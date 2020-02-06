The girls swimming postseason begins today and survival to Saturday is the top priority. The four Howard County swimming programs – Northwestern, Western, Kokomo and Eastern – join Maconaquah, Tipton, Guerin Catholic, Noblesville, Westfield and state superpower Carmel in the Noblesville Sectional.
Sectional action begins at 5:30 p.m. today with the preliminary rounds. The top eight swimmers advance to Saturday’s championship finals, and the next eight advance to the consolation finals. Saturday’s action begins at 9 a.m. Sectional champions advance to the state meet, along with any swimmer who reaches the state standard in a given event.
Carmel is the roadblock all teams have to navigate at the sectional. The Greyhounds have won 33 straight state titles and won six events at last year’s state meet. They take the lion’s share of state spots advancing from the sectional.
“As a coach, I think it’s awesome to witness that level of excellence in a sport you love,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said of Carmel.
But the Greyhounds’ presence affects the goals for all other teams in the sectional.
“I’ll tell you exactly what I tell the kids: Our goal is to make it back Saturday,” Walters said. “That is our focus from the point of the conference being over to [today] is to get second swims on Saturday. We’ve got a couple athletes with a shot at getting out and they should do well. Obviously you know that it matters what we do [today] but it really doesn’t because if you’re going to get to state, you’ve got to swim that time on Saturday.
“I’m cautiously optimistic about what we’re going to do [today].”
The Purple Tigers won the Hoosier Conference meet last month. Walters is looking at a pair of Tigers to make a run at reaching state.
“Jaylyn Harrison, obviously returning from a state berth as a freshman [in the 50 freestyle], we’re looking at the 50 and 100,” Walters said. “I think Catherine Bath has an outside shot. She won conference in the 100 butterfly.”
Bath has also posted strong times in the 100 backstroke. Harrison clocked a 24.07 in the 50 free at last year’s state meet and has bettered that in a relay this season.
Walters said the Tigers have been focused since conference, which bodes well for this week.
“We have a very good contingent of girls with an opportunity of second swims,” she said. “Our relays should be top eight. They’ve got to turn in the swims [today].
“I’m excited. All of the girls looked fabulous [Wednesday] evening. They’ve got a lot of energy. There’s nothing quite like a fully tapered swim team and all the energy they have.”
Northwestern has the top individuals in the county and the best chances at seeing someone survive sectional competition. Western took third at the HC meet. Western coach Brad Bennett said the Panthers are setting sights on getting swimmers through to Saturday. That’s the goal that’s within reach.
“Just like any other year [the goal is] trying to get as many people through to Saturday as possible,” he said. “It’s a pretty steep challenge. I’d put this sectional against anybody’s. There’s not a tougher one. There may be some champions from other ones, but as far as density of talent in the state, this sectional is just grueling.”
Bennett doesn’t have anyone he expects to be able to win an event and snag a spot at state. He’s stressing to the swimmers that they should aim “to swim your best, make your performance represent the work that you’ve put into the season.
“The girls have put in a tremendous amount of work, lots of time, lots of sacrifice, lots of goals have been met and we’ve still got one goal to meet and that’s to perform exceptionally well [today] and Saturday
