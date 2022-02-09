Kokomo’s Aubrey Simmons takes flight in the 100-yard backstroke in the finals of the Noblesville Girls Swimming Sectional on Monday. Simmons qualified for the state meet in the 100 back and the 100 butterfly. The state meet opens Friday in Indianapolis.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
GIRLS SWIMMING: Locals swim their way to 8 berths at state meet
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
There were some critical numbers in play at swim sectionals, both times and places. But after all the events were done, the big number that’s in play is eight.
Local swimmers have eight berths in the preliminary round of the IHSAA State Swimming and Diving Finals Friday night in the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Northwestern senior Jaylyn Harrison qualified for state in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 free. Kokomo freshman Aubrey Simmons reached state in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Lewis Cass junior Erika Baber will compete in the 200 free and 500 free. Northwestern junior Catherine Bath will line up in the 500 free. And Kokomo will swim in the 200 free relay.
With 36-time state champion Carmel in the field at Noblesville, Kokomo and Northwestern swimmers had to wait for callbacks to get their spots in state. After sectional champions and those who reached state cut time are placed in events at state, the rest of the field is made up of the next-fastest times. That was the route in for the Wildkats and Purple Tigers.
“Obviously I’m thrilled that we made it,” Kokomo coach Trevor Trimpe said. “We’ve been talking about state since the end of last season, but to actually get there is a whole other task and I was just thrilled that we made it.”
Simmons has the highest seed of any local swimmer at state. She took third in the 100 backstroke (:56.34) at the Noblesville Sectional finals on Monday — breaking up a Carmel sweep in the process — and is seeded eighth at state. State superpower Carmel took 1-2-3 in every other individual event at the sectional. Simmons is also seeded 16th in the 100 butterfly after taking fourth at the sectional in :57.44.
“She’s been putting in the work. She swims year round,” Trimpe said. “She’s really focused and has geared herself up to swim fast. She’s got big goals in the sport and is working towards them.”
The Kats’ 200 free relay team is seeded 26th after the team of Simmons, Paige Wilson, Milla Hawkins and Macee Reckard took fourth in the sectional in 1:40.58.
“After the meet [Monday] we had a great practice [Tuesday],” Trimpe said. “The girls were in a great mood and happy to make it. Looking forward to getting down there on Friday.”
Northwestern sprinter Harrison is making her third trip to state. She took fourth in the 50 freestyle at Noblesville (:24.06), just one one hundredth off the state cut time, but cruised into a callback spot and is seeded 15th.
“Oh my gosh, I watched the swim, watched her finish … we were at that :24.06, which was .01 [off the state cut time], you can’t get any closer, but I knew that would get us a callback,” NW coach Donita Walters said.
She also took fourth in the 100 free (:52.72) and is seeded 18th in that event. She swam in both the sprints at last year’s state meet.
“Both the 50 and 100 are lifetime [bests] for her,” Walters said. “Exciting to see her in that 52 [seconds] comfortably. I felt pretty confident that that also would get us a callback.”
Bath took fifth in the 500 free (5:12.89) and is slicing off chunks of time in that event. She’s seeded 24th in her debut at the state meet.
“We seeded in [at the sectional] in a 5:25, and that was her best at that point in the season, and went 5:17 [in the preliminaries] and then to a 5:12,” Walters said of Bath’s progression. “What we really have to recognize is I hadn’t had face time [in practice] with the kids for six days. I hadn’t had practice times. These kids worked on their own outside of what we were given for school. The ball was in their court and I’m really impressed with what Catherine and Jaylyn, especially, did. It speaks volumes to their work ethic, character and drive to what they were able to accomplish.”
Swimming in the 14-team Warsaw Sectional, Cass' Baber powered her way to the state finals on the strength of two first-place swims. First, she put nearly four seconds on the field in the 200 final, winning in 1:56.65, then she won the 500 free by nearly seven seconds in 5:23.42.
Baber is seeded 27th in the 200 free in Friday’s state prelims, and seeded 28th in the 500 free. She helped Cass take fourth in the sectional team standings.
Carmel won the 10-team Noblesville Sectional with a score of 577, more than 200 points ahead of second-placed Westfield. Tipton was fourth (165), Northwestern fifth (163), Kokomo sixth (158), Western eighth (99), Maconaquah ninth (93) and Eastern 10th (69).
Tipton coach Steven Thompson noted the fourth-place finish is a program best. Among the highlights for Tipton was Abigail Hoover setting two individual school records and swimming a leg of in a school-record relay. She was ninth in the 200 IM (2:13.55), fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.32) and teamed with Julianna Hoover, Sophia Walker and Ashlyn Vehikite to take fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:55.04).
Western’s Anna Moore was 11th in the 200 free (2:05.14) to lead the Panthers’ individual finishers.
“It was a successful campaign,” Western coach Brad Bennett said. “Everybody improved from Saturday to Monday night. That’s always great to see — people still fighting to do their best. I was really happy with the girls who made it through [to the final rounds] and doing that exceptionally well.
“The drive of our girls is underscored by the craziness of the schedule. Tuesday [of last week] was the last practice we had with the intent of going into Thursday to compete. Four days later, Saturday, they’re swimming prelims at 5 o’clock in the evening. We didn’t get a chance to practice Sunday, then came back Monday after a school closure and still had a solid finish. I am really proud of our girls.”
Eastern’s top individual finish came from diver Leah Jordan, who scored 312.8 to take fifth in Saturday’s diving competition. The top four divers advance to the regional round.
“What a night. The girls swam hard for their very last meet of the season,” Eastern coach Sarah Nibert said. “We took eighth place in the 200 medley relay. The girls [Lola Williams, Ava Kantz, Becky Crabtree and Lilly Shallenberger] were excited to be on the podium for that event.
“Leah Jordan started our finals off with a fifth-place finish in the diving program. She dove really well and I’m so proud of her.”
For full results from the event finals, see the scoreboard on this page.
