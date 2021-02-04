The most critical days of the girls swimming and diving season come just two days apart, offering precious little rest time.
Tonight, the Carmel Sectional gets rolling at 6:30 p.m. with the preliminary rounds which determine the top eight swimmers who advance to Saturday’s championship finals, and the next eight who advance to the consolation finals, as well as relay placement for the three team swims.
Saturday’s finals begin at 1 p.m., just 42.5 hours after Thursday’s preliminaries where swimmers push to reach Saturday’s action. The challenge is to perform well today, and still be fresh Saturday.
“We have to lay everything we have on the line Thursday or we don’t get the opportunity to swim again on Saturday,” Northwestern coach Donita Walters said. “From the starts to the turns to the stroke work we’ve worked on all season, we just have to find perfection [tonight], then we’ll be rested on Saturday. [We’re] just fine-tuning those little details where they’re not working any harder, they’re not getting any stronger, we just have to have perfection.”
Northwestern, Kokomo, Western, Eastern, Tipton and Maconaquah are all in the 10-team Carmel Sectional, which is dominated by Hamilton County squads, and ruled by state superpower Carmel. The Greyhounds have won 34 state titles in a row and hold the top seed in every swimming event.
The winner of each event qualifies automatically for the state finals on Feb. 12-13 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. Additionally, any racer who equals or betters the state cut time will also get a spot at the state meet.
The diving portion of the meet begins at 6 p.m. Friday and continues Saturday with the swim finals.
Hoosier Conference champion Northwestern looks to get back on top of the local heap team-wise, which is generally a race for fourth place behind Carmel, Noblesville and Westfield. In addition, HC third-place finisher Tipton and North Central Conference runner-up Kokomo could have a say on which local finishes on top. Northwestern was fourth last year behind the Hamilton County powers.
“It comes down to return swims,” Walters said of qualifying swimmers for Saturday. “We’ve got to swim on Saturday to score points.”
Several local swimmers are in good position for a shot at Saturday’s championship finals.
In the 200 free relay, Kokomo’s Macee Reckard is seeded sixth at 2:01.94 and Western’s Anna Moore is ninth at 2:04.69. In the 200 IM, Tipton’s Sophia Walker is the fifth seed at 2:14.98, teammate Abigail Hoover is the seventh seed at 2:16.36 and Kokomo’s Jenaka Hawkins is the ninth seed at 2:17.79.
In the 50 free, Northwestern’s Jaylyn Harrison is the fifth seed at :24.47 and Tipton’s Ashlyn Vehikite is seventh at :25.22. In the 100 butterfly, Northwestern’s Catherine Bath is the seventh seed at 1:01.47. In the 100 freestyle, Harrison is the sixth seed at :54.9, Reckard is the eighth seed at :55.11 and Vehikite is the ninth seed at :55.87.
In the 500 free, Western’s Moore is the ninth seed at 5:37.65. In the 100 backstroke, Bath is the fifth seed at 1:01.74 and Hoover is the eighth seed at 1:02.92. In the 100 breaststroke Hawkins is the fifth seed at 1:08.06, Walker is the sixth seed at 1:08.14 and Kokomo’s Emily Lucas is the 10th seed at 1:13.66.
In the 200 medley relay, Northwestern is seeded third at 1:55.91, Tipton is fifth at 1:56.57 and Kokomo sixth at 1:57.46. In the 200 free relay, Tipton and Westfield are tied for the third seed at 1:44.07, and Northwestern is fifth at 1:44.16. In the 400 free relay, Western is the fifth seed at 3:57.41 and Northwestern is sixth at 4:04.21.
