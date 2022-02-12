Northwestern’s Jaylyn Harrison, left, reacts as she sees her time after winning a swim-off to take the last advancing spot in the 50-yard freestyle from the preliminary rounds at the IHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving State Finals Friday in Indianapolis. Harrison won the 50 swim-off in a school-record :23.97.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
GIRLS SWIMMING: Locals score big in opening day at state
Tribune sports staff
INDIANAPOLIS — Kokomo freshman Aubrey Simmons, the Kokomo 200-yard relay team and Northwestern senior Jaylyn Harrison are alive and kicking for the second day of the IHSAA Girls Swimming and Diving State Finals after a series of strong swims and a dramatic turn in Friday’s preliminary round.
Simmons tied for 12th in the 100 backstroke with Hamilton Southeastern’s Grace Newton, both clocking :56.74 to advance to today’s consolation finals. The top eight swimmers in each event swim in today’s championship finals, and the next eight swim in the consolation finals. The finals begin today at 1 p.m. in the IU Natatorium.
Simmons also swam the leadoff leg of the Katfish 200 free relay, followed by Paige Wilson, Milla Hawkins and Macee Reckard. The Wildkat quartet finished 16th in a school-record time of 1:39.61 to move up 10 spots from their seed position and take the last spot in today’s consolation finals.
Harrison supplied the night’s final dose of drama. In the preliminary round of the 50 freestyle, she tied Hamilton Southeastern’s Ashley Saple in :24.13 for 16th, the last advancing spot for today’s action. They had to contest a swim-off at the end of the meet to determine which advances and which is eliminated.
Harrison surged to victory in the swim-off, clocking in with a school-record :23.97.
“The first 50, I think I didn’t warm up enough,” Harrison said. “I felt prepared, but not totally confident. There was something off and I think it was in my head.
“But I do really good when I have a lot of pressure and I think the swim-off was really good for me because I have someone to chase and I have that person right next to me. I know what my goal is — to beat this person.”
It was the first time Harrison had ever broken 24 seconds.
“I was in awe,” Harrison said of seeing the time once she finished her swim-off victory. “I knew going into the last 25 that I was probably going to beat her, but I didn’t think I was going to break 24. That was really exciting.”
Northwestern coach Donita Walters said she had the more motivated swimmer. Before the swim-off, Walters told Harrison “‘You have to want it more than she wants it.’ Jaylyn took off out of the gate and you could tell she wanted it. [Saple] swam within three 100ths of her preliminary time. Great, great race.”
Earlier in the evening, Harrison took 20th in the 100 freestyle in :53.33.
Simmons’ first swim was the 100 butterfly, where she took 19th in :57.76. Eliminated in that event, she took out her frustration on the opening leg of the 200 free relay, where the Katfish sprinters smashed their individual records one by one to post a school-record time.
“For every single swimmer on that 200 free relay to swim a personal best split — Simmons re-broke a school record — and for the other girls to swim their fastest in their life … for that to all come together when it matters most is incredible,” Kokomo coach Trevor Trimpe said.
“When Aubrey leaps off and swims her best time, it kind of fires everybody up. Just all four — I couldn’t have asked for anything better. To move up 10 spots, nobody does that at state.”
The Katfish had to wait to see if their time would hold up for a spot in today’s consolation finals.
“Everybody was absolutely thrilled,” Trimpe said when of when the Katfish knew they were locked into a Saturday swim. “We swam the first heat of the 200 free relay so we had to wait until the very last heat finished. We just snuck in there so they’re definitely ready to go [today], and Kokomo is going to score points at the state meet.”
Simmons’ final swim was the backstroke, where taking 12th put her in the consolation finals.
“She was slightly disappointed in her 100 butterfly — obviously she wanted to make top 16 but as a freshman to make it to the meet was a great accomplishment,” Trimpe said. “And she has an opportunity to swim [today] in the 100 back. As a freshman, she is exceeding expectations.”
Northwestern’s Catherine Bath wrapped up her junior season by taking 25th in the 500 free in 5:15.3.
“Catherine Bath had a great 500 — our second-fastest 500 ever,” Walters said. “Couldn’t ask for more.
“The ladies have a lot to be proud of. They’ve worked very hard and they deserved these results they’ve achieved.”
Cass junior Erika Baber finished her season with the two longest freestyle events. She was 28th in the 200 freestyle in 1:58.39. And she also took 28th in the 500 free in 5:23.3, swimming the longest event 12/100ths faster than her sectional title time.
