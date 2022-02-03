The annual challenge of local swim squads taking on the juggernaut of state superpower Carmel and the other powers of Indianapolis’ northern suburbs takes on a new twist this year. As of Wednesday night, the Noblesville Girls Swimming and Diving Sectional was still on as planned, but with contingency plans if the schedule has to be pushed back due to heavy snowfall that started Wednesday afternoon.
As is, the preliminary round of the sectional is set for 5:30 p.m. today with today’s survivors advancing to Saturday’s consolation and championship finals. Saturday’s action is slated to start at 9 a.m. The sectional brings together Kokomo, Eastern, Northwestern, Western, Tipton, Maconaquah, Carmel, Guerin Catholic, Westfield and the host Millers.
Local squads didn’t have the opportunity to get in the water Wednesday due to the storm. Whatever role the weather plays in the meet schedule, the swimmers’ jobs are the same.
Western coach Brad Bennett said he’s “just emphasizing that the groundwork’s already been laid. We’ve been working towards this meet since October and the symbolism of practicing [Wednesday] can’t outweigh the groundwork they’ve laid leading up to it. [I] emphasized to them that they need to make sure they’re active and not just laying around and being sedentary.”
Northwestern coach Donita Walters compared Wednesday’s land practice instructions to the offseason of 2020 at the start of the pandemic.
“I sent an email out really early [Wednesday] with some dry-land exercises, some stretching,” Walters said. “There’s a lot of things we can do. Through the course of the pandemic we got pretty good at training on dry land. I think the kids will be fine.”
The top eight swimmers in each event in the preliminary round advance to Saturday’s championship finals. The next eight advance to the consolation finals. Saturday’s winners advance to the state meet along with those who meet the state standard and the next-fastest swimmers that fill out each event’s 32 entries at state.
Kokomo boasts six top-eight seeds in individual events. Macee Reckard is seeded fifth in the 200-yard freestyle and fifth in the 500 free. Milla Hawkins is seeded seventh in the 50 free and seventh in the 100 free. Aubrey Simmons is seeded fourth in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 backstroke. In addition, Kokomo has the top local seed in the 200 medley relay (fourth) and in the 200 free relay (second).
“For prelims we hope to get as many girls as possible in the top 16, and when we get to Saturday we hope to move up places and score as many points as possible,” Kokomo coach Trevor Trimpe said. “We have a couple individuals and a couple relays that have a chance to go to state.
“We have to stay composed and relaxed and rely on the training we’ve put in when we’re up on the blocks with a chance to swim on Saturday. We have swam very well this season at multi-team invites … so if we come in with positive energy we’ll set up ourselves to exceed expectations and crush our goals.”
Northwestern has four top-eight individual seeds. Jaylyn Harrison is seeded fourth in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free. Catherine Bath is seeded sixth in the 200 IM and seventh in the 500 free. The Tigers have the top local seed in the 400 free relay (third).
Walters has the Tigers’ focused on their goals for the season, with the hope of swimming Saturday and beyond.
“As a team there’s a few records we would like to break still this season. There’s a few kids we would like to get out of our sectional and get on down to state. In our sectional, just making it back [to Saturday’s finals] is a really big deal.”
Harrison, Bath, Laruen Martin and Ashley Ream are among Northwestern’s best shots to get to Saturday, though Walters noted several other candidates to take finals spots.
“Looking at the heat sheet, we’re going to have some great opportunities to chase,” she said. “One thing I like about sectionals is the pyramid seeding and some of our girls are really good at chasing.”
Western has three top-eight seeds. Anna Moore is seeded eighth in the 200 free. Gracie Burns has two top-eight seeds but is a medical scratch this week.
“The goals, as always, are for them to swim their best times of the season,” Bennett said. “And I think they’re at that. Where we left off [in the regular season], our girls were really strong coming out of conference and the work they’ve put in since conference, leading up to this meet, it’s all in place. They just have to have faith in themselves to push it harder than they think they can and they’ll be really surprised at how well they do.”
Tipton has six top-eight seeds. Sophia Walker is seeded fifth in the 200 IM and fifth in the 100 breaststroke. Abigail Hoover is seeded seventh in the 200 IM and sixth in the 100 breaststroke. Ashlyn Verikite is seeded sixth in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 free.
