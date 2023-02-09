When swimming, you don’t always know all the information you need until you finish the race, pop out of the water and eye the scoreboard. So swimmers are conditioned to gather key info after the race ends.
Sometimes, a long while after the race ends.
Kokomo sophomore Aubrey Simmons didn’t win her events at last week’s Carmel Girls Swimming and Diving Sectional — because the top spot always goes to a Carmel swimmer — but she hit the automatic state qualifier time in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke at the sectional. So she knew she was in the field at state, but she didn’t know where.
The sectional wrapped up Saturday evening and Simmons saw her seeds later that evening. Simmons is seeded 19th in the butterfly, after finishing 19th in that event as a freshman at state last season. When she saw where she was seeded in her best event, the 100 backstroke, it was an eye-opener. She’s seeded fourth in a field of 32 swimmers.
“It was a very exciting moment because last year I was thinking, ‘OK, I’m seeded eighth, I have a slight chance of making podium. I might not make it back,’” Simmons said. “This year there were some seniors that graduated and I think I’ve improved on swimming. I looked and was like, ‘Oh, I’m fourth!’ I looked at my mom and said, ‘I’m fourth right now.’ It was late at night when we found out and it was a really happy moment.”
The state finals begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. The top 16 in each swimming event advance to Saturday’s action with the top eight competing in the championship finals and the next eight in the consolation finals. Simmons and Lewis Cass senior Erika Baber are both making return trips to state.
Simmons took 10th last season in the backstroke at state last year. She’s faster in both her events this season. Last year she posted a school-record :55.89 at state in backstroke. She qualified for this year’s event in :55.59. Her qualifying time in the butterfly is :56.82, more than half a second faster than her qualifying time last season and nearly a second faster than her time at state.
“I think I’ve not just improved physically, but I’ve also improved mentally,” Simmons said. “I’ve worked out more. I’ve been on track of things. It’s more easy to get my school work done, I’m ready to get into the pool instead of fighting all the time, ‘I’m not ready to get in the pool today.’ And I think I’ve matured more about it.”
Kokomo coach Zach Whiteman is in his first season as Katfish coach after serving as an assistant the past two seasons. He doesn’t have to motivate Simmons to train.
“She has some goals that she’s set for herself and she makes sure she shows up to work every day and gives her all,” Whiteman said. “She doesn’t sit out sets or reps, things like that. She just gets in to practice and attacks with intensity.
“Once you get to a certain spot in a sport like swimming, you hit those peak times and as long as your willing to push your body to that limit, anything can happen.”
Simmons is excited to see some of the friends she’s raced against in the past — especially Zionsville’s Molly Simmons, who is seeded second in the backstroke. They bonded initially as kids because they had the same last name and the Katfish Simmons counts her as one of the racers she’s looking forward to seeing again.
Simmons’ goal is to get on the podium in the backstroke, and preferably in the top five. In the butterfly, her goal is to make the second day of competition and shave more time. Either is a tough task, but after taking in the experience last year, she knows she has a shot.
“I remember watching some of the races before I swam [last year] thinking, ‘This is a lot faster than I thought,’” Simmons said. “I saw all these people I’d heard of around the state and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m really nervous.’ I think going into this year, I’ll see the exact same people I did last year. I’ll have the same feeling that, ‘Oh my gosh they’re fast,’ but I’m going to try to be right there with them.”
BABER IS BACK
Lewis Cass’ Baber will compete in same two events she did last year.
In 2022, she placed 28th out of 32 swimmers in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.39, which was over a second slower than her seed time. She also placed 28th out of 32 swimmers in the 500 free with a time of 5:23.30, as she broke her own school record in the event by 0.12 of a second.
She was comfortably seeded in both 200 and 500 free at this year’s Warsaw Sectional, easily won both, hasn’t really been pushed this season in either event and is looking forward to being pushed at state
“I’m just looking to improve on my times,” Baber said. “Sectional I was really pleased with how I did. I’m really hoping to get pushed at state, which I know I will, and hopefully get a lifetime PR and maybe set a new record.”
“I was mainly really looking forward to the relays. Those were our closest races.”
Baber owns four individual school records at Cass — the 200 free, 500 free, 100 free and 200 individual medley. And she was part of two school record relays — the 200 free and 400 free. Cass just missed advancing to state in those events.
Cass coaches Mandy Hall and Haley Ramer were named Coaches of the Year at the Warsaw Sectional.
“That is awesome,” Baber said. “I have had great coaches over the years, but these two definitely stand out to me. I’ve only been here for three years and they have turned my training around. I came in at a 2-flat and my PR over the three years is a 1:56. So I owe it all to God and these coaches for developing those practices that I need and doing all that off time and just everything that they’ve done. [The honor] is well deserved.”
Baber’s goal is to set another personal record at state and hit 1:55 in the 200 free.
“I am just looking forward to having one more meet as a Lewis Cass King and then I’m going on to college, so I’m just really trying to soak it in like I did last year and go in with a positive mindset,” said Baber, who will swim at Eastern Illinois
Baber has already left her mark at Cass, both as an individual and in relay events where she teamed with Maryn Zeck, Maci Garland and Haley Miller.
“It’s made a big impact on our junior high swimmers because they see the hard work and the benefits, and they see their names on the record boards,” Hall said. “My daughter [Mia Hall] is an eighth grader and she’ll be a freshman next year and she wants her name right there on that board. She looks up to Erika, Maci, Maryn and Hailey and she wants that success like these girls have had.”
