Northwestern’s girls swimming squad advanced 18 individuals Thursday from the preliminary round of the Carmel Sectional to Saturday’s finals. Thursday’s top eight finishers compete in the championship finals and the next eight compete in the consolation finals.
Jaylyn Harrison took two spots in the championship finals for Northwestern. She was fourth in the 50 free (:24.39) and was also fourth in the 100 free (:53.17). Catherine Bath was eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:01.64).
In the 200 free, Northwestern’s Ashley Ream was 13th (2:10.36), Madyson Baxter was 14th (2:10.86) and Hannah Moore 15th (2:13.38). In the 200 IM, Ann Bourff was 13th (2:30.75). Lauren Martin was 13th in the 50 free (:27.42). Bath was ninth in the 100 butterfly (1:01.47) and Bourff 13th (1:06.69). Martin was 14th in the 100 free (1:00.37). In the 500 free Moore was 12th (5:53.67) and Madyson Baxter 13th (5:55.14). Samantha Bumgardner was 13th in the 100 backstroke (1:06.56). And Ream was 10th in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.19).
In relays, the Tiger 200 medley team of Bath, Harrison, Bourff and Martin took fourth (1:54.58). That same quartet swam to fourth in the 100 free relay (1:43.1). And the team of Baxter, Hannah Moore, Alex Rosales and Ream was seventh in the 400 free relay (4:09.96).
“The unfortunate thing that you’re not hearing about some of those kids who were 17th and 18th and dropped four or five seconds,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “The kids had outstanding swims. It’s a great meet, it was a very fast meet, it’s an intimidating meet but I felt like our kids were very composed.
“Obviously the goal is to [advance] to state and hopefully we’ve got those swims on Saturday and we’re not done. We’ve got a few kids not ready to be done and we’re going to bring it to the table on Saturday.”
Kokomo’s Macee Reckard and Jenaka Hawkins each qualified for two championship finals in individual events. Reckard took fifth in the 200 free (1:58.49) and seventh in the 100 free (:54.97). And Hawkins was seventh in the 200 IM (2:17.01) and sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.57).
Emily Lucas was 15th in the 200 IM (2.33.2) and 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.5) for the Katfish. Paige Wilson was 16th in the 100 free (1:01.25) and also took 15th in the 100 backstroke (1:08.83).
Kokomo’s 200 medley relay team of Reckard, Hawkins, Wilson and Lucas took fifth (1:55.7) and those same four finished sixth in the 200 free relay (1:46.9).
For Western, Anna Moore was 11th in the 200 free (2:04.01). Chase Hayes was 15th in the 50 free (:27.86). Gracie Burns was 11th in the 100 butterfly (1:05.44). Moore was 11th in the 500 free (5:47.05). Burns was 11th in the 100 backstroke (1:05.51) and Genesis Everling 16th (1:09.43). And Shoemaker was 14th in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.0).
Among relays, Western’s 200 medley team of Burns, Shoemaker, Moore and Everling was eighth (2:01.38). The 200 free team of Hayes, Sophia Moreno, Mille Holbaek and Shoemaker was ninth (1:54.85). And the 400 free team of Moore, Hayes, Everling and Burns was fifth (4:03.24).
“The girls had a great night,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “We had a lot of great swims, a whole lot of season-best swims and some swims that were just good enough to get in [to Saturday’s action], which is what we wanted to accomplish.
“Gracie Burns getting in in both her individual events, she’s a really strong swimmer, this is a really big meet and for a freshman to come in and put her times down and move on to Saturday was big. I was extremely excited to see Chase get in in the 50 freestyle. She had a great swim in that.”
For Maconaquah, Hannah Montgomery was 16th in the 200 free (2:13.86). Kaylinn Teegardin was 14th in the 50 free (:27.76). Nevaeh Sebastian was 16th in the 100 butterfly (1:13.13). Montgomery was 14th in the 500 free (6:06.35) and Lydia Jones 15th (6:08.12). And Abby Heath was 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.03).
Mac’s 400 free relay team of Montgomery, Thea Tyra, Jones and Teegardin was sixth (4:08.49). The 200 free relay team of Tyra, Heath, Sebastian and Montgomery was eighth (1:53.67).
Tipton’s Sophia Walker reached two championship finals. She was eighth in the 200 IM (2:17.18) and also eighth in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.76).
Abigail Hoover was ninth in the 200 IM for Tipton (2:19.37) and Julianna Hoover 14th (2:33.03). Ashlyn Vehikite was 10th in the 50 free (:25.5) and Cassie Hoover 16th (:27.97). Vehikite was 10th in the 100 free (:56.11) and Cassie Hoover 15th (1:00.67). Abigail Hoover was 11th in the 100 backstroke (1:04.58) and Julianna Hoover 14th (1:07.91).
Tipton’s 200 IM relay team of Julianna Hoover, Abigail Hoover, Walker and Vehikite took sixth (1:56.58). The 200 free relay team of Walker, Abigail Hoover, Cassie Hoover and Vehikite was fifth (1:45.96). And the 400 free relay team of Juliana Hoover, Cathryn Reily, Amelia Servies and Cassie Hoover was eighth (4:21.44).
Eastern’s Lauryn Shane took 16th in the 200 IM (2:36.08) and 16th in the 500 free (6:11.03).
