could do it. There was a part of me that was like ‘I don’t know, they’re first, second and third, they’re nationally ranked as a swim club, and they’re one of the best.’ When I was swimming I saw one of their girls behind me and I thought ‘I could actually do this.’”
Simmons has the top local seed at state. She’s seeded eighth in the 100 backstroke after clocking in at :56.34 in the Noblesville Sectional finals on Monday. She’s seeded 16th in the 100 butterfly (:57.44) and the Katfish 200 free relay team is seeded 26th (1:40.58). Harrison is seeded 15th in the 50 free (:24.06) and 18th in the 100 free (:52.72). Bath is seeded 24th in the 500 free (5:12.89). And Cass’ Erika Baber is seeded 27th in the 200 free (1:56.65) and 28th in the 500 free (5:23.42).
“I am super excited about that,” Harrison said about having a teammate to train with this week and to swim at state with. “It’s going to be awesome having someone there — not even just from Northwestern, we have people from Kokomo going as well. I’m glad she was able to make it my senior year.”
THE SPEEDSTER
Harrison is the grande dame of the local swim contingent at state. She’s the only senior, and she’s a three-time state finalist.
“I think now I feel completely comfortable,” Harrison said of preparing for the state meet. “I know what’s going to happen, I know how it’s going to be and I feel the most confident I ever have been compared to the other times.
“Usually in past years, I feel like I got to state or made it to state and [I thought], ‘Well, that’s it for me.’ But now I have goals going into state and I want to do better than I have the past two years.”
Harrison went to state in the 50 free as a freshman, then competed in both sprints last year. She was 19th in the 50 free at the 2021 state meet and 22nd in the 100.
“I just feel stronger and I don’t overthink things as much as I normally would, and I feel like I could compete with the other girls,” Harrison said of preparing for this year’s state meet. “These girls are fast and normally I’m like, ‘Well, I’m not anywhere fast and I can’t hang with them.’ But I feel really confident that I can hang with them.”
Harrison set personal records in both the sprints at the sectional, meaning she’d scored one breakthrough of finally getting faster than she was as a freshman. She’s looking to take more ground this weekend.
“I would like to go personal best in both and I really would like to break the 24-second [mark] in the 50 free. I think that’s my biggest goal going in. I’d also like to better my time in the 50 free, but I want to break that 24 because I’ve been there for almost four years now.”
DISTANCE SPECIALIST
Bath shaved chunks of time off her 500 last week en route to state. Her seed time leading into the sectional was 5:25.33. She took more than seven seconds off that time in clocking a 5:17.76. When she went 5:12.89 in the sectional final she shattered her target time.
“At the beginning of the season we make goals and we put them up in the hallway outside the pool, and every day we slap that goal so we know what we’re working toward,” Bath said. “My goal time was 5:16. And I dropped a crazy amount of time.”
Once she started recovering from the exertion of the 500 and saw her time, it was a shock.
“Seeing that time and realizing I broke the [school] record — both times, in prelims and finals — it was just crazy to see. I’ve been working toward that goal all season. It’s been the thing on my mind all season is to get that fast time. To see that time, it was a moment of relief,” Bath said. And it was a moment that made her thankful for “all my teammates and coaches who helped me get there.”
Now she has new goals for the weekend and a new perspective on next season, her senior campaign.
“I’m really just hoping to improve my time and see where it all goes,” Bath said.
“I think it’ll give me a little bit of confidence in that I have this under my belt, and I have this experience, and I can be a good leader for my team and how far swimming in high school can go.”
BURSTING ON THE SCENE
Simmons has earned a big workload at state, swimming two individual events and partnering with teammates in a relay. The realization of reaching state made a big impact.
“I don’t know how to explain this,” Simmons said. “I’ve been swimming for over half my life year round, and knowing that I’m getting to the point that I’ve always wanted to be since I was younger, it’s so overwhelming that I can’t comprehend it sometimes. It makes me so happy that this is where I wanted to be and I’ve achieved it.”
She said getting to this point involved a lot of hard work. There’s pool training, weights, band exercises to prevent injuries, all to hit the necessary times.
“Before I got in the pool [at the sectional] I was thinking to myself, ‘I can make it to state if I put in the effort,’” Simmons said. “During prelims I put in the effort and I got the time and I was really shocked. And during the finals I got it I was extremely shocked then.”
The training and effort can be a grind, but she’s buoyed now because she’s also part of a relay team. She said she’s “glad I’ll be able to go with teammates.”
“Sometimes when you’re practicing alone, you get kind of tired and don’t want to practice, but with teammates, it makes it so much more fun,” Simmons said.
Simmons said her goal this weekend is to “honestly, just to really have fun and try to get to the podium.” She’s looking toward the 100 backstroke as her best shot to take a podium spot.
BIG YEAR FOR BABER
Baber has made quite a splash with Cass her junior season.
She is rewriting the school record book and advanced to the IHSAA State Finals in two events with wins in the 200 and 500 freestyle swims at the Warsaw Sectional on Monday.
Baber entered the sectional as the big favorite and she delivered, winning the 200 free by nearly 4 seconds with a time of 1:56.65 and winning the 500 free by nearly 7 seconds with a time of 5:23.42.
“I did go in as a favorite but I do know that my team really supported me through it all and I couldn’t have done it without them,” Baber said. “They were cheering, I could hear them through it all and I couldn’t do it without them.”
Her sectional times have her seeded 27th out of 32 swimmers in the 200 free and 28th out of 32 swimmers in the 500 free.
“My goal is to better my records and hopefully move up a little bit in the standings and just go out and have fun,” she said.
Baber is a versatile swimmer, as she excels in both sprints and distance swimming, as well as all four strokes — although the breaststroke isn’t her favorite. She already holds school records in the 100 free (:53.86), 200 free (1:56.19), 500 free (5:23.42) and 200 individual medley (2:15.07).
Baber transferred to Lewis Cass from Maconaquah following her freshman year of high school. She swam JV at Cass her sophomore year due to the IHSAA’s transfer rules.
She has verbally committed to swim at Eastern Illinois University, where she plans to study elementary special education.
Beau Wicker contributed to this story.
