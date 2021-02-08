Northwestern’s Jaylyn Harrison swam her way to the IHSAA State Finals in two events, earning callbacks in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle after fourth-place finishes at the Carmel Girls Swimming and Diving Sectional on Saturday.
Harrison clocked in in :24.32 in the 50 free, and :52.93 in the 100 free. Sectional winners and those who reach the state cut time qualify automatically for state. After that, the next fastest times round out the field for the state meet, which runs this coming Friday and Saturday at the Natatorium in Indianapolis.
“She was aggressive and she was focused,” NW coach Donita Walters said. “Her breakouts to her turns to her finish were aggressive. And as a sprinter, you have to be pedal to the metal for 100% of the race.”
The Tiger junior previously made state in the 50 free as a freshman. Walters said she saw an element to fine-tune this week in order to get a little more speed.
“She’s fast. She’s ready to turn some stuff really upside down I think,” Walters said. “The nice thing is we’re there in both races as opposed to one and absolutely no pressure.”
Northwestern was fourth as a team, the top finisher among local schools at the sectional. Perennial state champion Carmel was first (594), followed by Noblesville (374), Westfield (361), Northwestern (186), Tipton (165), Kokomo (139), Guerin Catholic (113), Western (99), Maconaquah (86) and Eastern (59).
Also for Northwestern, Hannah Moore was 13th in the 200 free (2:10.68) and Ashley Ream 15th (2:15.1). Ann Bourff was 12th in the 200 IM (2:27.65). Lauren Martin was 13th in the 50 free (:27.25). Kayleigh Wiley was eighth in diving (271.7). Catherine Bath was 10th in the 100 butterfly (1:01.73) and Bourff 13th (1:07.08). Martin was 14th in the 100 free (:59.42). Moore was 12th in the 500 free (5:50.43) and Madyson Baxter 13th (5:56.59). Bath was eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:01.66) and Samantha Bumgardner 13th (1:06.88). Ream was 12th in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.64) and Aubrie Sparling 16th (1:20.8).
In relays, Northwestern’s team of Harrison, Bath, Bourff and Martin was fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:53.3) and the same quartet was fourth in the 200 free relay (1:42.93). The 400 free team of Baxter, Moore, Alex Rosales and Ream was sixth (4:01.93).
Macee Reckard had the top swim for Kokomo, taking fifth in the 200 free (1:57.47). Jenaka Hawkins was sixth in the 200 IM (2:16.87) and Emily Lucas 16th (2:34.19). Kaitlyn McGraw was sixth in diving (295.75). Reckard was eighth in the 100 free (:55.19) and Paige Wilson 16th (1:01.84). Wilson was 16th in the 100 backstroke (1:09.28). And Hawkins was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.78) with Emily Lucas taking 11th (1:13.21).
Kokomo’s team of Reckard, Hawkins, Wilson and Lucas took sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:57.86) and those same four took sixth in the 200 free relay (1:47.65).
Western’s team of Gracie Burns, Olivia Shoemaker, Anna Moore and Genesis Everling was eighth in the 200 medley relay (2:01.38). The 200 free relay team of Chase Hayes, Sophia Moreno, Mille Holbaek and Olivia Shoemaker was ninth (1:54.26), and the 400 free relay team of Anna Moore, Hayes, Everling and Burns was fifth (3:59.78).
Individually for the Panthers, Moore was 11th in the 200 free (2:04.11), Burns was 11th in the 100 butterfly (1:05.44), Moore was 11th in the 500 free (5:47.05), Burns was 12th in the backstroke (1:06.01) and Everling 15th (1:08.54), and Shoemaker was 15th in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.16).
Maconaquah’s Hannah Montgomery was 14th in the 200 free (2:11.86). Kaylinn Teegardin was 15th in the 50 free (:27.88). Brionna Jernagan was seventh in diving (277.4). And Montgomery was 15th in the 500 free (6:03.33) and Lydia Jones 16th (6:08.29).
Mac’s team of Thea Tyra, Laci Winegardner, Madelynn Lorenz and Montgomery took seventh in the 200 free relay (1:57.46), and the team of Montgomery, Tyra, Jones and Teegardin took seventh in the 400 free (4:10.96).
For Eastern, Lauryn Shane was 14th in the 200 IM (2:33.62) and 14th in the 500 free (6:00.51).
Tipton diver Megan Phifer finished third (370.45) and advances to Tuesday’s Hamilton Southeastern Diving Regional.
